Apple’s fixing the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shake

Apple will release a software update to fix an issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max where using the camera in third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, or TikTok would lead to a shaking image and grinding or buzzing noises coming from the camera bump. The company is “aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” according to a statement emailed to The Verge by Apple spokesperson Alex Kirschner.
When reports of the bug started hitting over the weekend, it wasn’t clear if the issue was with the third-party apps themselves or with iOS 16, though the cameras functioned just fine in Apple’s own app. Given that it’s Apple releasing an update, it appears that the issue is with the iPhone and its APIs rather than the third-party apps.
Apple’s statement doesn’t say exactly what’s causing the issue. There’s been speculation that it came down to the phone’s optical image stabilization system, which isn’t a bad guess given that its job is literally to move parts of the camera around. According to Apple’s website, the regular iPhone 14, which doesn’t appear to have this issue, also has this system, but the Pro uses a “second-generation” version of it that’s not found on the regular model.
It won’t be the first update that addresses a camera problem for the iPhone 14 lineup — iOS 16.0.1, released last week for Apple’s latest phones, fixed an issue where some photos turned out soft “when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max.”