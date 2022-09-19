Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

OnePlus’ flagship phone finally works on all major 5G networks in the US

OnePlus’ flagship phone finally works on all major 5G networks in the US

/

The 10 Pro gets AT&T 5G five months after launch

By Allison Johnson / @allisonjo1

|

Share this story

The OnePlus 10 Pro in-hand.
Behold, all of the 5G.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

The OnePlus 10 Pro gets its third piece of the 5G triforce today. Company spokesperson Hayley Lavin says that the device “is now officially certified on AT&T’s 5G network,” so it’s now compatible with the next-generation wireless networks of all three major US carriers.

That’s kind of an important feature on a phone that’s meant to compete with the Galaxy and Pixel flagships of the world, which offer full network compatibility right out of the gate. Now, the 10 Pro and the more recent 10T work with all of the 5Gs, and that’s a real step in the right direction.

This whole 5G certification wasn’t a problem until a couple of years ago because, you know, there wasn’t a 5G network to connect to. Things started to change once Samsung and Apple flagships brought 5G support on board, and likewise, the networks evolved from more than just rebadged LTE service. When OnePlus launched the 9 and 9 Pro in 2021, they arrived on the market with only T-Mobile and Verizon 5G certification. The 10 Pro followed suit when it launched earlier this year, too.

Related

This isn’t to say that using AT&T 5G is a life-changing experience right now, but it’s improving, and it’s likely something you’ll want to have a few years down the line as the network gets better. That’s what made the omission strange on the 9 and 10 Pro, and OnePlus appears to be making it a priority to complete the 5G picture on its US devices. The OnePlus 10T gained AT&T 5G certification earlier this month, and now the flagship model joins it. That’s good news for the 10 Pro — if OnePlus wants to compete against the dominant Android phone brand in the US, it needs to cover all of its bases.

More from Google

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 23 minutes ago Meta

N
Instagram
Nilay Patel23 minutes ago
Is the iPhone 13 Pro a sneaky good upgrade deal?

Carriers are all doing huge deals on iPhone 14 models, but if you just want to buy a phone outright, a discounted iPhone 13 Pro might be the best bang-for-the-buck around.


A
External Link
Adi RobertsonAn hour ago
I don’t think this AI-generated game actually counts as AI-generated.

This Girl Does Not Exist promises “everything you will see in this game” is created by an AI. Except... based on everything I’ve read, that includes none of the game mechanics or interface design! It’s an interesting experiment in artificially generated images and audio, but AI-generated gameplay is a uniquely weird and difficult problem. That said, I’m fascinated by the growing move toward an aesthetics of AI — and this project sits square in that zone.


AI-Generated Games Are Starting To Appear On Steam (And It's Not Going Well)

[Kotaku]

Policy

Uber blames Lapsus$ hacking group for security breach

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Podcasts

Adnan Syed freed after judge vacates murder conviction

Richard Lawler15 minutes ago
Science

Beyond Meat COO reportedly attempts to consume human nose

Elizabeth Lopatto16 minutes ago
Science

Here’s what it sounds like when Mars gets smacked by a space rock

Mary Beth Griggs39 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. Apple’s fixing the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shake

    Mitchell ClarkSep 19

  2. Adnan Syed freed after judge vacates murder conviction

    Richard LawlerSep 19

  3. Apple’s hidden redesign makes the iPhone 14 much easier to fix

    Emma RothSep 19

  4. Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive

    Mitchell ClarkSep 19

  5. Storm season is in full swing in the US, from Alaska to Puerto Rico

    Justine CalmaSep 19

D
External Link
David PierceTwo hours ago
This is an awesome guide to iOS 16 lock screen widgets.

I continue to think they’re the best thing about the new iOS, and the MacStories folks rounded up a huge number of widgets you can try now. They range from pointless and delightful to totally instantly essential — Link Hub, which just opens any link you want, is particularly great.


iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets: The MacStories Roundup

[MacStories]

Apple

Apple’s fixing the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shake

Mitchell ClarkTwo hours ago
Tech

Twitter’s latest feature is a tool to make your feed more accessible

Mia SatoTwo hours ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
A
Alex CranzTwo hours ago
Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

The Vergecast is doing a special miniseries for the next three Mondays on the future of music. This week I spoke with music reporter and podcaster Charlie Harding about how the future of music could sound very familiar.


Gaming

Metal: Hellsinger might be the only rhythm game I’m good at

Alice Newcome-BeillTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
A
External Link
Adi Robertson6:47 PM UTC
Rick and Morty and the high-wire act of writing antiheroes.

Countless people have discussed the travails of Rick and Morty fandom. But Corbin Smith goes beyond the simple claims that obnoxious fans are just watching the show wrong, delving into the inherent difficulty of writing a character with terrible qualities who’s still undeniably cool to watch. A bonus: he lays out the precise take on Rorschach from Watchmen that I’ve always wanted to read.


The Great Shame of Being a Man Who Loves ‘Rick and Morty’

[The Daily Beast]

E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto6:47 PM UTC
My “I’m not on the run” t-shirt is raising questions answered by my t-shirt.

South Korean authorities have requested that Interpol tell international authorities to arrest Do Kwon, the co-founder of the company behind the Terra/Luna cryptocurrency debacle, The Financial Times reports. Kwon tweeted this weekend that he is not on the run, actually, and authorities are just mad that he tweeted that their size is not size. Posters gonna post, I guess.


South Korean prosecutors ask Interpol to issue red notice for Do Kwon

[FinancialTimes]

Gaming

Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive

Mitchell Clark6:27 PM UTC
Science

Storm season is in full swing in the US, from Alaska to Puerto Rico

Justine Calma6:20 PM UTC
E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto6:19 PM UTC
The 2010s were about lifestyle brands. What’s next?

Loved this meaty essay about trends in consumerism, what we mean by “culture,” and how DTC brands led to a new understanding of community and identity. “In the 2010s, supply chain innovation opened up lifestyle brands. In the 2020s, financial mechanism innovation is opening up the space for incentivized ideologies, networked publics, and co-owned faiths,” writes Toby Shorin. “The authenticity-driven culture of ironic detachment, so present in the early 2000s, has given way to a moment where people are genuinely open to being influenced, open to sincerely participating, even if it’s cringe.”


Life After Lifestyle

[subpixel.space]

J
The Verge
Jacob Kastrenakes6:06 PM UTC
“I still stand by that tweet.”

–Figma CEO Dylan Field, in the unenviable position of having to reflect on an old tweet.

Field tweeted last year that Figma’s goal “is to be Figma not Adobe.” Fast forward to today and... Figma is going to be part of Adobe! My colleague Jay Peters spoke with the two companies’ leaders about what the merger means for designers everywhere.


Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market

Jay PetersSep 17

Podcasts

  1. Adnan Syed freed after judge vacates murder conviction

    Richard LawlerSep 19

  2. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  5. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

See all Podcasts
R
Richard Lawler5:56 PM UTC
Steam Deck display docks, and Deck deliveries.

Steam Deck prototypes aren’t the only thing to see at the Tokyo Game Show, as one Redditor noticed (via PC Gamer) that the still-unreleased official dock is holding up display units.

That’s also relevant because Steam Decks are being delivered more rapidly than expected. Valve just announced it’s cleared the reservations in the Q3 bucket a couple of weeks ahead of schedule and is starting in on reservations slated for Q4.


The official dock is casually being shown off at Tokyo Game Show. from SteamDeck
Gaming

Diablo IV test build leaks with 43 minutes of gameplay footage

Ash Parrish5:32 PM UTC
Apple

Apple confirms frequent ‘allow paste?’ prompts in iOS 16 are a bug

Chris Welch5:08 PM UTC
A
Twitter
Alex Cranz5:00 PM UTC
The Babylon 5 reboot is in jeopardy.

Remember Bablyon 5? Alongside Star Trek: Deep Space 9, it was one of the first television shows to embrace long-term serial storytelling...on a space station. A reboot was planned at The CW, but with Warner Bros. Discovery stepping back from The CW and Nexstar gaining majority control of CW, the reboot is now in trouble, and its creator is asking fans for help.


Tech

LG’s new Ultra PC lineup has motion tracking and new chips

Monica Chin4:51 PM UTC

Most Popular

  1. GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

    Tom WarrenSep 18

  2. Tom Brady just chucked another Microsoft Surface tablet

    Emma RothSep 18

  3. Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

    Emma RothSep 19

  4. The PS Vita’s time is now, again

    Cameron FaulknerSep 17

  5. iPhone 14 Pro users report camera shakiness and grinding noise when using third-party apps

    Emma RothSep 18

Tech

Tile now has QR labels for lost items

Victoria Song4:30 PM UTC
E
External Link
Emma Roth4:20 PM UTC
Logitech might have just confirmed Apple’s next new iPads.

A product page for Logitech’s Crayon stylus, which is compatible with the iPad, lists two unreleased devices: a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro. It also notes that the devices are “coming soon.”

Apple’s rumored to release those two iPads at an event this October, in addition to an entry-level iPad that the website didn’t mention.


Logitech website references unreleased iPad Pro models ahead of rumored Apple October event

[9to5Mac]

Apple

Today’s the last day to get one month of Disney Plus for $1.99 ahead of Andor’s premiere

Antonio G. Di Benedetto4:08 PM UTC
Gaming

Return to Monkey Island is like hanging out with an old friend

Jay Peters4:00 PM UTC
M
External Link
Mary Beth Griggs3:56 PM UTC
The United Arab Emirates is shooting for the Moon with plans for a lunar rover.

The country just announced that its first lunar rover is ready to go and will launch sometime in November — the exact date is still TBD. The “Rashid” rover will ride to space on a SpaceX rocket and will be carried to the Moon’s surface by a lander from Japanese company ispace, which has been working toward a Moon mission for years.


United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November

[The Washington Post]

D
External Link
David Pierce3:45 PM UTC
Even Slack thinks the green “online” status was a bad idea.

Ali Rayl, the SVP of product at Slack, thinks away messages and status indicators are a good idea. But the green circle that screams “I AM ONLINE!” isn’t the right way to do it:

I never wanted to add the green dot. I think the green dot is very harmful... If your green dot is on and you get a DM and don’t [respond] it’s like, what’s the matter?


Could Slack Finally Fix the 'Away' Status?

[WIRED]

Reviews

See all Reviews
Policy

Automakers are ignoring the simple solution to the rise of traffic deaths

Andrew J. Hawkins3:42 PM UTC
Apple

Apple’s hidden redesign makes the iPhone 14 much easier to fix

Emma Roth3:34 PM UTC
Apps

Instacart’s grocery ‘smart cart’ shows how it’s about more than just deliveries

Umar Shakir2:44 PM UTC
J
The Verge
Jacob Kastrenakes2:04 PM UTC
Apple Maps turns 10.

The app was released on this day 10 years ago... and immediately became a laughingstock, leading to multiple people getting canned and a public apology from Tim Cook.

Now that Maps is a good enough product to warrant advertising, my big question is: when does Apple release a version for Android or the web? Apple made an alternative to Google Maps — now it needs to make a real competitor.


Apple Maps turns 10 — and it’s finally worth using

Jay PetersSep 2
Apple

The best thing about my new Apple Watch is the super-stretchy band

David Pierce1:56 PM UTC
Policy

The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media

Corin Faife1:44 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
B
Barbara Krasnoff1:28 PM UTC
Fingerprint-protect your Incognito Android browsing sessions.

Got a handy tip via 9to5Google: if you want to keep an Incognito Chrome tab hidden on your Android phone, you’ll soon be able to fingerprint-protect it by going to Settings > Privacy and Security > Lock Incognito tabs when you leave Chrome. If you don’t see that setting yet, either wait or try chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android. I tried it myself (see below), and it works like a charm.


two screens showing chrome settings
You can fingerprint-protect Incognito tabs.
Gaming

Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

Emma Roth1:19 PM UTC
Podcasts

Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

Alex Cranz1:15 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators