Tom Brady just chucked another Microsoft Surface tablet

Collapsed crypto co-founder Do Kwon insists he’s “not on the run.”

South Korean authorities issued a warrant for Kwon’s arrest after the fall of his company’s Terra stablecoin wiped out $60 billion in funds. Kwon was initially thought to be somewhere in Singapore, but now local police can’t find him. On Twitter, Kwon maintains that he’s not running from the police, and says he’s willing to cooperate.

I am not “on the run” or anything similar - for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide.

South Korean prosecutors aren’t buying it, and said in response that Kwon is “obviously on the run.”