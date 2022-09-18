The Dynamic Island might come to all iPhone 15 models

The iPhone 14 has only been out for a few days, but that isn’t stopping the rumor mill from churning out predictions about Apple’s next iPhone. Supply chain analyst Ross Young says on Twitter that he expects Apple to include the Dynamic Island — the notch successor that currently only comes on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max — on all iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro variations (via MacRumors).
If true, this would make the Dynamic Island the standard across all new iPhones, allowing it to fully replace the notch that Apple first introduced with the iPhone X in 2017 (at least until Apple comes up with another design). Young also indicates that the base iPhone 15 still won’t come with an 120Hz LTPO display that enables the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display and snappy ProMotion feedback, citing that the “supply chain can’t support it.”
The Dynamic Island is the black, pill-shaped cutout at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro that houses the device’s camera array. Apple cleverly blended the cutout with the rest of the UI using animations that make the Dynamic Island appear larger when you interact with it. The Dynamic Island displays notifications and will eventually let you monitor Live Activities, like sports scores or the status of your Uber ride, from the top of your screen.
Adding a Dynamic Island to the iPhone 15 could make upgrading to next year’s base model more appealing than making the minor jump from the iPhone 13 to the standard iPhone 14, or as my colleague Allison Johnson calls it, the “iPhone 13S.”