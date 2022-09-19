Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Storm season is in full swing in the US, from Alaska to Puerto Rico

Storm season is in full swing in the US, from Alaska to Puerto Rico

/

‘What we’re seeing is tragedy unravel once again’

By Justine Calma / @justcalma

|

Share this story

A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on September 18, 2022.
A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on September 18th, 2022.
Photo by JOSE RODRIGUEZ / AFP via Getty Images

The US was caught in the crosshairs of both the Atlantic hurricane and Pacific typhoon seasons over the weekend, which saw storms deal heavy blows to communities across both Puerto Rico and Alaska.

More than 1.3 million customers are still without power in Puerto Rico today after Hurricane Fiona tore through the island on Sunday. Fiona’s heavy rains are forecast to bring more “life-threatening and catastrophic flooding,” mudslides, and landslides to Puerto Rico today before the storm moves on to batter other parts of the Caribbean.

Much of Alaska’s western coastline, meanwhile, is reeling from the damage wrought by an unusual Northern Pacific storm that barreled through the state on Saturday. The storm, remnants of Typhoon Merbok, swept entire homes off their foundations. The National Weather Service described it as the “strongest storm in over a decade” to move over the Bering Sea.

September marks the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially lasts from June through November, so the Caribbean, Gulf Coast, and Eastern US are right in the thick of it. Typhoon season in the western North Pacific usually lasts from May to November. The US doesn’t usually have to worry so much about storms churning so far away in the Pacific, but this time, it did.

Of course, it’s not just the US enduring these brutal storm seasons. Millions of people were forced to evacuate Sunday as Typhoon Nanmadol pounded western Japan. The storm weakened Monday but still hit the nation with damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

With climate change, storms worldwide are becoming more unpredictable. At the same time, that lack of predictability is getting all too familiar. It’s too soon still for studies that can pinpoint exactly what role climate change played in either of the two storms that hit opposite areas of the US. But climate scientists already know that warmer ocean waters are fueling more dangerous storms when it comes to their strength and their ability to catch communities off guard.

Typhoon Merbok took shape in an area of the Pacific that’s typically too cold to churn up a typhoon, according to Alaska climate specialist Rick Thoman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The storm happened to travel through waters warmer than they have been for about the past century, Thoman writes in The Conversation.

“There’s a strong likelihood that Merbok was able to form where it did because of the warming ocean,” Thoman wrote in The Conversation. “Had the ocean been a temperature more typical of 1960, there wouldn’t have been as much moisture in the storm.”

When it comes to lessons learned from this storm for Alaska, Thoman writes, “As bad as this storm was, and it was very bad, others will be coming.” The storm targeted more isolated communities in rural parts of the state, Thoman notes, that officials need to get better at reaching.

Whether or not the lights come back on in Puerto Rico in the coming hours and days will show what kinds of lessons officials have learned since Hurricane Maria plunged the island into darkness in 2017. This week’s blackouts are a painful reminder of the catastrophe that unfolded there after the hurricane made landfall almost 5 years ago to the day on September 20th. Power outages lingered for 11 awful months, making it the longest blackout in US history. At the time, local leaders and emergency response experts criticized federal agencies for a bungled response to a crisis that took place in a US territory, compared to responses to similar disasters on the mainland.

“What we’re seeing is tragedy unravel once again,” San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said in a Democracy Now! interview today. “We’re seeing it again in front of our eyes.”

More from Science

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed A minute ago Meta

E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoA minute ago
The 2010s were about lifestyle brands. What’s next?

Loved this meaty essay about trends in consumerism, what we mean by “culture,” and how DTC brands led to a new understanding of community and identity. “In the 2010s, supply chain innovation opened up lifestyle brands. In the 2020s, financial mechanism innovation is opening up the space for incentivized ideologies, networked publics, and co-owned faiths,” writes Toby Shorin. “The authenticity-driven culture of ironic detachment, so present in the early 2000s, has given way to a moment where people are genuinely open to being influenced, open to sincerely participating, even if it’s cringe.”


Life After Lifestyle

[subpixel.space]

J
The Verge
Jacob Kastrenakes14 minutes ago
“I still stand by that tweet.”

–Figma CEO Dylan Field, in the unenviable position of having to reflect on an old tweet.

Field tweeted last year that Figma’s goal “is to be Figma not Adobe.” Fast forward to today and... Figma is going to be part of Adobe! My colleague Jay Peters spoke with the two companies’ leaders about what the merger means for designers everywhere.


Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market

Jay PetersSep 17
Apple

Apple’s hidden redesign makes the iPhone 14 much easier to fix

Emma RothTwo hours ago
R
Richard Lawler24 minutes ago
Steam Deck display docks, and Deck deliveries.

Steam Deck prototypes aren’t the only thing to see at the Tokyo Game Show, as one Redditor noticed (via PC Gamer) that the still-unreleased official dock is holding up display units.

That’s also relevant because Steam Decks are being delivered more rapidly than expected. Valve just announced it’s cleared the reservations in the Q3 bucket a couple of weeks ahead of schedule and is starting in on reservations slated for Q4.


The official dock is casually being shown off at Tokyo Game Show. from SteamDeck
Gaming

Diablo IV test build leaks with 43 minutes of gameplay footage

Ash Parrish49 minutes ago
Apple

Apple confirms frequent ‘allow paste?’ prompts in iOS 16 are a bug

Chris WelchAn hour ago

Must Reads

  1. Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

    Emma RothSep 19

  2. Return to Monkey Island is like hanging out with an old friend

    Jay PetersSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Tom Brady just chucked another Microsoft Surface tablet

    Emma RothSep 18

  5. Google’s Nest Wifi Pro pricing leaks early

    Thomas RickerSep 19

A
Twitter
Alex CranzAn hour ago
The Babylon 5 reboot is in jeopardy.

Remember Bablyon 5? Alongside Star Trek: Deep Space 9, it was one of the first television shows to embrace long-term serial storytelling...on a space station. A reboot was planned at The CW, but with Warner Bros. Discovery stepping back from The CW and Nexstar gaining majority control of CW, the reboot is now in trouble, and its creator is asking fans for help.


Tech

LG’s new Ultra PC lineup has motion tracking and new chips

Monica ChinAn hour ago
Tech

Tile now has QR labels for lost items

Victoria SongTwo hours ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
E
External Link
Emma RothTwo hours ago
Logitech might have just confirmed Apple’s next new iPads.

A product page for Logitech’s Crayon stylus, which is compatible with the iPad, lists two unreleased devices: a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro. It also notes that the devices are “coming soon.”

Apple’s rumored to release those two iPads at an event this October, in addition to an entry-level iPad that the website didn’t mention.


Logitech website references unreleased iPad Pro models ahead of rumored Apple October event

[9to5Mac]

Apple

Today’s the last day to get one month of Disney Plus for $1.99 ahead of Andor’s premiere

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
Gaming

Return to Monkey Island is like hanging out with an old friend

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
M
External Link
Mary Beth GriggsTwo hours ago
The United Arab Emirates is shooting for the Moon with plans for a lunar rover.

The country just announced that its first lunar rover is ready to go and will launch sometime in November — the exact date is still TBD. The “Rashid” rover will ride to space on a SpaceX rocket and will be carried to the Moon’s surface by a lander from Japanese company ispace, which has been working toward a Moon mission for years.


United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November

[The Washington Post]

D
External Link
David PierceTwo hours ago
Even Slack thinks the green “online” status was a bad idea.

Ali Rayl, the SVP of product at Slack, thinks away messages and status indicators are a good idea. But the green circle that screams “I AM ONLINE!” isn’t the right way to do it:

I never wanted to add the green dot. I think the green dot is very harmful... If your green dot is on and you get a DM and don’t [respond] it’s like, what’s the matter?


Could Slack Finally Fix the 'Away' Status?

[WIRED]

Policy

Automakers are ignoring the simple solution to the rise of traffic deaths

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Apps

Instacart’s grocery ‘smart cart’ shows how it’s about more than just deliveries

Umar Shakir2:44 PM UTC
J
The Verge
Jacob Kastrenakes2:04 PM UTC
Apple Maps turns 10.

The app was released on this day 10 years ago... and immediately became a laughingstock, leading to multiple people getting canned and a public apology from Tim Cook.

Now that Maps is a good enough product to warrant advertising, my big question is: when does Apple release a version for Android or the web? Apple made an alternative to Google Maps — now it needs to make a real competitor.


Apple Maps turns 10 — and it’s finally worth using

Jay PetersSep 2

Podcasts

  1. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  2. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  3. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  4. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  5. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

See all Podcasts
Apple

The best thing about my new Apple Watch is the super-stretchy band

David Pierce1:56 PM UTC
Policy

The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media

Corin Faife1:44 PM UTC
B
Barbara Krasnoff1:28 PM UTC
Fingerprint-protect your Incognito Android browsing sessions.

Got a handy tip via 9to5Google: if you want to keep an Incognito Chrome tab hidden on your Android phone, you’ll soon be able to fingerprint-protect it by going to Settings > Privacy and Security > Lock Incognito tabs when you leave Chrome. If you don’t see that setting yet, either wait or try chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android. I tried it myself (see below), and it works like a charm.


two screens showing chrome settings
You can fingerprint-protect Incognito tabs.
Gaming

Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

Emma Roth1:19 PM UTC
Podcasts

Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

Alex Cranz1:15 PM UTC

Most Popular

  1. GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

    Tom WarrenSep 18

  2. Tom Brady just chucked another Microsoft Surface tablet

    Emma RothSep 18

  3. iPhone 14 Pro users report camera shakiness and grinding noise when using third-party apps

    Emma RothSep 18

  4. The PS Vita’s time is now, again

    Cameron FaulknerSep 17

  5. Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

    Emma RothSep 19

Science

Telemed abortion is expanding in parts of the US

Nicole Wetsman1:04 PM UTC
R
Twitter
Russell Brandom12:38 PM UTC
Your bitcoin chart of the day.

This great chart from Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal shows tech stocks following the price of major cryptocurrencies. Basically, when Bitcoin has a bad week, it takes the whole industry down with it.


Smart Home

Govee’s new multicolor light strip is long and syncs with your music

Antonio G. Di Benedetto12:00 PM UTC
T
Tom Warren9:06 AM UTC
Nvidia all but confirms GeForce 40-series launch.

A 40-hour countdown stream by Nvidia includes Easter eggs like a Discord “User40” profile with an Ada Lovelace photo. Lovelace is Nvidia’s rumored next-gen GPU architecture, and all the hints of 40 all but confirm the GeForce RTX 40-series will launch tomorrow during a special broadcast at GTC. There’s even a Ti or Tie joke thrown in for good measure.


Nvidia’s 40-hour countdown stream
Nvidia drops multiple hints around Lovelace and 40.
Image: Nvidia (Twitch)
Smart Home

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro pricing leaks early

Thomas Ricker7:46 AM UTC
T
T.C. Sottek7:08 AM UTC
Puerto Rico goes completely dark, again.

Nearly five years ago, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing thousands and causing the worst blackout in US history. Reuters reports that the island is without power once again after Hurricane Fiona struck early Sunday.

In 2017, US officials told The Verge that the island couldn’t repair its way out of disaster and would need to rebuild. But just days before Fiona hit, the GAO reported that only $1 billion has been spent on long-term rebuilding projects out of a $32 billion fund.


Reviews

See all Reviews
T
Twitter
T.C. Sottek3:12 AM UTC
President Biden says “the pandemic is over” — but that’s not just his call.

Even though Biden also said that COVID-19 is still a problem, expect this 60 Minutes soundbite to become the center of a heated political argument about whether the pandemic is really over. As Verge health reporter Nicole Wetsman explained last year, the “end” of the pandemic won’t come from one person declaring it so — even if that person is a world leader.


Microsoft

Tom Brady just chucked another Microsoft Surface tablet

Emma RothSep 18
Tech

DirecTV fumbles NFL Sunday Ticket... again

Emma RothSep 18
Apple

iPhone 14 Pro users report camera shakiness and grinding noise when using third-party apps

Emma RothSep 18
Apple

The Dynamic Island might come to all iPhone 15 models

Emma RothSep 18
A
Andrew WebsterSep 18
Fortnite meets Splatoon.

Epic just released the latest season of Fortnite, which adds new locations, weapons, and a character played by Brie Larson. Perhaps the most notable thing, though, is a traversal mechanic where players can swim across the island as a glob of liquid metal. It feels a lot like Splatoon. Coincidentally, Nintendo released Splatoon 3 earlier this month. Now we just need the squid kids in Fortnite.


The new chrome in Fortnite’s latest season.
The new chrome in Fortnite’s latest season.
Image: Epic Games

Science

See all Science
E
External Link
Emma RothSep 18
Collapsed crypto co-founder Do Kwon insists he’s “not on the run.”

South Korean authorities issued a warrant for Kwon’s arrest after the fall of his company’s Terra stablecoin wiped out $60 billion in funds. Kwon was initially thought to be somewhere in Singapore, but now local police can’t find him. On Twitter, Kwon maintains that he’s not running from the police and says he’s willing to cooperate.

I am not “on the run” or anything similar - for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide.

South Korean prosecutors aren’t buying it and said in response that Kwon is “obviously on the run.”


Where Is Do Kwon? Luna, TerraUSD Crypto Founder Location Unknown

[Bloomberg.com]

T
External Link
Thomas RickerSep 18
Apple has a Will Smith problem.

The New York Times reporting on the lose-lose situation at Apple over the release of Emancipation, a $120 million Civil War drama starring Will Smith that finished filming about a month before Smith climbed on stage during the Oscars in March and slapped Chris Rock:

“If they shelve the movie, does that tarnish Apple’s reputation? If they release it, does it tarnish their reputation? ... Hollywood likes a win-win situation. This one is lose-lose.”

The film is said to have generated an “overwhelmingly positive reaction” in private audience screenings, according to NYT’s sources, with Smith’s performance described as “volcanic.” Some are now pushing for the film’s release before the end of the year to make it eligible for awards consideration.


Apple Shot an Oscar Contender Starring Will Smith. That Was Before the Slap.

[The New York Times]

Gaming

GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

Tom WarrenSep 18

Creators

See all Creators