Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Want a big-screen TV to watch Monday Night Football without paying, well, typical big-screen TV prices? Right now, Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni is on sale at Best Buy for $699.99 instead of $1,099.99, which marks a new all-time low for the 4K set. Amazon’s also discounting the TV but selling it for $8 more at $708.34.
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni series isn’t known for impressive picture quality — the black levels are so-so and the color accuracy isn’t great — but they do offer some nice perks, including an HDMI 2.1 eARC port. It also has built-in mics for hands-free Alexa voice commands even when the screen’s off. Unlike the smaller configurations, the 75-inch model also includes support for Dolby Vision HDR. That’s in addition to a low input lag, support for two-way video calling, and, of course, the ability to stream content from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and all the major streaming services. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Omni (75-inch)$699.99$1099.9936% off
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
It’s possible we may see a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip debut next month, but if you can’t wait until then, we’re seeing a great discount on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1-powered iPad Pro model. The gray, LTE model equipped with 128GB of storage is on sale for $899.98 instead of $999 at Amazon, which is the first discount we’ve seen on this configuration this year.
In terms of specs, the latest iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, boasts a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, and supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you centered in the frame while you’re making video calls. Unlike the other iPad models, however, the Pro lineup also has additional features such as Face ID and the option for additional storage. Admittedly, the display isn’t as impressive as the Mini LED screen on its larger 12.9-inch sister, but it’s still good and, because it’s smaller, more portable. Plus, with iPadOS 16 likely about to be released soon, the iPad will soon offer other features, including the ability to connect it to an external monitor, real-time collaboration features in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, and more. Read our review.
2021 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB, LTE)$899.98$99910% off
Apple’s latest iPad Pros feature the company’s M1 processor, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Face ID.
Prefer a Chromebook over a tablet? Lenovo’s Flex 5 is a Chromebook that looks and feels more premium than its price would suggest. For the price, it offers a good port selection with both a microSD reader and a USB-C port. It also features a sleek backlit keyboard we found both comfortable and impressive. Other niceties include a physical webcam shutter and front-facing speakers, though be aware that the audio quality isn’t particularly great. Neither, sadly, is battery life, which provided us with only five and a half hours. Nevertheless, it’s a good Chromebook that’s currently on sale. While the higher-specced model we tested and called our favorite Chromebook for midrange shoppers isn’t discounted, you can buy a slower, lower-specced version with an Intel Celeron N5205U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $249.99 instead of $379.99 at Amazon, which is just $2 shy of its best price yet. Read our review.
Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook$249.99$379.9934% off
The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is a great package at an affordable price, with a backlit keyboard that’s one of the better ones we’ve used on a Chromebook.
It’s the iPhone 14 release day and a good time to buy some extra accessories to make your new phone purchase even sweeter. Right now, Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) is on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($10 off) at checkout when you apply the on-page coupon. Anker is also matching the discount when you use promo code WSCP0RAM5S at checkout. The charger also comes with a USB-C cable included and a two-year warranty.
A portable charger like Anker’s 621 comes in handy when you’re out or traveling and your phone is about to run out of battery. Anker’s 621 slim build means you can easily carry it around in your purse or pocket, too. Most importantly, it’s compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology, which means it can attach to the back of newer smartphone models thanks to built-in internal magnets. That means you can wirelessly charge your phone while making calls or taking photos. You don’t need to worry about other magnets interfering, either, as MagSafe only attaches to compatible accessories. Note, though, that the charger is only compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 models, and that you’ll need a compatible magnetic iPhone case to use it.
Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)$39.99$49.9920% off
Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery is a slim 5,000mAh charger that can attach magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14.
A few more deals before we wrap up the week...
- Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds are on sale for $144.97 at Amazon instead of $179.99, a new all-time low. These lightweight earbuds are exceptionally comfortable and offer active noise cancellation and LDAC lossless audio codec support. Read our review.
- Speaking of iPhone 14 accessories, Totallee is taking 20 percent off various cases for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max. They are available in a variety of colors and are MagSafe-compatible. To get the discount, just enter promo code 14TWENTY at checkout between now and September 20th.
- Today only, Woot is selling Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 alongside a 90-day warranty to Amazon Prime members for $84.99 instead of $129.99. The trackpad offers customizable gesture controls and supports Apple’s Force Touch haptics so you can, for instance, press firmly on an address to find it in Maps.
- Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is our favorite instant camera for most people, one that’s easy to use and takes good photos at a reasonable price. And now through September 18th, you can buy it in various colors at JCPenney for $71.99 (about $8 off) when you use promo code 4AUTUMN. The deal doesn’t include film; however, Walmart is currently offering a good deal on a 20-pack of prints, selling it for $13.98 instead of $20.75.
- If you’ve yet to take advantage of the latest Disney Plus deal, Disney is running a promo that grants new and eligible returning subscribers a month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 instead of $7.99. That means you can stream new films like Thor: Love and Thunder while saving, but you’ll have to act fast: the deal will last through Monday, September 19th.
- Amazon is currently offering new subscribers a two-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited instead of its typical one-month trial, which equates to a savings of $9.99. The digital subscription grants everyone, regardless of whether they own a Kindle, access to millions of books, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and more.