Uber says ‘no evidence’ user accounts were compromised in hack

How far would you go for a song?

Death Cab for Cutie made fans visit one of the around 800 locations the band had played if they wanted to listen to a single early. The game’s thematically appropriate — “Rand McNally” is about life on the road.

According to Wired, the band used a defunct fan site and the Wayback Machine to figure out all the places it had played. The Internet Archive truly is wonderful.