Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the indie action-platformer Hollow Knight, will be coming to PS5 and PS4, according to a Friday tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account.
We already knew the game was coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, so it’s good to hear that it will be available on PlayStation, too. But for those of us who have been desperate news about a concrete release date (like me), we still don’t know that; PlayStation only confirmed that the game would be coming to its consoles, not when.
Silksong, which features the character Hornet from Hollow Knight, was originally set to be Hollow Knight DLC, but developer Team Cherry announced the game would be a “full-scale sequel” in 2019. Nintendo showed off some gameplay during E3 2019, but Team Cherry didn’t share much more about the game for a few years after.
At Xbox’s big June 2022 summer showcase, however, Microsoft showed off a new trailer and said that Silksong would be available day one on Xbox Game Pass within 12 months of the show. Fingers crossed it releases sooner rather than later — and hopefully before the new Zelda.