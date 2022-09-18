iPhone 14 Pro users report camera shakiness and grinding noise when using third-party apps

Users who just purchased a new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max might experience a strange issue: uncontrollable lens movement (via 9to5Mac). As demonstrated in videos and complaints posted across the web, some users noticed that their camera shakes and even makes an awful grinding noise when opening the camera on a third-party app, like Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok.
Apple YouTuber Luke Miani posted a video to Twitter showing how his iPhone 14 Pro Max camera vibrates when using Snapchat, making the photo completely blurry. You can also clearly hear a buzzing or rattling sound coming from the lens that really doesn’t sound good.
So far, it doesn’t look like the bug affects the iPhone’s Camera app, which might mean the issue’s related to the third-party app software rather than Apple’s hardware. Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok may need to push an update specifically for the iPhone 14 Pro. Even still, we don’t know what kind of damage (if any) this does to the camera itself, which is a little scary when we’re talking about a $1,000 and up device.
The Verge reached out to Apple to see if it's aware of the issue and also asked Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok if they’re working on a possible update to fix this. We’ll update this article if we hear back.