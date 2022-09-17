Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Constantine sequel brings back Keanu Reeves for more occult detective work

Constantine sequel brings back Keanu Reeves for more occult detective work

/

The original Constantine film premiered nearly two decades ago

By Emma Roth

|

Share this story

Keanu Reeves starring in the 2005 film Constantine.
Keanu Reeves in the 2005 film Constantine.
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

John Constantine’s demonic detective work isn’t over just yet. Keanu Reeves is set to return as the titular demonologist and exorcist in a sequel to the 2005 film Constantine, according to reports from Deadline and Variety.

Both outlets confirmed that Warner Bros. is working on a follow-up film, which also brings back writer Akiva Goldsman and director Francis Lawrence, who initially made his debut with Constantine, but has since gone on to helm movies like The Hunger Games and I Am Legend. Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures will produce the film alongside J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Other versions of the DC comic book character Constantine have since appeared in NBC’s adaption that ran from 2014 to 2015, and, more recently, in Netflix’s The Sandman, but this marks Reeves’ return to the role after nearly two decades. An Abrams-produced Constantine spinoff series was supposed to air on HBO Max as well, but sources tell Deadline and Variety it has been canceled after two years of development. The series, which was rumored to closely follow the Hellblazer comic that Constantine hails from, marks another casualty resulting from Warner Bros.'s merger with Discovery.

But that’s not all — Variety and Deadline report that Madame X, a show based on DC’s Madame Xanadu, has also joined the growing graveyard of sacked adaptions that were slated for HBO Max. Warner Bros. notably canceled Batgirl in August after claiming the film was “irredeemable,” but was likely just a way for the studio to save some cash. If you were looking forward to the Constantine and Madame X series, though, both Deadline and Variety say Warner Bros. remains confident that another network will pick them up, so all may not be lost.

Warner Bros. Discovery drama aside, I’m excited to see what type of hellish adventure Reeves’ Constantine will embark on this time. Between last year’s premiere of Matrix Resurrections and another John Wick film on tap, we’ve had no shortage of Keanu content lately, and I’m not complaining.

More from Entertainment

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 42 minutes ago Cutting ties

N
External Link
Nilay Patel42 minutes ago
The Fifth Circuit really blew up the First Amendment by upholding the Texas social media law.

The law still isn’t in effect, but the court’s opinion sets up a Supreme Court battle over the future of content moderation and the First Amendment. Mike Masnick has a good (if wonky) breakdown up already. It’s… well, it’s one of the dumbest First Amendment opinions in a long time.

The fact that Oldham claims, that “the Platforms are no different than Verizon or AT&T” makes me question how anyone could take anything in this ruling seriously.


5th Circuit Rewrites A Century Of 1st Amendment Law To Argue Internet Companies Have No Right To Moderate

[Techdirt]

R
External Link
Richard LawlerSep 16
Forget vinyl.

If you appreciate media preservation, make some time for this Q&A with the “last man standing in the floppy disk business,” Tom Persky of floppydisk.com.

The customers that are the easiest to provide for are the hobbyists – people who want to buy ten, 20, or maybe 50 floppy disks. However, my biggest customers — and the place where most of the money comes from — are the industrial users...Probably half of the air fleet in the world today is more than 20 years old and still uses floppy disks in some of the avionics.


We Spoke With the Last Person Standing in the Floppy Disk Business

[Eye on Design]

Policy

Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market

Jay PetersAn hour ago
Film

Knives Out, Weird Al, and more: eight great movies from TIFF 2022

Andrew Webster29 minutes ago
Apple

DIY replacement screens and batteries for iPhones and Pixels are 20 percent off at iFixit

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago
Smart Home

TP-Link’s latest smart light strip goes with everything

Jennifer Pattison TuohyTwo hours ago
Must Reads

  1. It sure seems like Google is struggling to invent the future

    Mitchell ClarkSep 16

  2. Uber’s hack shows the stubborn power of social engineering

    Corin FaifeSep 16

  3. EVGA stops making video cards and blames Nvidia’s bad behavior

    Mitchell ClarkSep 16

  4. We could all use a ‘This is Fine’ Focus mode

    Victoria SongSep 16

  5. Elon Musk made his bid, and now he might actually have to lie in it

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 16

Gaming

The PS Vita’s time is now, again

Cameron Faulkner12:00 PM UTC

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
A
External Link
Adi RobertsonSep 16
New terrible First Amendment ruling dropped.

Remember when a Texas appeals court decided to blow up internet moderation with no explanation? Well, it finally explained itself, and so far I don’t feel any better. We’re still working our way through the decision, but you can read it below. For now, though, the Supreme Court already temporarily blocked the law while its court battle continues.


NetChoice v. Ken Paxton: Fifth Circuit Appeals Court Opinion

[techfreedom.org (PDF)]

Apple

Apple is too strict with copy and paste in iOS 16

Chris WelchSep 16
Gaming

Lil Nas X, please don’t let League of Legends fans sing the n-word

Ash ParrishSep 16
Gaming

EVGA stops making video cards and blames Nvidia’s bad behavior

Mitchell ClarkSep 16

Tech

See all Tech
How-to

What’s the best student laptop? We asked students

Monica ChinSep 16
Apple

How to edit or unsend an iMessage in iOS 16

Barbara KrasnoffSep 16
Policy

Alarms over healthcare cyberattacks are getting louder

Nicole WetsmanSep 16
R
Richard LawlerSep 16
Watch Tim Cook express his honest opinion about iMessage, Android, and green bubbles.

It’s not hard to figure out why Tim Cook won’t fix the green bubbles and SMS fallback that comes with texting Android users from your iPhone using iMessage.

But you’ve got to see this response for yourself, as Cook (while laughing) suggests Vox Media’s LiQuan Hunt should “buy your mom an iPhone” to fix the issue.


Apple CEO Tim Cook on a blue background with green message bubbles appearing near his mouth.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Apple

Tim Cook says ‘buy your mom an iPhone’ if you want to end green bubbles

Emma Roth and Richard LawlerSep 16
Policy

Uber’s hack shows the stubborn power of social engineering

Corin FaifeSep 16
Podcasts

  1. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  2. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  3. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  4. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  5. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

See all Podcasts
Gaming

PSVR games aren’t compatible with PSVR2 because they aren’t

Mitchell ClarkSep 16
R
External Link
Richard LawlerSep 16
So now what do you do with your old phone?

I’m guessing at least a few of you snagged brand-new iPhone 14s today, and I love that for you, but I’ll keep using my Pixel 6.

But if you still have your old phone and want to avoid creating unnecessary electronic waste, Kaitlyn Tiffany writes in The Atlantic that your best bet — despite recycling programs and flashy robots — is probably to just keep it.


Don’t Trash Your Old Phone—Give It a Second Life

[The Atlantic]

Microsoft

The best Xbox controller to buy right now

Antonio G. Di BenedettoSep 16
Policy

I think flouting the Joker’s copyright is funny, and I’m tired of pretending it isn’t

Adi RobertsonSep 16
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 16
Please enjoy this moose crash test dummy.

In some places, such as Scandinavia and Alaska, moose are big hazards. (Moose crashes can be fatal for people.) So a master’s student developed a moose crash test dummy to help carmakers improve moose safety. “The crash test results were very pleasing since the demolished cars looked very much like cars involved in real moose crashes,” wrote Magnus Gens, who won a 2022 Ig Noble award for the work.


Moose Crash Test Dummy

[www.diva-portal.org]

Most Popular

  1. Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke

    Jon PorterSep 16

  2. Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?

    Tom WarrenSep 16

  3. Elon Musk made his bid, and now he might actually have to lie in it

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 16

  4. Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

    Alice Newcome-BeillSep 14

  5. EVGA stops making video cards and blames Nvidia’s bad behavior

    Mitchell ClarkSep 16

Google

It sure seems like Google is struggling to invent the future

Mitchell ClarkSep 16
Policy

Uber says ‘no evidence’ user accounts were compromised in hack

Andrew J. HawkinsSep 16
Policy

What the Biden administration might do to keep crypto mining from derailing climate goals

Justine CalmaSep 16
A
Twitter
Alex CranzSep 16
Who built the Dynamic Island?

The iPhone 14 Pro is shipping today and new owners will see the sharp little black pill pretty quickly after they power on their phone. One of its designers, Chan Karunamuni, took to Twitter to talk about it. Did you know it can move to the side of your phone when you have Reachability enabled? I didn’t!


E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 16
Uh oh.

FedEx says a recession is coming. Why should that make you nervous? Well, former Fed chair Alan Greenspan used to talk with FedEx every week for the “FedEx indicator.” If you’re still raising for your company, you might want to hurry up and close the round.


FedEx warns of a global recession, cutting sales forecast by half a billion dollars | CNN Business

[CNN]

K
Twitter
Kevin NguyenSep 16
Wordle was especially rough today.

We won’t spoil the word, but around The Verge, we got our butts kicked. “Ludicrous,” says Tristan; Jake declares he is “mourning”; meanwhile, Adi isn’t sure she’s ever heard this word before; Andy got yesterday’s Wordle in one try — only to fail today’s. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” he says.


Reviews

See all Reviews
M
External Link
Mitchell ClarkSep 16
How far would you go for a song?

Death Cab for Cutie made fans visit one of the around 800 locations the band had played if they wanted to listen to a single early. The game’s thematically appropriate — “Rand McNally” is about life on the road.

According to Wired, the band used a defunct fan site and the Wayback Machine to figure out all the places it had played. The Internet Archive truly is wonderful.


Death Cab for Cutie's Geotagged Single Is a Trip Down Memory Lane

[WIRED]

R
Russell BrandomSep 16
Things have not been going well for Parler.

Makena has the news about the conservative social network’s falling user base and subsequent pivot — but Parler has also been doing increasingly desperate things to make money, including licensing out their email list to weird content marketing schemes.

For instance, here is an actual email Parler sent me last month.


Gaming

Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too

Jay PetersSep 16
Apple

iOS update fixes annoying iPhone 14 activation bug

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 16
Policy

Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services

Makena KellySep 16
W
External Link
William JoelSep 16
We’re so excited the new Verge is here.

Hi, I’m Will, the senior creative director of The Verge. We’re already working on the next set of improvements and new features for the site, and we hear you on legibility. The new site meets the same accessibility standards set by our last web platform, but accessibility work is never done. We will continue to raise the bar, and we value all of your feedback (including the impressive light mode hacks circulating on Twitter!), so keep sharing and stay tuned.


Accessibility - Vox Media

[www.voxmedia.com]

Science

See all Science
Apple

Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Sheena VasaniSep 16
Tech

Intel Processor will replace Pentium and Celeron in 2023 laptops

Tom WarrenSep 16
Apple

Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

Andrew MarinoSep 16

Creators

See all Creators