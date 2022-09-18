Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

/

A massive leak shows early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI

By Tom Warren / @tomwarren

|

Share this story

GTA V was released almost nine years ago.
GTA V was released almost nine years ago.
Image: Rockstar

Footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar’s next entry in its open-world franchise, has leaked online. PC Gamer reports that a user on the GTA Forums has posted a 3GB file full of 90 videos of GTA VI footage. It’s not exactly clear how the footage was obtained, but the “teapotuberhacker” poster claims to be behind the unrelated Uber hack late last week, and says they may “leak more data soon” including GTA V and GTA VI source code, assets, and testing builds.

The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include two female protagonists influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.

The leaked videos are currently being posted to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, and many gaming forums online. In one video posted to YouTube, a playable female character named Lucia is seen robbing a restaurant and taking hostages. There is plenty of placeholder text and you can visibly see where the game engine is detecting objects in the scene.

Leaked clips are being shared widely on YouTube and social media sites

Another clip shows a playable character on the “Vice City Metro” train, which lines up with reports that the game is set in a fictionalized version of Miami much like 2002’s GTA: Vice City. A separate clip includes a poolside conversation that feels similar to the NPC conversations in Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

It’s not clear how old the footage is, but some appears to be running on RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3080 cards, so the development build can’t be any older than two years. Other clips show new NPC interactions, updated UI and animations, and even Rockstar’s own internal debug tools for GTA VI on PlayStation.

While GTA VI is reportedly at least two years away, these leaked clips show early and unfinished development builds and testing of some aspects of the game. It’s not the first time a Rockstar game has been leaked heavily. Trusted Reviews was forced to donate more than $1 million to charity and issued an apology in 2018, after the site published details about Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of the game’s launch.

We’ve reached out to Rockstar owner Take-Two to comment on the leak, and we’ll update you if we hear back.

Update, 9:25AM ET: Article updated with confirmation the leak is authentic.

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed Two hours ago Sneak peek

T
External Link
Thomas RickerTwo hours ago
Apple has a Will Smith problem.

The New York Times reporting on the lose-lose situation at Apple over the release of Emancipation, a $120 million Civil War drama starring Will Smith that finished filming about a month before Smith climbed on stage during the Oscars in March and slapped Chris Rock:

“If they shelve the movie, does that tarnish Apple’s reputation? If they release it, does it tarnish their reputation? ... Hollywood likes a win-win situation. This one is lose-lose.”

The film is said to have generated an “overwhelmingly positive reaction” in private audience screenings, according to NYT’s sources, with Smith’s performance described as “volcanic.” Some are now pushing for the film’s release before the end of the year to make it eligible for awards consideration.


Apple Shot an Oscar Contender Starring Will Smith. That Was Before the Slap.

[The New York Times]

E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 17
Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory reached a new milestone.

After opening the Austin-based plant back in April, Tesla announced on Twitter that the location built its 10,000th Model Y electric SUV. We’re still waiting for the “future home of Cybertruck” to actually start building the thing, though, and that isn’t expected to happen until next year.


Gaming

Fortnite’s new season adds Spider-Gwen and goopy chrome

Andrew Webster6:11 AM UTC
Gaming

Elden Ring is getting its own board game

Emma RothSep 17
E
External Link
Emma RothSep 17
What happened to CryptoKitties?

CryptoKitties, a blockchain-based game known for its NFT cats, took off when it first made its debut in 2017. Things have come crashing down since then, sending the value of most CryptoKitties plunging. Matthew Smith over at IEEE Spectrum has an excellent writeup on how the game’s breeding mechanism and Ethereum gas fees contributed to its demise.

CryptoKitty in the past three months is about 0.04 ether, or $40 to $50, which is often less than the gas required to complete the transaction. Even those who want to casually own and breed inexpensive CryptoKitties for fun can’t do it without spending hundreds of dollars.


The Spectacular Collapse of CryptoKitties, the First Big Blockchain Game

[IEEE Spectrum]

E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 17
Developers are already spicing up the iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island in ways I didn’t expect.

One developer, Kriss Smolka created a Pong-style game, called Hit the Island, that challenges you to bounce a ball between your paddle and the Dynamic Island to earn points.

Meanwhile, Christian Selig, the dev behind the Apollo app for Reddit, added the fun option to keep an adorable pixelated pet on the Dynamic Island when using the app. I don’t have an iPhone myself, but I’m looking forward to seeing how other devs put their own spin on the new feature.


Must Reads

  1. Fortnite’s new season adds Spider-Gwen and goopy chrome

    Andrew WebsterSep 18

  2. Knives Out, Weird Al, and more: eight great movies from TIFF 2022

    Andrew WebsterSep 17

  3. In defense of the RGB mouse pad

    Monica ChinSep 17

  4. Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market

    Jay PetersSep 17

  5. TP-Link’s latest smart light strip goes with everything

    Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 17

Gaming

In defense of the RGB mouse pad

Monica ChinSep 17

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Tech

Constantine sequel brings back Keanu Reeves for more occult detective work

Emma RothSep 17
Film

Knives Out, Weird Al, and more: eight great movies from TIFF 2022

Andrew WebsterSep 17
N
External Link
Nilay PatelSep 17
The Fifth Circuit really blew up the First Amendment by upholding the Texas social media law.

The law still isn’t in effect, but the court’s opinion sets up a Supreme Court battle over the future of content moderation and the First Amendment. Mike Masnick has a good (if wonky) breakdown up already. It’s… well, it’s one of the dumbest First Amendment opinions in a long time.

The fact that Oldham claims, that “the Platforms are no different than Verizon or AT&T” makes me question how anyone could take anything in this ruling seriously.


5th Circuit Rewrites A Century Of 1st Amendment Law To Argue Internet Companies Have No Right To Moderate

[Techdirt]

Policy

Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market

Jay PetersSep 17

Tech

See all Tech
Apple

DIY replacement screens and batteries for iPhones and Pixels are 20 percent off at iFixit

Antonio G. Di BenedettoSep 17
Smart Home

TP-Link’s latest smart light strip goes with everything

Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 17
Gaming

The PS Vita’s time is now, again

Cameron FaulknerSep 17
R
External Link
Richard LawlerSep 16
Forget vinyl.

If you appreciate media preservation, make some time for this Q&A with the “last man standing in the floppy disk business,” Tom Persky of floppydisk.com.

The customers that are the easiest to provide for are the hobbyists – people who want to buy ten, 20, or maybe 50 floppy disks. However, my biggest customers — and the place where most of the money comes from — are the industrial users...Probably half of the air fleet in the world today is more than 20 years old and still uses floppy disks in some of the avionics.


We Spoke With the Last Person Standing in the Floppy Disk Business

[Eye on Design]

A
External Link
Adi RobertsonSep 16
New terrible First Amendment ruling dropped.

Remember when a Texas appeals court decided to blow up internet moderation with no explanation? Well, it finally explained itself, and so far I don’t feel any better. We’re still working our way through the decision, but you can read it below. For now, though, the Supreme Court already temporarily blocked the law while its court battle continues.


NetChoice v. Ken Paxton: Fifth Circuit Appeals Court Opinion

[techfreedom.org (PDF)]

Apple

Apple is too strict with copy and paste in iOS 16

Chris WelchSep 16
Podcasts

  1. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  2. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  3. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  4. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  5. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

See all Podcasts
Gaming

Lil Nas X, please don’t let League of Legends fans sing the n-word

Ash ParrishSep 16
Gaming

EVGA stops making video cards and blames Nvidia’s bad behavior

Mitchell ClarkSep 16
How-to

What’s the best student laptop? We asked students

Monica ChinSep 16
Apple

How to edit or unsend an iMessage in iOS 16

Barbara KrasnoffSep 16
Policy

Alarms over healthcare cyberattacks are getting louder

Nicole WetsmanSep 16
Most Popular

  1. GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

    Tom WarrenSep 18

  2. Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?

    Tom WarrenSep 16

  3. The PS Vita’s time is now, again

    Cameron FaulknerSep 17

  4. It sure seems like Google is struggling to invent the future

    Mitchell ClarkSep 16

  5. Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market

    Jay PetersSep 17

R
Richard LawlerSep 16
Watch Tim Cook express his honest opinion about iMessage, Android, and green bubbles.

It’s not hard to figure out why Tim Cook won’t fix the green bubbles and SMS fallback that comes with texting Android users from your iPhone using iMessage.

But you’ve got to see this response for yourself, as Cook (while laughing) suggests Vox Media’s LiQuan Hunt should “buy your mom an iPhone” to fix the issue.


Apple CEO Tim Cook on a blue background with green message bubbles appearing near his mouth.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Apple

Tim Cook says ‘buy your mom an iPhone’ if you want to end green bubbles

Emma Roth and Richard LawlerSep 16
Policy

Uber’s hack shows the stubborn power of social engineering

Corin FaifeSep 16
Gaming

PSVR games aren’t compatible with PSVR2 because they aren’t

Mitchell ClarkSep 16
R
External Link
Richard LawlerSep 16
So now what do you do with your old phone?

I’m guessing at least a few of you snagged brand-new iPhone 14s today, and I love that for you, but I’ll keep using my Pixel 6.

But if you still have your old phone and want to avoid creating unnecessary electronic waste, Kaitlyn Tiffany writes in The Atlantic that your best bet — despite recycling programs and flashy robots — is probably to just keep it.


Don’t Trash Your Old Phone—Give It a Second Life

[The Atlantic]

Microsoft

The best Xbox controller to buy right now

Antonio G. Di BenedettoSep 16

Reviews

See all Reviews
Policy

I think flouting the Joker’s copyright is funny, and I’m tired of pretending it isn’t

Adi RobertsonSep 16
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 16
Please enjoy this moose crash test dummy.

In some places, such as Scandinavia and Alaska, moose are big hazards. (Moose crashes can be fatal for people.) So a master’s student developed a moose crash test dummy to help carmakers improve moose safety. “The crash test results were very pleasing since the demolished cars looked very much like cars involved in real moose crashes,” wrote Magnus Gens, who won a 2022 Ig Noble award for the work.


Moose Crash Test Dummy

[www.diva-portal.org]

Google

It sure seems like Google is struggling to invent the future

Mitchell ClarkSep 16
Policy

Uber says ‘no evidence’ user accounts were compromised in hack

Andrew J. HawkinsSep 16
Policy

What the Biden administration might do to keep crypto mining from derailing climate goals

Justine CalmaSep 16
A
Twitter
Alex CranzSep 16
Who built the Dynamic Island?

The iPhone 14 Pro is shipping today and new owners will see the sharp little black pill pretty quickly after they power on their phone. One of its designers, Chan Karunamuni, took to Twitter to talk about it. Did you know it can move to the side of your phone when you have Reachability enabled? I didn’t!


Science

See all Science
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 16
Uh oh.

FedEx says a recession is coming. Why should that make you nervous? Well, former Fed chair Alan Greenspan used to talk with FedEx every week for the “FedEx indicator.” If you’re still raising for your company, you might want to hurry up and close the round.


FedEx warns of a global recession, cutting sales forecast by half a billion dollars | CNN Business

[CNN]

K
Twitter
Kevin NguyenSep 16
Wordle was especially rough today.

We won’t spoil the word, but around The Verge, we got our butts kicked. “Ludicrous,” says Tristan; Jake declares he is “mourning”; meanwhile, Adi isn’t sure she’s ever heard this word before; Andy got yesterday’s Wordle in one try — only to fail today’s. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” he says.


M
External Link
Mitchell ClarkSep 16
How far would you go for a song?

Death Cab for Cutie made fans visit one of the around 800 locations the band had played if they wanted to listen to a single early. The game’s thematically appropriate — “Rand McNally” is about life on the road.

According to Wired, the band used a defunct fan site and the Wayback Machine to figure out all the places it had played. The Internet Archive truly is wonderful.


Death Cab for Cutie's Geotagged Single Is a Trip Down Memory Lane

[WIRED]

Creators

See all Creators