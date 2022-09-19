Skip to main content
Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

Rockstar says it ‘suffered a network intrusion’

By Emma Roth

An image showing palm trees in Grand Theft Auto V.
Image: Rockstar

Rockstar has confirmed the Grand Theft Auto VI footage leaked online over the weekend was stolen from its network. The user who posted the gameplay, “teapotuberhacker,” claims they also carried out an attack on Uber that occurred last week, but it’s still unclear whether they’re actually connected.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar says on Twitter. “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

Right now, details about how the “network intrusion” occurred are slim, but Rockstar says it will “update everyone again soon.” The Verge reached out to Rockstar with a request for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

On Sunday morning, the hacker posted a 3GB file containing 90 videos of early GTA VI gameplay footage, which aligns with previous reports that indicate the game could feature a female protagonist for the first time. The hacker also threatened to “leak more data soon,” which could include source code, assets, and testing builds from both GTA V and GTA VI.

Creators

See all Creators