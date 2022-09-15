This 48-inch OLED gaming monitor is just $599.99 after a rebate

Sometimes you have to put in a little work for your deals, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It builds character... or something. If you’re willing to jump through a couple of hoops, you can currently get the 48-inch Gigabyte Aorus FO48U OLED gaming monitor for just $599.99 instead of its usual $999.99 price at Newegg. The process to get the maximum savings from this deal was brought to our attention by Slickdeals.

First, add the Aorus gaming monitor to your cart and apply the code DSABWA358 before checking out. You’ll still need to spend roughly $799.99 upfront, but you aren’t done yet. To cash in on the additional $200 mail-in rebate, follow the instructions on this document and mail it in before September 30th. The process involves mailing the UPC and serial number from your product in addition to your receipt to a physical address as well as filling out some information online. But for an extra $200 off, we think it's worth it.

The Aorus FO48U also includes a number of gamer-centric features that you’d typically find on an OLED that costs hundreds more. That includes FreeSync Premium adaptive sync, a 1ms response time, and a 120Hz refresh rate. For connectivity, the FO48U includes a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs (capable of displaying 4K resolution at 120 frames per second) and a DisplayPort input in addition to a pair of USB-A ports, a single USB-C input, and a USB Type-B input for data throughput. Like OLED TVs of a similar size, it includes a remote and can be wall mounted with its VESA mount.

If you’re in the mood for a deal that requires less work upfront, you can currently find a Google Nest bundle that includes a single router and access point for $149 at Target, instead of its usual $269.99. While the Google Nest system uses the older Wi-Fi 5 wireless standard, it’s still a quick and simple way to provide internet connectivity for a relatively large area. The router and single access point are designed to cover an area of up to 3,800 square feet, but more access points can always be purchased if you need additional coverage. Just keep in mind that the extra access point included with this deal lacks ethernet ports.

Some of the benefits offered by Google Nest over other mesh networks include easily setting up and managing guest networks, and these access points can double as smart speakers. Read our review.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is a fast water-resistant model that can fit into your back pocket. The 2TB configuration of this external SSD is typically priced at $509.99 but is discounted to $279.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo. The Extreme Pro SSD claims to be durable thanks to its ruggedized design, and it has IP55 water and dust resistance. The fact that it houses an NVMe SSD has multiple benefits: it can survive a drop since there are no moving parts, unlike some cheaper SSDs that still use 2.5-inch spinning drives. Plus, the USB-C interface allows it to quickly transfer its contents to or from a host device at advertised speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.

If you’re attempting to transfer from a device that only has a USB-A port available, the Extreme Pro comes packaged with an adapter so your files won’t get stranded.

If you’re looking for a way to spruce up your home theater setup that doesn’t involve purchasing a new TV or soundbar, you might want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Govee TV Immersion kit. Regularly priced at $149.99, you can get the lighting kit for $89.99 when you use the code G605BK2209K at checkout.

The T1 Pro lighting kit is made for 55- to 65-inch TVs. It includes an LED lightstrip to attach to its rear and a pair of standing LED lights that intelligently mirror the colors on your screen. This trickery is accomplished thanks to a small camera that’s included, which affixes to the top of your TV and keeps an eye on its color patterns.

Another cool feature is being able to sync the lights to audio playback or just have them cycle through set themes or colors to add a little more ambiance to your home theater. You can control these lights through the included hub, via the Govee app on your phone, or with voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

If you’re lucky enough to have a Micro Center where you live, you can find the 256GB M1-equipped Mac Mini discounted to $549.99. The catch here is you need to head down to a brick-and-mortar location to pick one up. Normally, the 256GB model of the M1 Mac Mini goes for $699, making Micro Center’s discount one of the best deals yet on Apple’s compact desktop. This configuration includes 8GB of RAM, in addition to its 256GB of internal storage along with a robust assortment of ports. The M1 Mac Mini features a pair of USB-A ports, an ethernet jack, an HDMI output, a pair of Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Read our review.

The September 2022 edition of Nintendo’s Direct aired earlier this week, and we saw a number of fun gaming announcements. That’s not all Nintendo had in store for gamers. The Switch eShop is discounting digital editions of several excellent titles. Here are just a couple of the deals you can find on the Nintendo storefront.

