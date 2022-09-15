Snapchat for web is now available to everyone

Snapchat announced a new web app in July, marking the first time the platform was offered beyond mobile. Now, Snapchat says the web version — which was previously only available to paid subscribers — is open to all users.
The expanded availability was announced today in a round-up of new features for fall. On Snapchat for web, users can chat and video call with friends, with conversations syncing between devices. In an interview with The Verge in July, Snap’s head of messaging product, Nathan Boyd, said a web version of Snapchat was an “unmet opportunity” for the company.
The web version gives users more surface space to chat and video call with friends in the same window. One hundred million users call others using Snapchat every month, the company said in July, and they’ll typically chat with other users right before they close the app.
Snapchat for web was initially rolled out as a major offering for Snapchat Plus subscribers, who pay a few dollars a month for early and exclusive access to features. The paid tier is a new way Snap is looking to make money, and early signs point to it already being a success — more than a million users had signed up in the first six weeks.