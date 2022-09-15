Skip to main content
Deathloop arrives on Xbox Game Pass on September 20th

Deathloop arrives on Xbox Game Pass on September 20th

The first-person shooter released as a PS5 console exclusive last September

By Jon Porter

After a year of console exclusivity on the PS5, Deathloop will release on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass, on September 20th. The first-person shooter developed by Arkane Lyon was nominated for several game of the year awards after its release in September last year thanks to its captivating mix of action and stealth gameplay, retro sci-fi art style, and interesting time looping structure. Deathloop also released on PC in addition to PS5 last September.

Deathloop’s console exclusivity on PS5 was a slightly weird situation given the game was published by Bethesda, a company Microsoft acquired last year. After the acquisition was announced, Xbox head Phil Spencer said the company would honor the game’s preexisting PS5 exclusivity deal despite it being for Sony’s rival console. But Spencer has suggested that future Bethesda titles are likely to be available exclusively on Microsoft’s platforms.

After one year of PS5 console exclusivity

Although we’ve long known that Deathloop was a timed console exclusive on PS5, hints of its imminent announcement for Xbox started cropping up early in the day on Wednesday, when ads for the game started appearing on the Xbox console dashboard. These ads appear to have been posted prematurely, however, and selecting them didn’t lead to a store page. 

For more on Deathloop, check out our review in which we called it “an intricate mystery that also happens to be an amazing action game.” 

