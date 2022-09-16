Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Lil Nas X, please don’t let League of Legends fans sing the n-word

Lil Nas X, please don’t let League of Legends fans sing the n-word

/

Star Walkin’s lyrics present an interesting problem for Lil Nas X’s Worlds performance

By Ash Parrish

|

Share this story

A photo of Lil Nas X in an all-black outfit, seated at a table in a room filled with gold accents.
Image: Riot Games

Lil Nas X has been the “president of League of Legends for barely more than 24 hours, and he is already cutting up. No longer content as the Lord of Hell, Lil Nas X has relinquished his fiery crown, exchanging it for a desk in the CEO suite of Riot Games. His first executive order? Making a nude skin of Udyr. His second executive order, well... it’s going to make half the population of League players very unhappy.

There’s also another LoL-flavored tweet from President X that I cannot link here because it will likely trip every not-safe-for-work filter built into this browser and laptop by my employers. But it is, as far as Lil Nas X tweets go, relatively tame. Kinda.

Naming Lil Nas X “president” of League of Legends is the latest video game-related stunt in the pop star’s career. The collaboration between him and Riot Games is essentially to promote League’s World Championship season that starts on September 29th in Mexico City. For several years now, Riot has partnered with musical artists to perform an original, made-for-LoL song culminating in a flashy performance during the opening ceremony of the grand finals. This year, it’s Lil Nas X’s turn.

In addition to thoroughly owning the League of Legends’ socials, Lil Nas X-ecutive will also perform “Star Walkin’,” the theme for this year’s League of Legends World Championship on November 4th. Roll the clip.

Yeah, that’s a catchy son— oh, oh no. Checks the Genius.com lyrics No, no, no, no!

You should never take advice from a nigga that ain’t try /
They said I wouldn’t make it out alive /

Been that nigga since I came out my momma (Woo) /
Thankin’ God daddy never wore a condom (Woo) /

Listen, Riot Games knew exactly what it was gonna get when it approached Lil Nas X about this collaboration. The man has been unapologetically horny, irreverent, and vulgar on main since forever. The “Star Walkin’” lyrics by themselves, then, isn’t what should give Riot pause. But the idea of a stadium full of screaming League of Legends fans, a lot of whom will be non-Black, singing along the n-word (not the hard “R” version but nevertheless) is an unforeseen consequence of this partnership that will be both highly hilarious (to me, at least) and extremely cringe (also to me.)

There’s a very good chance the lyrics are radio edited into something less incendiary if uttered by the wrong people. Or Riot lets him rock with it, respecting President X’s artistic autonomy. When the song debuts on music streaming platforms on September 23rd, we’ll find out. I don’t know if I’m excited or afraid.

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed An hour ago Joke’s on you

R
Richard LawlerAn hour ago
Watch Tim Cook express his honest opinion about iMessage, Android, and green bubbles.

It’s not hard to figure out why Tim Cook won’t fix the green bubbles and SMS fallback that comes with texting Android users from your iPhone using iMessage.

But you’ve got to see this response for yourself, as Cook (while laughing) suggests Vox Media’s LiQuan Cook should “buy your mom an iPhone” to fix the issue.


Apple CEO Tim Cook on a blue background with green message bubbles appearing near his mouth.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
R
External Link
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
So now what do you do with your old phone?

I’m guessing at least a few of you snagged brand-new iPhone 14s today, and I love that for you, but I’ll keep using my Pixel 6.

But if you still have your old phone and want to avoid creating unnecessary electronic waste, Kaitlyn Tiffany writes in The Atlantic that your best bet — despite recycling programs and flashy robots — is probably to just keep it.


Don’t Trash Your Old Phone—Give It a Second Life

[The Atlantic]

Policy

I think flouting the Joker’s copyright is funny, and I’m tired of pretending it isn’t

Adi Robertson6:19 PM UTC
Gaming

EVGA stops making video cards and blames Nvidia’s bad behavior

Mitchell Clark11 minutes ago
How-to

What’s the best student laptop? We asked students

Monica Chin51 minutes ago
Apple

How to edit or unsend an iMessage in iOS 16

Barbara Krasnoff56 minutes ago
Must Reads

  1. It sure seems like Google is struggling to invent the future

    Mitchell ClarkSep 16

  2. We could all use a ‘This is Fine’ Focus mode

    Victoria SongSep 16

  3. Intel Processor will replace Pentium and Celeron in 2023 laptops

    Tom WarrenSep 16

  4. Elon Musk made his bid, and now he might actually have to lie in it

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 16

  5. Uber says ‘no evidence’ user accounts were compromised in hack

    Andrew J. HawkinsSep 16

Policy

Alarms over healthcare cyberattacks are getting louder

Nicole WetsmanAn hour ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Apple

Tim Cook says ‘buy your mom an iPhone’ if you want to end green bubbles

Emma Roth and Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Policy

Uber’s hack shows the stubborn power of social engineering

Corin FaifeTwo hours ago
Gaming

PSVR games aren’t compatible with PSVR2 because they aren’t

Mitchell ClarkTwo hours ago
Microsoft

The best Xbox controller to buy right now

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto6:14 PM UTC
Please enjoy this moose crash test dummy.

In some places, such as Scandinavia and Alaska, moose are big hazards. (Moose crashes can be fatal for people.) So a master’s student developed a moose crash test dummy to help carmakers improve moose safety. “The crash test results were very pleasing since the demolished cars looked very much like cars involved in real moose crashes,” wrote Magnus Gens, who won a 2022 Ig Noble award for the work.


Moose Crash Test Dummy

[www.diva-portal.org]

Google

It sure seems like Google is struggling to invent the future

Mitchell Clark6:06 PM UTC
Policy

Uber says ‘no evidence’ user accounts were compromised in hack

Andrew J. Hawkins5:53 PM UTC
Policy

What the Biden administration might do to keep crypto mining from derailing climate goals

Justine Calma5:43 PM UTC
A
Twitter
Alex Cranz5:19 PM UTC
Who built the Dynamic Island?

The iPhone 14 Pro is shipping today and new owners will see the sharp little black pill pretty quickly after they power on their phone. One of its designers, Chan Karunamuni, took to Twitter to talk about it. Did you know it can move to the side of your phone when you have Reachability enabled? I didn’t!


E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto5:14 PM UTC
Uh oh.

FedEx says a recession is coming. Why should that make you nervous? Well, former Fed chair Alan Greenspan used to talk with FedEx every week for the “FedEx indicator.” If you’re still raising for your company, you might want to hurry up and close the round.


FedEx warns of a global recession, cutting sales forecast by half a billion dollars | CNN Business

[CNN]

Podcasts

  1. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  2. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  3. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  4. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  5. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

See all Podcasts
K
Twitter
Kevin Nguyen4:43 PM UTC
Wordle was especially rough today.

We won’t spoil the word, but around The Verge, we got our butts kicked. “Ludicrous,” says Tristan; Jake declares he is “mourning”; meanwhile, Adi isn’t sure she’s ever heard this word before; Andy got yesterday’s Wordle in one try — only to fail today’s. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” he says.


M
External Link
Mitchell Clark4:33 PM UTC
How far would you go for a song?

Death Cab for Cutie made fans visit one of the around 800 locations the band had played if they wanted to listen to a single early. The game’s thematically appropriate — “Rand McNally” is about life on the road.

According to Wired, the band used a defunct fan site and the Wayback Machine to figure out all the places it had played. The Internet Archive truly is wonderful.


Death Cab for Cutie's Geotagged Single Is a Trip Down Memory Lane

[WIRED]

R
Russell Brandom4:33 PM UTC
Things have not been going well for Parler.

Makena has the news about the conservative social network’s falling user base and subsequent pivot — but Parler has also been doing increasingly desperate things to make money, including licensing out their email list to weird content marketing schemes.

For instance, here is an actual email Parler sent me last month.


Gaming

Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too

Jay Peters4:30 PM UTC
Apple

iOS update fixes annoying iPhone 14 activation bug

Alice Newcome-Beill4:02 PM UTC
Most Popular

  1. Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

    Alice Newcome-BeillSep 14

  2. Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke

    Jon PorterSep 16

  3. Microsoft was right all along

    Monica ChinSep 14

  4. Elon Musk made his bid, and now he might actually have to lie in it

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 16

  5. Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?

    Tom WarrenSep 16

Policy

Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services

Makena Kelly3:52 PM UTC
W
External Link
William Joel3:37 PM UTC
We’re so excited the new Verge is here.

Hi, I’m Will, the senior creative director of The Verge. We’re already working on the next set of improvements and new features for the site, and we hear you on legibility. The new site meets the same accessibility standards set by our last web platform, but accessibility work is never done. We will continue to raise the bar, and we value all of your feedback (including the impressive light mode hacks circulating on Twitter!), so keep sharing and stay tuned.


Accessibility - Vox Media

[www.voxmedia.com]

Apple

Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Sheena Vasani3:12 PM UTC
Tech

Intel Processor will replace Pentium and Celeron in 2023 laptops

Tom Warren2:58 PM UTC
Apple

Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

Andrew Marino2:51 PM UTC
Apple

How to add Apple Home widgets to your lock screen in iOS 16

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy2:26 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Apple

How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson2:26 PM UTC
D
The Verge
Dan Seifert2:15 PM UTC
The Pixelbook served its purpose.

Earlier this week, Alex Heath and David Pierce reported that Google has canceled its next Pixelbook and moved the team elsewhere in Google, indicating we won’t see another one.

Monica Chin says that’s fine, and while she’s right, I can’t say I’m not sad about it — the 2017 Pixelbook remains a marvel of engineering to this day and I’d love to have seen an updated version (ideally with thinner bezels).


We didn’t need another Pixelbook

Monica ChinSep 15
Gaming

You can play Half-Life 2 in VR thanks to this free mod

Cameron Faulkner2:12 PM UTC
M
Mary Beth Griggs1:45 PM UTC
Another space SPAC is in the works.

Intuitive Machines will become the latest space company to go public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (aka, a SPAC).

Intuitive Machines is one of three companies that was selected to build robotic lunar landers in partnership with NASA. It’s lander, Nova-C, will have its first launch next year.

NASA experiments will be on board, but this is very much a commercial venture too. Riding along will be “Omni-Heat Infinity reflective technology” from Columbia Sportswear, and a Jeff Koons exhibit.


Tech

YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real

David Pierce1:30 PM UTC
Apple

We could all use a ‘This is Fine’ Focus mode

Victoria Song1:00 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
D
Twitter
David Pierce12:40 PM UTC
Tim Cook is in New York for the iPhone 14 launch.

New iPhones aren’t the spectacle they once were — no huge lines, no overnight waits — but Apple still brings out the cheering employees and sneaker-wearing execs for the launch. This year it’s Tim Cook and Greg Jozwiak, and I assume they’re just whispering “welcome to the Dynamic Island” in everyone’s ear as they walk out.


Tech

Amazon actually pulled off its first big-deal football game

David Pierce12:19 PM UTC
T
External Link
Thomas Ricker12:11 PM UTC
Xiaomi’s next flagship phone leaks a bit early.

According to the very reliable leaks from Roland Quandt, Xiaomi’s next flagship phone — the 12T Pro — will feature a 6.67-inch (2712x1220) OLED display, 200 megapixel main camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, and 5000mAh battery that can charge at 120W. Full specs and images at WinFuture.


Xiaomi 12T (Pro): All information & pictures of the top smartphones in advance

[WinFuture]

Creators

See all Creators