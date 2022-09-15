Street Fighter 6 will let you make your own hot Ryu

Street Fighter 6, the next major entry in Capcom’s long-running fighting game franchise, will let you make your very own fighter that you can use in the game’s single-player and multiplayer modes. That means if you don’t want to play as the super wide Ryu, you can make your own character to take into the ring instead.
It seems like there will be a lot of ways to customize your avatar. In a new trailer, Capcom showed off avatars with widely varying heights, skin tones, eye colors, and ages. They all had different clothes, too — I was a big fan of the angel wings on one character.
In Street Fighter 6’s World Tour story mode, you’ll then be able to take that character and explore a bustling city, challenge NPCs to fights, and battle recognizable characters like Ryu and Chun-Li, who will be able to teach your avatar special moves. And you’ll be able to bring your avatar to the game’s multiplayer lobby area, called the Battle Hub, so you can pit your customized fighters against real-world opponents online.
Capcom also revealed that classic Street Fighter characters Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda are part of the Street Fighter 6 roster, joining others like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile alongside newbies like the ’80s-obsessed Kimberly. If you want a chance to play Street Fighter 6 ahead of its 2023 release, Capcom will be hosting a closed beta test that you can apply to from now until September 30th on the company’s website. The closed beta will run from October 7th to October 10th, and you can play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC via Steam.