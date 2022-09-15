Lil Nas X is performing at the League of Legends World Championship

The opening ceremonies for the League of Legends World Championship are traditionally a big spectacle, featuring everything from augmented reality K-pop groups to rapping holograms. But this year’s edition will have an extra special guest: Lil Nas X.
Today, Riot announced a collaboration with Lil Nas X, which is highlighted by a performance at Worlds at the Chase Center in San Francisco on November 5th. Though there are no details on what to expect from the show, Lil Nas X confirmed in a statement that it would be “the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds.” So it sounds like you might want to tune in.
Prior to that, on September 23rd, the artist will be releasing the annual Worlds anthem with a song called “Star Walkin,” and from November 3rd to the 14th, League players can get an in-game skin for the hero K’Sante, which was co-designed by Lil Nas X and can only be unlocked by playing League during the event window.
This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has partnered with a big video game, with a previous virtual concert appearance inside Roblox. That was part of a wave of virtual concerts including the likes of Ariana Grande in Fortnite and Blackpink in PUBG Mobile. Riot, meanwhile, is no stranger to musical collaborations, having recently worked on a new song and music video with Porter Robinson.
As for Worlds, arguably the biggest esports competition in the world, this year’s edition will kick off on September 29th in Mexico City, with subsequent rounds in New York and Atlanta, culminating in the finals in San Francisco on November 5th. (Toronto was originally a host city but was later replaced by Atlanta.) In the lead-up, Riot previously announced that the iconic Summoner’s Cup — the League of Legends World Championship trophy — has been redesigned by Tiffany & Co.
You can check out the full schedule and details right here.