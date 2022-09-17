Elden Ring is getting its own board game

Elden Ring’s expansive world of the Lands Between will soon be small enough to set atop your table. Steamforged Games, the company behind the board game adaptions of Dark Souls, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Resident Evil, announced that it’s working on an Elden Ring board game through Kickstarter.
The game will allow one to four players to “embark on a huge and varied adventure, visiting iconic locations and crossing paths with familiar enemies and characters,” while offering dice-free combat between both bosses and minor foes. Mat Hart, the co-founder and chief creative officer at Steamforged explains that “fans should expect a dark, richly-realised tabletop world of mystery and peril, with satisfying combat and rewarding exploration.” Steamforged says it will release more details about the game as it gets closer to launch.
If the Margit miniature pictured above is any indication of what to expect when it comes to the game’s artwork, things look promising. Steamforged managed to capture the Fell Omen in all his glory (despite being no larger than a thimble), a feat the company also achieved with the miniatures in some of its other adaptions, like the hunters and machines included in Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.
We still don’t know when Steamforged will launch the game’s Kickstarter campaign, but if you’re interested, you can follow its Kickstarter page and sign up to get notifications when it’s ready. At this time of writing, the campaign has over 8,700 followers.