TikTok Now is the latest BeReal knockoff

TikTok Now is the latest BeReal knockoff

The BeReal copycats keep coming

By Mia Sato

TikTok screens of its new feature show notifications to post and dual camera pictures shared by friends.
TikTok Now sends a daily notification, just like BeReal.
Image: TikTok

TikTok is the latest app to add a dual camera feature, hoping to tap into the surging popularity of BeReal.

In a blog post today, TikTok announced a new feature called Now, which will send users daily notifications to capture a picture or video using their front and back cameras.

“We’re expanding our suite of creation tools as we continue to foster authentic and spontaneous connections on TikTok,” the company says in the post. In other words: y’all really seem to like accidentally posting company secrets while you work from home on that other app. What if you did it on TikTok, too?

In images shared by TikTok, the new feature has its own dedicated tab right next to the home button at the bottom of the app. Just like BeReal, users have to post their own moment-in-time shot to see what friends have shared, and there’s a timeframe in which your post is “on time.” But unlike BeReal, TikTok is adding the ability to post 10-second videos in addition to still images.

The company says it’s experimenting with the feature over the coming weeks. In the US, TikTok Now will be available in the main app. In other regions of the world, TikTok Now may become a separate app.

Other platforms have been working on their own versions of BeReal — which itself has been accused of copying a different short-lived app. App sleuths discovered IG Candid, Instagram’s version that the company said was an internal prototype that wasn’t being tested externally. Snapchat’s dual camera feature — which takes multiple shots but doesn’t send timed notifications — was announced back in April and was finally introduced in late August.

TikTok trying to capitalize on BeReal’s popularity shouldn’t be shocking — the cycle of tech platforms ripping each other off or adding similar features is never-ending. The most surprising part of TikTok adding this, perhaps, is that it managed to beat Instagram to the punch.

Barbara Krasnoff49 minutes ago
Technosignatures may be the way we’ll find extraterrestrial life.

A group of scientists have joined together (with help from NASA) to search for chemical and electromagnetic markers that do not occur naturally and so could indicate the presence of intelligent life on other planets. Called CATS (Categorizing Atmospheric Technosignatures), the group is planning a number of projects using current and next-gen telescopes.


The Search for Intelligent Life Is About to Get a Lot More Interesting

[The New York Times]

David PierceAn hour ago
Are you ready for some (Amazon) football?

It’s Chiefs/Chargers tonight, on Amazon, in the first streaming-exclusive football game ever. It’s a big deal — I even bought a Fire TV to see how it works! — and there’s a lot for Amazon to get right. Axios has a good roundup of all the new stuff Amazon’s trying for the game, and the big question: can Amazon actually manage to not crash all game?


Amazon's historic NFL debut

[Axios]

Starlink auroras, harbinger of doom or super cool?

How you respond to this cluster of 49 Starlink satellites captured above Alaska by the Aurora Chasers says a lot about the future of stargazing. “Oh no!” is the astronomer fretting about a sky filled with low-flying reflections. “Hells yeah,” is the vanlifer with a T-Mobile subscription tired of dealing with dead zones.


Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
Adobe is buying Figma for about $20 billion.

Adobe just announced that it’s buying Figma, a collaborative graphics editing tool used in digital design and prototyping. Figma has become a growing competitor to Adobe XD in recent years, providing similar UI and UX services. Adobe seems to be settling the rivalry once and for all with its wallet.


Adobe to Acquire Figma

[news.adobe.com]

James Vincent10:15 AM UTC
Microsoft’s $75 billion Activision acquisition is getting the stink eye from regulators.

The Financial Times reports that EU and UK regulators are gearing up for an in-depth investigation of the deal, which some fear will harm competition in the gaming world. The worries can be summed up with a simple question: will Microsoft ever make CoD an Xbox-exclusive? (Microsoft says “no” but Sony is suspicious.)


Microsoft’s Activision deal faces in-depth EU and UK probes

[FinancialTimes]

Thomas Ricker8:38 AM UTC
World’s first solar car is also the most aerodynamic.

The Lightyear 0 solar car achieved a record-breaking drag coefficient of 0.175 (Cd) in official tests. That kind of energy efficiency is important for the Dutch startup to make good on its claim that the EV can be driven for months without needing to plug in. It will, however, have a $263,000 drag on your wallet when the first Lightyear 0 ships this fall. 


Lightyear

[lightyear.one]

James Vincent8:21 AM UTC
China’s latest text-to-image AI can’t generate pictures of Tiananmen Square.

MIT Technology Review has a great report on the capabilities of Baidu’s ERNIE-ViLG, an AI art generator like DALL-E. The system is much better than Western models at generating Chinese historical figures and pop culture. But it’s also been censored and can’t generate pictures of Tiananmen Square or political leaders like Xi Jinping and Mao Zedong.


There’s no Tiananmen Square in the new Chinese image-making AI

[MIT Technology Review]

Jay Peters12:20 AM UTC
I didn’t know I needed a set of Buster Sword rulers until I saw them.

Video game deals extraordinaire Wario64 tweeted these incredible rulers shaped like Cloud Strife’s iconic weapon from Final Fantasy VII, and I want them very badly. I think they’d go great with the Buster Sword clock, which is also missing from my life.


Two rulers shaped like the Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII lie on a purple surface.
I can’t believe there are two of them!
Image: Square Enix
Richard Lawler12:15 AM UTC
California’s antitrust lawsuit claims customers have “nowhere else to go and Amazon knows it.”

California AG Rob Bonta filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, claiming customers pay more because the “everything store” forces merchants into deals that keep prices artificially high.

Amazon’s spokesperson told the New York Times that Bonta “has it exactly backwards... Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store.”

You can read the complaint yourself here (PDF).


California Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon

[The New York Times]

Kevin NguyenSep 14
You don’t have to be a billionaire.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving ownership of his company away to “a specially designed set of trusts and nonprofit organizations,” ensuring its roughly $100 million a year in profits go to fighting climate change.


Billionaire No More: Patagonia Founder Gives Away the Company

[The New York Times]

Dan SeifertSep 14
“Maybe it’s Photonic Engine; maybe it’s just good old-fashioned physics.”

That’s my favorite line from Allison Johnson’s iPhone 14 review — it’s really hard to tell what’s driving the improvements to the camera more, the better lens and sensor or Apple’s ridiculously-named “Photonic Engine.”

Don’t sleep on the video either, which features a delightful intro.


Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

Allison JohnsonSep 14

Richard LawlerSep 14
Google’s getting wary of experimenting.

7 of the 14 projects at Google’s startup incubator Area 120 — where employees spent 100 percent of their time working on 20 percent projects — have been cut, according to TechCrunch, sending workers looking for spots on other projects to stay employed.

Google’s change of heart isn’t that surprising, as the 20 percent rule Area 120 was named for — which spawned projects like Gmail, AdSense, and Google News — has been dead since 2013.


Google cancels half the projects at its internal R&D group Area 120

[TechCrunch]

Andrew J. HawkinsSep 14
Tesla is scrambling to figure out how to make more EV batteries in the US.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the electric automaker is pausing its plans to make batteries at its Gigafactory in Berlin. The shift in strategy came about after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $10 billion in tax credits for companies who build clean-tech facilities in the US. The company is also exploring building a lithium processing plant on the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, Tesla’s vehicles will re-qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit starting January 1st. (The company was the first to lose eligibility back in 2019.)


Tesla Shifts Battery Strategy as It Seeks U.S. Tax Credits

[WSJ]

