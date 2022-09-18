DirecTV fumbles NFL Sunday Ticket... again

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket stream has gone down for the second week in a row. Football fans across Twitter are complaining that they’re unable to log in or receive an error message when trying to load the stream.
Former Deadspin reporter Timothy Burke says on Twitter the service started having issues at about 2PM ET, and all streams when dark after that. DirecTV acknowledged the issue in a tweet, and later shared an update at around 4PM ET saying that the games are back online, but that it will “continue to monitor” the streams.
“Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming,” DirecTV says. “We will continue to monitor, apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.” When reached for comment, DirecTV pointed The Verge to the statement it posted on Twitter.
At this time of writing, it looks like users are still having problems. Many users say the Sunday Ticket app has now blacked out certain games even though they’re not available locally.
Sunday Ticket users experienced similar issues last week when it went down for several hours. It also didn’t help that a number of other services that air live football, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, and the NFL app, also suffered outages at the time. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like any other services are experiencing problems this week.
After this football season, NFL Sunday Ticket will have a new home. DirecTV’s rights to Sunday Ticket expire this year, with Google and Apple reportedly in the running to secure them.
Update September 18th, 3:30PM ET: Updated to note that DirecTV responded to The Verge with the same statement provided on Twitter.
Update September 18th, 4:26PM ET: Updated to add that DirecTV has announced that service is back online, but that users are still experiencing blackouts.