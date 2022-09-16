Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too

The Pixelbook served its purpose.

Earlier this week, Alex Heath and David Pierce reported that Google has canceled its next Pixelbook and moved the team elsewhere in Google, indicating we won’t see another one.

Monica Chin says that’s fine, and while she’s right, I can’t say I’m not sad about it — the 2017 Pixelbook remains a marvel of engineering to this day and I’d love to have seen an updated version (ideally with thinner bezels).