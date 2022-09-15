Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is coming in November

At an event today, Activision showed off what it called “the future of Call of Duty.” That included another look at the upcoming Modern Warfare II, but just as significant were the first real details on the brand-new Warzone experience and its mobile counterpart.
Dubbed Warzone 2.0, the new version of the battle royale will launch on November 16th on console and PC and is described as “a fully revamped experience and the most ambitious release in Call of Duty history.” The map is set in a fictional desert region called Al Mazrah and will include new features like having multiple circles appear, forcing players in different directions, as well as AI enemies and some kind of sandbox mode. The new Warzone has been built on the same engine as Modern Warfare II.
As for the mobile iteration of Warzone, it’ll be launching in 2023, and Activision says that the 120-player battle royale has been “built for mobile devices” and will include “mobile-specific events, playlists, and content.” That said, there will be some connection between the two versions of Warzone, as “players can share many social features and cross-progression enabling a shared battle pass and more for a connected Call of Duty experience.”
This new Call of Duty era will kick off with Modern Warfare II on October 28th. The game was officially unveiled back in June, and today, Activision shared a bit more about the multiplayer. Perhaps most notable is a brand-new 3v3 mode called “raids,” which the developer says will “focus on team communication and coordination like never before.” The game will also include a third-person mode, shifting the perspective for interested folks. Players who preordered will be able to check it out for themselves very soon: an open beta for Modern Warfare II kicks off on September 16th on PlayStation and September 22nd on Xbox and PC.
All of these releases come at a strange time for the Call of Duty franchise, following the underperforming release of Vanguard, a very public spat between Microsoft and Sony, and Activision Blizzard’s ongoing cultural and legal issues.