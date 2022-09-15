Here’s Krafton’s virtual human Ana in action

As a virtual influencer, Ana has many hobbies, which include gaming, music, dancing, and fashion. In addition to these interests, her largest motivating factor is spreading joy and happiness through music and entertainment. Ana is more than what meets the eye though, as she wields unexpected powers.

With the release of her initial photos, curious viewers may have noticed a green crystal ring on her finger. The ring itself allows her to teleport to different locations and interact with the world in various ways. In addition to never having to worry about traffic, Ana is also the owner of a “fizz” bubble gun, which gives her the ability to raise the mood and feelings of everybody around her.