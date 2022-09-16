Skip to main content
Amazon's 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Plus, you can save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni is turned on and sitting on a TV stand.
Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni is cheaper than ever.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Want a big-screen TV to watch Monday Night Football without paying, well, typical big-screen TV prices? Right now, Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni is on sale at Best Buy for $699.99 instead of $1,099.99, which marks a new all-time low for the 4K set. Amazon’s also discounting the TV but selling it for $8 more at $708.34.

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni series isn’t known for impressive picture quality — the black levels are so-so and the color accuracy isn’t great — but they do offer some nice perks, including an HDMI 2.1 eARC port. It also has built-in mics for hands-free Alexa voice commands even when the screen’s off. Unlike the smaller configurations, the 75-inch model also includes support for Dolby Vision HDR. That’s in addition to a low input lag, support for two-way video calling, and, of course, the ability to stream content from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and all the major streaming services. Read our review.

Amazon Fire TV Omni (75-inch)

$1099.9936% off
$699.99

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

$699.99 at Best Buy

It’s possible we may see a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip debut next month, but if you can’t wait until then, we’re seeing a great discount on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1-powered iPad Pro model. The gray, LTE model equipped with 128GB of storage is on sale for $899.98 instead of $999 at Amazon, which is the first discount we’ve seen on this configuration this year.

In terms of specs, the latest iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, boasts a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, and supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you centered in the frame while you’re making video calls. Unlike the other iPad models, however, the Pro lineup also has additional features such as Face ID and the option for additional storage. Admittedly, the display isn’t as impressive as the Mini LED screen on its larger 12.9-inch sister, but it’s still good and, because it’s smaller, more portable. Plus, with iPadOS 16 likely about to be released soon, the iPad will soon offer other features, including the ability to connect it to an external monitor, real-time collaboration features in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, and more. Read our review.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB, LTE)

$99910% off
$899.98

Apple’s latest iPad Pros feature the company’s M1 processor, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Face ID.

$899.98 at Amazon
You can use the Lenovo Flex 5 in laptop, tent, stand, or tablet modes.
You can use the Lenovo Flex 5 in laptop, tent, stand, or tablet modes.
Image: Monica Chin / The Verge

Prefer a Chromebook over a tablet? Lenovo’s Flex 5 is a Chromebook that looks and feels more premium than its price would suggest. For the price, it offers a good port selection with both a microSD reader and a USB-C port. It also features a sleek backlit keyboard we found both comfortable and impressive. Other niceties include a physical webcam shutter and front-facing speakers, though be aware that the audio quality isn’t particularly great. Neither, sadly, is battery life, which provided us with only five and a half hours. Nevertheless, it’s a good Chromebook that’s currently on sale. While the higher-specced model we tested and called our favorite Chromebook for midrange shoppers isn’t discounted, you can buy a slower, lower-specced version with an Intel Celeron N5205U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $249.99 instead of $379.99 at Amazon, which is just $2 shy of its best price yet. Read our review.

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook in tent mode, angled to the left. The screen displays a grid of Chrome OS icons on a blue wavy background.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook

$379.9934% off
$249.99

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is a great package at an affordable price, with a backlit keyboard that’s one of the better ones we’ve used on a Chromebook.

$249.99 at Amazon

It’s the iPhone 14 release day and a good time to buy some extra accessories to make your new phone purchase even sweeter. Right now, Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) is on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($10 off) at checkout when you apply the on-page coupon. Anker is also matching the discount when you use promo code WSCP0RAM5S at checkout. The charger also comes with a USB-C cable included and a two-year warranty.

A portable charger like Anker’s 621 comes in handy when you’re out or traveling and your phone is about to run out of battery. Anker’s 621 slim build means you can easily carry it around in your purse or pocket, too. Most importantly, it’s compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology, which means it can attach to the back of newer smartphone models thanks to built-in internal magnets. That means you can wirelessly charge your phone while making calls or taking photos. You don’t need to worry about other magnets interfering, either, as MagSafe only attaches to compatible accessories. Note, though, that the charger is only compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 models, and that you’ll need a compatible magnetic iPhone case to use it.

Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)

$49.9920% off
$39.99

Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery is a slim 5,000mAh charger that can attach magnetically to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14.

$39.99 at Amazon$39.99 at Anker

A few more deals before we wrap up the week...

Gaming

You can play Half-Life 2 in VR thanks to this free mod

Cameron FaulknerAn hour ago
Tech

YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real

David PierceTwo hours ago
Apple

We could all use a ‘This is Fine’ Focus mode

Victoria SongTwo hours ago
D
Twitter
David PierceTwo hours ago
Tim Cook is in New York for the iPhone 14 launch.

New iPhones aren’t the spectacle they once were — no huge lines, no overnight waits — but Apple still brings out the cheering employees and sneaker-wearing execs for the launch. This year it’s Tim Cook and Greg Jozwiak, and I assume they’re just whispering “welcome to the Dynamic Island” in everyone’s ear as they walk out.


Smart Home

WiZ’s smart lights can now be motion sensors

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy10:35 AM UTC
Tech

Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?

Tom Warren10:18 AM UTC
D
Twitter
David Pierce2:42 AM UTC
Some of Uber’s internal systems were hacked.

It sounds like the hacker got access to someone’s Slack account, and then some of Uber’s other internal systems. Lots of details still unknown, but there are some unverified screenshots floating around Twitter that make it sound like the hacker got a lot of access and potentially a lot of data. Uber said it’s working with law enforcement to investigate.


T
The Verge
T.C. Sottek12:43 AM UTC
Hear me out: global eSIM domination should look like Windows browser choice.

After hunting for a data plan in Australia this week, I’m excited by Apple’s move to drop the physical SIM tray from the iPhone — it could put pressure on global eSIM adoption. But eSIMs are still pretty clunky since you need to scan a QR code or download a carrier app to activate them. Data is the most important thing on any phone, so shouldn’t it be the easiest thing to shop for? I hope someday clicking “Add Cellular Plan” on the iPhone brings you to a centralized menu of carrier plans that are rated by speed and price.


The iPhone 14 won’t have a SIM tray in the US

Nathan EdwardsSep 11
N
External Link
Nilay PatelSep 15
Amazon is only streaming Thursday Night Football in 1080p, sigh.

This is Amazon’s first season exclusively streaming TNF for Prime subscribers, and I had really been hoping the company would spend the extra money to do it in 4K. Alas, an unnamed spox tells TV Answer Man it’s 1080p, although Sports Video Group has a deep dive on the production truck that says it’s 4K ready. Apple’s MLB games are in 1080p, too. What do we have to do for sports in 4K, people?


Thursday Night Football Kickoff: Inside Amazon Prime Video’s New State-of-the-Art IP Prime One Truck From Game Creek Video

[Sports Video Group]

