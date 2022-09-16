LG may be figuring out 6G.

LG successfully sent a Terahertz signal, which could be the basis for 6G communications, over a 1,000-foot distance outdoors. Last year, it was only able to get the signal to go around 330 feet.

Obviously, this tech is a long way off — it’ll be a few years before there are even discussions about 6G standards, and most of us probably won’t be using it until at least 2030.