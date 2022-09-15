Walmart now lets you virtually model clothing on your own body

California’s antitrust lawsuit claims customers have “nowhere else to go and Amazon knows it.”

California AG Rob Bonta filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, claiming customers pay more because the “everything store” forces merchants into deals that keep prices artificially high.

Amazon’s spokesperson told the New York Times that Bonta “has it exactly backwards... Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store.”

You can read the complaint yourself here (PDF).