Today's the last day to get one month of Disney Plus for $1.99 ahead of Andor's premiere

Today’s the last day to get one month of Disney Plus for $1.99 ahead of Andor’s premiere

/

Also, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $199 off, the new AirPods Pro are $10 off, and more

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

|

Andor premieres September 21st on Disney Plus.

The evenings are getting cooler as we get closer to fall, so be prepared to get cozy indoors with a comfy sweater and a great streaming deal. After the recent Disney Plus Day, Disney’s annual event of self-congratulations and new announcements, the entertainment giant offered a deal on a one-month subscription to its streaming service. That deal is coming to a close at the end of the day today, so it’s your last chance to get a month of Disney Plus for $1.99 instead of the usual $7.99 price.

This 75 percent discount is valid for both new and returning subscribers, though it’s ending at 11:59PM PT tonight. Though the timing is quite advantageous, as that one-month membership will cover you for the first few episodes of the upcoming Star Wars show Andor, the remaining episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and most of the way through spooky season — so you can watch Hocus Pocus 2 in the right mindset. You can keep the membership going after one month, but be ready to cancel if you don’t since it will auto-renew.

Disney Plus (one-month subscription)

$7.9975% off
$1.99

Disney is offering both new and eligible returning subscribers one month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 instead of $7.99 until 11:59PM PT on September 19th (or 2:59AM ET on September 20th). The streaming service offers popular shows and movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Moon Knight, and more.

$1.99 at Disney Plus

The big 12.9-inch iPad Pro — the top end of Apple’s tablet lineup — is about the most iPad you can buy. It has the largest screen of any iPad, which is a lovely Mini LED panel that gets very bright, and in 2021, it was upgraded with the M1 processor to give it a very long shelf life with lots of processing headroom. While all of this normally calls for a fairly high price of $1,099 or higher, you can get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the base 128GB of storage right now at Amazon for $899.99. The listing shows a price of $999, but look slightly below that for a note that says you’ll get an added $99.01 off when checking out.

This nearly $200 discount is as good of a deal as you’re going to find on the M1 iPad Pro. And while you may need additional accessories like a keyboard case to make it a complete laptop replacement, I speak from personal experience that the large display makes this iPad a great around-the-house device. It also pairs well with the second-gen Apple Pencil, offering all that screen real estate for a better drawing experience. Read our review.

The iPad Pro with the Liquid Retina XDR display

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

$109918% off
$899.99

Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt. However, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.

$899.99 at Amazon (128GB)$999.00 at Walmart (128GB)

Here’s another Apple deal you don’t normally see every day: a discount on a preorder. The new AirPods Pro are due out this week on September 23rd, and Amazon is selling them right now for $239.99 instead of the regular $249. That $9.01 off is obviously not a massive sale, but it’s incredibly rare to save anything on a new Apple product outside of weird carrier promotions on iPhones.

We still have to review the new AirPods Pro, but they showed promise in our brief hands-on thanks to some quality-of-life improvements — like a lanyard loop on the case and a built-in speaker for easier locating through the Find My app. Apple claims that the noise cancellation is twice as good as the first-gen model, but we’ll have to see how they stack up to the new ANC champ from Bose. Though, if you’re the type that wants to jump in as soon as a new product is released, you might as well save a few bones here.

A hand holding Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro inside of its charging case.

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe Charging Case

$2494% off
$239.99

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$239.99 at Amazon$249.99 at Target

Speaking of Bose, the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in black are on sale for just $227 on eBay in refurbished condition. These refurbs are being sold by the official Bose storefront on eBay, where it claims they are in “pristine, like-new condition.” We know refurbished models turn some people off, but it’s more reassuring when it comes from the manufacturer. The listing also indicates the 700 headphones come in new packaging with all-new or original accessories, though the two-year warranty is provided by Allstate, not Bose.

Still, this is the cheapest way to get this great pair of ANC headphones, which support multipoint Bluetooth connection for connecting to two devices at the same time and a great microphone for calls. Read our review.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (refurbished)

$37940% off
$227

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time.

$227.00 at eBay (refurbished)

It’s Monday, let’s get these deals:

Feed refreshed 13 minutes ago

M
External Link
Mary Beth Griggs13 minutes ago
The United Arab Emirates is shooting for the Moon with plans for a lunar rover.

The country just announced that its first lunar rover is ready to go, and will launch sometime in November — the exact date is still tbd. The ‘Rashid’ rover will ride to space on a SpaceX rocket, and will be carried to the Moon’s surface by a lander from Japanese company ispace, which has been working towards a Moon mission for years.


United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November

[Washington Post]

D
External Link
David Pierce24 minutes ago
Even Slack thinks the green “online” status was a bad idea.

Ali Rayl, the SVP of product at Slack, thinks away messages and status indicators are a good idea. But the green circle that screams “I AM ONLINE!” isn’t the right way to do it:

I never wanted to add the green dot. I think the green dot is very harmful... If your green dot is on and you get a DM and don’t [respond] it’s like, what’s the matter?


Could Slack Finally Fix the 'Away' Status?

[WIRED]

Apple’s hidden redesign makes the iPhone 14 much easier to fix

Emma Roth35 minutes ago
Gaming

Return to Monkey Island is like hanging out with an old friend

Jay Peters9 minutes ago
Policy

Automakers are ignoring the simple solution to the rise of traffic deaths

Andrew J. Hawkins27 minutes ago
Apps

Instacart’s grocery ‘smart cart’ shows how it’s about more than just deliveries

Umar ShakirAn hour ago
J
The Verge
Jacob KastrenakesTwo hours ago
Apple Maps turns 10.

The app was released on this day 10 years ago... and immediately became a laughingstock, leading to multiple people getting canned and a public apology from Tim Cook.

Now that Maps is a good enough product to warrant advertising, my big question is: when does Apple release a version for Android or the web? Apple made an alternative to Google Maps — now it needs to make a real competitor.


Apple Maps turns 10 — and it’s finally worth using

Jay PetersSep 2
The best thing about my new Apple Watch is the super-stretchy band

David PierceTwo hours ago
The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media

Corin FaifeTwo hours ago

B
Barbara KrasnoffTwo hours ago
Fingerprint-protect your incognito Android browsing sessions.

Got a handy tip via 9to5Google: If you want to keep an incognito Chrome tab hidden on your Android phone, you’ll soon be able to fingerprint-protect it by going to Settings > Privacy and Security > Lock incognito tabs when you leave Chrome. If you don’t see that setting yet, either wait or try chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android. I tried it myself (see below) and it works like a charm.


two screens showing chrome settings
You can fingerprint-protect incognito tabs.
Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

Emma RothTwo hours ago

Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

Alex CranzTwo hours ago
Telemed abortion is expanding in parts of the US

Nicole Wetsman1:04 PM UTC
Twitter
Russell Brandom12:38 PM UTC
Your bitcoin chart of the day.

This great chart from Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal shows tech stocks following the price of major cryptocurrencies. Basically, when Bitcoin has a bad week, it takes the whole industry down with it.


Govee’s new multicolor light strip is long and syncs with your music

Antonio G. Di Benedetto12:00 PM UTC
T
Tom Warren9:06 AM UTC
Nvidia all but confirms GeForce 40-series launch.

A 40-hour countdown stream by Nvidia includes Easter eggs like a Discord “User40” profile with an Ada Lovelace photo. Lovelace is Nvidia’s rumored next-gen GPU architecture, and all the hints of 40 all but confirm the GeForce RTX 40-series will launch tomorrow during a special broadcast at GTC. There’s even a Ti or Tie joke thrown in for good measure.


Nvidia’s 40-hour countdown stream
Nvidia drops multiple hints around Lovelace and 40.
Image: Nvidia (Twitch)
Google’s Nest Wifi Pro pricing leaks early

Thomas Ricker7:46 AM UTC
  1. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  2. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  3. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  4. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  5. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

T
T.C. Sottek7:08 AM UTC
Puerto Rico goes completely dark, again.

Nearly five years ago, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing thousands and causing the worst blackout in US history. Reuters reports that the island is without power once again after Hurricane Fiona struck early Sunday.

In 2017, US officials told The Verge that the island couldn’t repair its way out of disaster and would need to rebuild. But just days before Fiona hit, the GAO reported that only $1 billion has been spent on long-term rebuilding projects out of a $32 billion fund.


T
Twitter
T.C. Sottek3:12 AM UTC
President Biden says “the pandemic is over” — but that’s not just his call.

Even though Biden also said that COVID-19 is still a problem, expect this 60 Minutes soundbite to become the center of a heated political argument about whether the pandemic is really over. As Verge health reporter Nicole Wetsman explained last year, the “end” of the pandemic won’t come from one person declaring it so — even if that person is a world leader.


Tom Brady just chucked another Microsoft Surface tablet

Emma RothSep 18
DirecTV fumbles NFL Sunday Ticket... again

Emma RothSep 18
Apple

iPhone 14 Pro users report camera shakiness and grinding noise when using third-party apps

Emma RothSep 18
The Dynamic Island might come to all iPhone 15 models

Emma RothSep 18
A
Andrew WebsterSep 18
Fortnite meets Splatoon.

Epic just released the latest season of Fortnite, which adds new locations, weapons, and a character played by Brie Larson. Perhaps the most notable thing, though, is a traversal mechanic where players can swim across the island as a glob of liquid metal. It feels a lot like Splatoon. Coincidentally, Nintendo released Splatoon 3 earlier this month. Now we just need the squid kids in Fortnite.


The new chrome in Fortnite’s latest season.
The new chrome in Fortnite’s latest season.
Image: Epic Games
E
External Link
Emma RothSep 18
Collapsed crypto co-founder Do Kwon insists he’s “not on the run.”

South Korean authorities issued a warrant for Kwon’s arrest after the fall of his company’s Terra stablecoin wiped out $60 billion in funds. Kwon was initially thought to be somewhere in Singapore, but now local police can’t find him. On Twitter, Kwon maintains that he’s not running from the police and says he’s willing to cooperate.

I am not “on the run” or anything similar - for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide.

South Korean prosecutors aren’t buying it and said in response that Kwon is “obviously on the run.”


Where Is Do Kwon? Luna, TerraUSD Crypto Founder Location Unknown

[Bloomberg.com]

T
External Link
Thomas RickerSep 18
Apple has a Will Smith problem.

The New York Times reporting on the lose-lose situation at Apple over the release of Emancipation, a $120 million Civil War drama starring Will Smith that finished filming about a month before Smith climbed on stage during the Oscars in March and slapped Chris Rock:

“If they shelve the movie, does that tarnish Apple’s reputation? If they release it, does it tarnish their reputation? ... Hollywood likes a win-win situation. This one is lose-lose.”

The film is said to have generated an “overwhelmingly positive reaction” in private audience screenings, according to NYT’s sources, with Smith’s performance described as “volcanic.” Some are now pushing for the film’s release before the end of the year to make it eligible for awards consideration.


Apple Shot an Oscar Contender Starring Will Smith. That Was Before the Slap.

[The New York Times]

Gaming

GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

Tom WarrenSep 18
Gaming

Fortnite’s new season adds Spider-Gwen and goopy chrome

Andrew WebsterSep 18

E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 17
Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory reached a new milestone.

After opening the Austin-based plant back in April, Tesla announced on Twitter that the location built its 10,000th Model Y electric SUV. We’re still waiting for the “future home of Cybertruck” to actually start building the thing, though, and that isn’t expected to happen until next year.


Elden Ring is getting its own board game

Emma RothSep 17
E
External Link
Emma RothSep 17
What happened to CryptoKitties?

CryptoKitties, a blockchain-based game known for its NFT cats, took off when it first made its debut in 2017. Things have come crashing down since then, sending the value of most CryptoKitties plunging. Matthew Smith over at IEEE Spectrum has an excellent write-up on how the game’s breeding mechanism and Ethereum gas fees contributed to its demise.

CryptoKitty in the past three months is about 0.04 ether, or $40 to $50, which is often less than the gas required to complete the transaction. Even those who want to casually own and breed inexpensive CryptoKitties for fun can’t do it without spending hundreds of dollars.


The Spectacular Collapse of CryptoKitties, the First Big Blockchain Game

[IEEE Spectrum]

E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 17
Developers are already spicing up the iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island in ways I didn’t expect.

One developer, Kriss Smolka created a Pong-style game, called Hit the Island, that challenges you to bounce a ball between your paddle and the Dynamic Island to earn points.

Meanwhile, Christian Selig, the dev behind the Apollo app for Reddit, added the fun option to keep an adorable pixelated pet on the Dynamic Island when using the app. I don’t have an iPhone myself, but I’m looking forward to seeing how other devs put their own spin on the new feature.


In defense of the RGB mouse pad

Monica ChinSep 17
Tech

Constantine sequel brings back Keanu Reeves for more occult detective work

Emma RothSep 17

Knives Out, Weird Al, and more: eight great movies from TIFF 2022

Andrew WebsterSep 17
N
External Link
Nilay PatelSep 17
The Fifth Circuit really blew up the First Amendment by upholding the Texas social media law.

The law still isn’t in effect, but the court’s opinion sets up a Supreme Court battle over the future of content moderation and the First Amendment. Mike Masnick has a good (if wonky) breakdown up already. It’s… well, it’s one of the dumbest First Amendment opinions in a long time.

The fact that Oldham claims, that “the Platforms are no different than Verizon or AT&T” makes me question how anyone could take anything in this ruling seriously.


5th Circuit Rewrites A Century Of 1st Amendment Law To Argue Internet Companies Have No Right To Moderate

[Techdirt]

Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market

Jay PetersSep 17

