Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
Today’s episode focuses on The Verge’s reviews of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and iOS 16. The crew discusses whether the updates to the hardware are worth upgrading to or if updating to the new software is good enough. Of course, there is a lot of talk about the Dynamic Island, Apple’s solution to the front camera notch.
If you’re still wondering whether this generation of the iPhone and Apple Watch is the one you should get, this episode may be worth a listen.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island
- Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S
- It’s time to bring contrast back to our smartphone photos
- Apple Watch Series 8 review: if it ain’t broke
- iOS 16.1 beta adds Apple’s ugly new battery percentage indicator to the iPhone Mini
- iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen
- We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2
- Google canceled its next Pixelbook and shut down the team building it
- We didn’t need another Pixelbook
- Adobe to acquire Figma in a deal worth $20 billion
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review: noise cancellation domination
- Disney’s CEO teases a ‘hard bundle’ of Disney Plus and Hulu
- Sonos announces long-awaited Sub Mini for $429
The Vergecast /
A podcast about technology and emotions