The evenings are getting cooler as we get closer to fall, so be prepared to get cozy indoors with a comfy sweater and a great streaming deal. After the recent Disney Plus Day, Disney’s annual event of self-congratulations and new announcements, the entertainment giant offered a deal on a one-month subscription to its streaming service. That deal is coming to a close at the end of the day today, so it’s your last chance to get a month of Disney Plus for $1.99 instead of the usual $7.99 price.

This 75 percent discount is valid for both new and returning subscribers, though it’s ending at 11:59PM PT tonight. Though the timing is quite advantageous, as that one-month membership will cover you for the first few episodes of the upcoming Star Wars show Andor, the remaining episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and most of the way through spooky season — so you can watch Hocus Pocus 2 in the right mindset. You can keep the membership going after one month, but be ready to cancel if you don’t since it will auto-renew.

Disney Plus (one-month subscription) $ 1.99 $ 7.99 75 % off $ 1.99 Disney is offering both new and eligible returning subscribers one month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 instead of $7.99 until 11:59PM PT on September 19th (or 2:59AM ET on September 20th). The streaming service offers popular shows and movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Moon Knight, and more. $1.99 at Disney Plus

The big 12.9-inch iPad Pro — the top end of Apple’s tablet lineup — is about the most iPad you can buy. It has the largest screen of any iPad, which is a lovely Mini LED panel that gets very bright, and in 2021, it was upgraded with the M1 processor to give it a very long shelf life with lots of processing headroom. While all of this normally calls for a fairly high price of $1,099 or higher, you can get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the base 128GB of storage right now at Amazon for $899.99. The listing shows a price of $999, but look slightly below that for a note that says you’ll get an added $99.01 off when checking out.

This nearly $200 discount is as good of a deal as you’re going to find on the M1 iPad Pro. And while you may need additional accessories like a keyboard case to make it a complete laptop replacement, I speak from personal experience that the large display makes this iPad a great around-the-house device. It also pairs well with the second-gen Apple Pencil, offering all that screen real estate for a better drawing experience. Read our review.

Here’s another Apple deal you don’t normally see every day: a discount on a preorder. The new AirPods Pro are due out this week on September 23rd, and Amazon is selling them right now for $239.99 instead of the regular $249. That $9.01 off is obviously not a massive sale, but it’s incredibly rare to save anything on a new Apple product outside of weird carrier promotions on iPhones.

We still have to review the new AirPods Pro, but they showed promise in our brief hands-on thanks to some quality-of-life improvements — like a lanyard loop on the case and a built-in speaker for easier locating through the Find My app. Apple claims that the noise cancellation is twice as good as the first-gen model, but we’ll have to see how they stack up to the new ANC champ from Bose. Though, if you’re the type that wants to jump in as soon as a new product is released, you might as well save a few bones here.

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe Charging Case $ 239.99 $ 249 4 % off $ 239.99 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. $239.99 at Amazon$249.99 at Target

Speaking of Bose, the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in black are on sale for just $227 on eBay in refurbished condition. These refurbs are being sold by the official Bose storefront on eBay, where it claims they are in “pristine, like-new condition.” We know refurbished models turn some people off, but it’s more reassuring when it comes from the manufacturer. The listing also indicates the 700 headphones come in new packaging with all-new or original accessories, though the two-year warranty is provided by Allstate, not Bose.

Still, this is the cheapest way to get this great pair of ANC headphones, which support multipoint Bluetooth connection for connecting to two devices at the same time and a great microphone for calls. Read our review.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (refurbished) $ 227 $ 379 40 % off $ 227 The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time. $227.00 at eBay (refurbished)