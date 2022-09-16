Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real

YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real

/

Monetization is how YouTube wins, and YouTube knows it

By David Pierce

|

Share this story

Three screenshots showing the interface of YouTube Shorts in beta. One shows a video, another shows a carousel of videos on the YouTube app’s main screen, and the third shows a grid of videos using the same sound.
YouTube Shorts is taking on TikTok with one big move: money.
Image: YouTube

In its ongoing battle with TikTok for vertical video supremacy, YouTube is about to play its most valuable card. It’s getting ready to turn on aggressive monetization for Shorts, its shortform vertical video format, and promising to help millions of creators make money on the platform.

Starting early next year, Shorts will be part of the YouTube Partner Program, meaning those who qualify can start getting a share of the ad money generated in Shorts. YouTube is also making it easier for creators who don’t qualify for the program to make money through tips, subscriptions, and merch sales. (The New York Times first reported the news.) The goal is to offer more and better monetization options than TikTok and potentially win over (and win back) many of the creators flocking to the rival platform.

The announcement comes about 18 months after the original launch of Shorts and a year after YouTube’s chief product officer Neal Mohan promised a “long-term monetization project.” Shorts appears to be growing fast: Amjad Hanif, YouTube’s vice president of creator products, says the feature is seeing 30 billion views a day and 1.5 billion people are viewing them every month. Shorts can often still feel like a TikTok clone, though, and it certainly hasn’t hit TikTok’s level of cultural cachet. But what TikTok drives in culture, YouTube drives in revenue.

Until now, YouTube has monetized Shorts in small ways, through creator funds, shopping, and tips. Those are similar to the ways TikTok and Instagram monetize their own vertical video, and many creators feel they’re not enough. Hank Green summed creator funds up pretty well to The Verge’s Nilay Patel on the Decoder podcast: “I hate them.”

What Green and others want is the standard YouTube model in which YouTube keeps 45 percent of all revenue generated by creators’ videos and creators get 55 percent. That revenue share has turned YouTube into a career for lots of creators, and while YouTubers have their issues with the platform, that split has tended to work. “The moment YouTube launches its monetization product for Shorts has to be soon,” Green said.

Shorts isn’t quite getting the full YouTube deal; YouTube’s keeping more of the money

Shorts isn’t quite getting the full YouTube deal, though. The platform is flipping its percentages, keeping 55 percent of revenue for itself and giving 45 percent to creators. Hanif explains that part of that extra money will go to paying for the music used on the platform so that creators can use anything in the library without worrying about rights. Either way, YouTube thinks it’s a better deal than creators are getting just about anywhere else.

YouTube’s also trying to make it easier for creators to monetize on the platform, especially those who haven’t yet hit the bar — 1,000 subscribers, and either 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days or 4,000 longform watch hours overall — to get into its Partner Program. The company is introducing a new tier through which creators can get to features like the Super Thanks tipping option and paid channel memberships without being part of the ad program. Hanif won’t say the exact requirements for that tier except that it would be much lower than the existing ones. “And so, a lot of creators earlier in their careers who have taken a little bit longer to join the program will be able to join much earlier,” he says, “and start getting a paycheck much sooner than they were in the past.”

With traditional YouTube videos — what Hanif calls “longform YouTube” — the ad model is fairly straightforward. Users click on a video, they watch an ad before or during the video, and creators get a chunk of the revenue from that ad view. There’s no question of who generated that ad view or who gets the money.

The model is simple-ish: take all the videos you watch, split the ad revenue among them

With a fast-moving feed of shortform vertical video à la Shorts or TikTok, it’s vastly more complicated. If you watch one whole video, then flip through three more, then see an ad, then watch two more full videos, then close the app, who gets paid? What if one of those videos is a duet or a remix of another video? What if they’re all challenges set to the same song?

Many of those details aren’t yet figured out, which is why the Shorts Partner Program isn’t launching until next year. But Hanif describes the rough plan this way: if you open Shorts, watch six videos, see two ads, and leave the app, YouTube will take the ad revenue from those two ads and split them among the six videos.

“Probably the biggest difference you’ll see from other products in our longform,” Hanif continues, “is sometimes watch time played a big role.” That’s one reason you’ve started to see YouTube videos getting longer over time. “But in the case of short format, where you’re talking under 60 seconds, it’s a really a view that is the criterion that matters.”

Shorts is all about views, not watch time (but that’s complicated, too)

But that brings up another question: what’s a view? YouTube doesn’t like to define the word publicly, and Hanif would say only that “it’s a few seconds — we don’t count it right when it shows up.” Advertisers want to know what users actually watch, he says, and so do creators.

What this all means, in practice, is that Shorts will likely be less lucrative to the most popular channels, who will now have to share revenue with everything else in the feed but will allow more people to make money. That seems to be exactly YouTube’s goal: Hanif says YouTube has about 2 million monetizing creators right now, and he expects that number to be closer to 3 million by the end of 2023. One way TikTok has succeeded is by relentlessly promoting new creators to its audience, and YouTube seems to want to do the same.

YouTube says it has paid creators more than $50 billion over the last three years. Building Shorts into a meaningful part of that will take time. “Our ad sales team has been working with lots of advertisers on it,” Hanif says, “and it will take a while to build it up to the business we’ve had in longform.” YouTube’s also still sorting out how, exactly, to talk to creators about making use of all the tools — longform, live, Shorts, and everything else — on the platform.

But he keeps returning to the same point: “It’s really the first platform at scale that is going to share revenue with shortform creators where they can actually expect a paycheck and earn money.” There are lots of details left to deal with, but YouTube’s betting that paycheck will be enough to keep people around while it figures them out.

Correction September 16th, 9:45AM ET: This story initially flipped YouTube’s payout ratio in one instance. YouTube traditionally keeps 45 percent and gives 55 percent to creators; the ratio is flipped for Shorts.

More from Tech

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 30 minutes ago Joke’s on you

D
The Verge
Dan Seifert30 minutes ago
The Pixelbook served its purpose.

Earlier this week, Alex Heath and David Pierce reported that Google has canceled its next Pixelbook and moved the team elsewhere in Google, indicating we won’t see another one.

Monica Chin says that’s fine, and while she’s right, I can’t say I’m not sad about it — the 2017 Pixelbook remains a marvel of engineering to this day and I’d love to have seen an updated version (ideally with thinner bezels).


We didn’t need another Pixelbook

Monica ChinSep 15
M
Mary Beth GriggsAn hour ago
Another space SPAC is in the works.

Intuitive Machines will become the latest space company to go public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (aka, a SPAC).

Intuitive Machines is one of three companies that was selected to build robotic lunar landers in partnership with NASA. It’s lander, Nova-C, will have its first launch next year.

NASA experiments will be on board, but this is very much a commercial venture too. Riding along will be “Omni-Heat Infinity reflective technology” from Columbia Sportswear, and a Jeff Koons exhibit.


Policy

Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke

Jon Porter8:48 AM UTC
Apple

How to add Apple Home widgets to your lock screen in iOS 16

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy19 minutes ago
Apple

How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson19 minutes ago
Gaming

You can play Half-Life 2 in VR thanks to this free mod

Cameron Faulkner33 minutes ago
Must Reads

  1. Elon Musk made his bid, and now he might actually have to lie in it

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 16

  2. Amazon actually pulled off its first big-deal football game

    David PierceSep 16

  3. Asus’ Zenbook 14X isn’t the MacBook competitor it could be

    Monica ChinSep 16

  4. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review: noise cancellation domination

    Chris WelchSep 15

  5. Apple Watch Series 8 review: if it ain’t broke

    Victoria SongSep 15

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Apple

We could all use a ‘This is Fine’ Focus mode

Victoria SongTwo hours ago
D
Twitter
David PierceTwo hours ago
Tim Cook is in New York for the iPhone 14 launch.

New iPhones aren’t the spectacle they once were — no huge lines, no overnight waits — but Apple still brings out the cheering employees and sneaker-wearing execs for the launch. This year it’s Tim Cook and Greg Jozwiak, and I assume they’re just whispering “welcome to the Dynamic Island” in everyone’s ear as they walk out.


Tech

Amazon actually pulled off its first big-deal football game

David PierceTwo hours ago
T
External Link
Thomas RickerTwo hours ago
Xiaomi’s next flagship phone leaks a bit early.

According to the very reliable leaks from Roland Quandt, Xiaomi’s next flagship phone — the 12T Pro — will feature a 6.67-inch (2712x1220) OLED display, 200 megapixel main camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, and 5000mAh battery that can charge at 120W. Full specs and images at WinFuture.


Xiaomi 12T (Pro): All information & pictures of the top smartphones in advance

[WinFuture]

Apple

How to buy the iPhone 14

Cameron FaulknerTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
Policy

Elon Musk made his bid, and now he might actually have to lie in it

Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
Apple

Asus’ Zenbook 14X isn’t the MacBook competitor it could be

Monica ChinTwo hours ago
Web

UK turns to tweets and livestreams to manage 5-mile queue for The Queen

Jon Porter11:12 AM UTC
Smart Home

WiZ’s smart lights can now be motion sensors

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy10:35 AM UTC
Tech

Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?

Tom Warren10:18 AM UTC
D
Twitter
David Pierce2:42 AM UTC
Some of Uber’s internal systems were hacked.

It sounds like the hacker got access to someone’s Slack account, and then some of Uber’s other internal systems. Lots of details still unknown, but there are some unverified screenshots floating around Twitter that make it sound like the hacker got a lot of access and potentially a lot of data. Uber said it’s working with law enforcement to investigate.


Podcasts

  1. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  2. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  4. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  5. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

See all Podcasts
T
The Verge
T.C. Sottek12:43 AM UTC
Hear me out: global eSIM domination should look like Windows browser choice.

After hunting for a data plan in Australia this week, I’m excited by Apple’s move to drop the physical SIM tray from the iPhone — it could put pressure on global eSIM adoption. But eSIMs are still pretty clunky since you need to scan a QR code or download a carrier app to activate them. Data is the most important thing on any phone, so shouldn’t it be the easiest thing to shop for? I hope someday clicking “Add Cellular Plan” on the iPhone brings you to a centralized menu of carrier plans that are rated by speed and price.


The iPhone 14 won’t have a SIM tray in the US

Nathan EdwardsSep 11
N
External Link
Nilay PatelSep 15
Amazon is only streaming Thursday Night Football in 1080p, sigh.

This is Amazon’s first season exclusively streaming TNF for Prime subscribers, and I had really been hoping the company would spend the extra money to do it in 4K. Alas, an unnamed spox tells TV Answer Man it’s 1080p, although Sports Video Group has a deep dive on the production truck that says it’s 4K ready. Apple’s MLB games are in 1080p, too. What do we have to do for sports in 4K, people?


Thursday Night Football Kickoff: Inside Amazon Prime Video’s New State-of-the-Art IP Prime One Truck From Game Creek Video

[Sports Video Group]

M
External Link
Mitchell ClarkSep 15
LG may be figuring out 6G.

LG successfully sent a Terahertz signal, which could be the basis for 6G communications, over a 1,000-foot distance outdoors. Last year, it was only able to get the signal to go around 330 feet.

Obviously, this tech is a long way off — it’ll be a few years before there are even discussions about 6G standards, and most of us probably won’t be using it until at least 2030.


LG Able to Wirelessly Transmit and Receive 6G THz Data Over a Distance of 320 Meters

[LG NEWSROOM]

R
External Link
Richard LawlerSep 15
Instagram vs. TikTok in VR.

Meta’s Quest Pro won’t be officially unveiled for another month — unless they leave a few units laying around in a hotel hallway, again. Now Protocol reports Pico (which, like TikTok, is now owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance) will launch its next VR headset on September 22nd.

Pico’s new headset may share some features with the Quest Pro, like full-color passthrough video for AR, and a better display.


ByteDance's Pico will unveil new VR headset Sept. 22

[Protocol]

Policy

Gavin Newsom signs California social media overhaul for minors

Adi RobertsonSep 15
Most Popular

  1. Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

    Alice Newcome-BeillSep 14

  2. Apple Watch Series 8 review: if it ain’t broke

    Victoria SongSep 15

  3. Microsoft was right all along

    Monica ChinSep 14

  4. Adobe to acquire Figma in a deal worth $20 billion

    Tom WarrenSep 15

  5. Anyone can use this AI art generator — that’s the risk

    James VincentSep 15

Policy

The FTC promises to investigate gig companies over wage-fixing

Makena KellySep 15
R
Twitter
Richard LawlerSep 15
Twitter, but with an edit button.

Twitter really is almost ready to offer users the long-awaited edit button, and already confirmed that after a little more internal testing, some Twitter Blue subscribers will get access later this month.

Per Platformer author and Verge contributing editor Casey Newton, those public tests are planned to start next week, on September 21st.


A
External Link
Adi RobertsonSep 15
We love that tattoos hurt, but hear me out: what if they didn’t.

I’m a fan of these cute semi-permanent tattoos created with stickers covered in tiny needles! They seem promising for people who need skin markers for medical procedures. I’m an even bigger fan of an article explaining this while driving home at every possible opportunity how totally cool pain is during a recreational inking experience. It’s a delicate balancing act, and as someone with a freshly healing tattoo, I appreciate it.


Painless Tattoos Might One Day Be a Thing Thanks to These Ink Filled Microscopic Needles

[Gizmodo]

N
External Link
Nilay PatelSep 15
YouTube Shorts are driving more than half of the top 50 channels on the platform.

I love TubeFilter’s weekly breakdown of the top 50 most viewed YouTube channels — especially lately, because I keep looking at the percentage of channels that are primarily active on TikTok-clone Shorts. This week, 29 of the top 50 channels worldwide are primarily using Shorts, and a staggering 33 of the top 50 in the US.


Top 50 Most Viewed YouTube Channels Worldwide • Week Of 09/11/2022

[Tubefilter]

Tech

Netflix’s latest Stephen King trailer focuses on Mr. Harrigan’s iPhone

Mitchell ClarkSep 15
Tech

Amazon is making a Blade Runner TV show

Jay PetersSep 15

Reviews

See all Reviews
Policy

Rumble is ready for a $2 billion SPAC

Makena KellySep 15
Google

The latest Apple TV 4K is still $60 off at Amazon

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 15
N
External Link
Nilay PatelSep 15
The FCC is trying to clean up space junk.

The agency is floating a plan to have low-earth-orbit satellites (like Starlink) get de-orbited within five years of mission completion, instead of 25 years as the rule stands now.


FCC proposes new rules to tackle space debris

[Fierce Wireless]

Gaming

October 2nd is Overwatch’s last day on earth

Ash ParrishSep 15
Science

Starlink is even in Antarctica now

Mitchell ClarkSep 15
Science

The Biden administration’s big new plans for floating offshore wind turbines

Justine CalmaSep 15

Science

See all Science
Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is coming in November

Andrew WebsterSep 15
Google

Ford won’t say whether the new Mustang runs on Android

Andrew J. HawkinsSep 15
Google

The best Chromebook deals you can get right now

Sheena VasaniSep 15

Creators

See all Creators