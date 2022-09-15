Amazon is making a Blade Runner TV show

Amazon has officially picked up a series for Prime Video based on the hit Blade Runner movies, Deadline reports. The series is titled Blade Runner 2099, suggesting it will take place 50 years after Denis Villeneuve’s very good Blade Runner 2049. Ridley Scott, the director of the first Blade Runner, will serve as an executive producer.
The company isn’t sharing Blade Runner 2099 plot details just yet, so we don’t know much about what to expect beyond the later timeline. The show will “uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors,” Amazon’s Vernon Sanders said in a statement provided to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, so I’m hoping the series will keep up the neo-noir sci-fi vibe from the two films.
We also don’t know when Blade Runner 2099 will come out. But if you want to delve more into the Blade Runner universe ahead of the release of the new show, there’s also a Blade Runner anime, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which debuted in November.