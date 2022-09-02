Leaked Sonos Sub Mini marketing photos show off its cylindrical shape

Sonos customers have been waiting for a cheaper subwoofer since the first signs of one popped up late last year, and now WinFuture.de is giving us a few pics for a better look at the device.

The Sub Mini’s design was first revealed by The Verge several months ago, and these marketing images closely resemble our original rendering. As seen in the pictures above has a large cutout that appears to more closely resemble the port in Sonos’ larger, $749 Sub, along with an overall height that’s closer to the Sonos One speakers.

The pictures don’t come with much in the way of details, specifications, or release date; however, as WinFuture points out, these marketing pics suggest that after a delay, we may well see it ship between October and December. The leaks show off the Sonos Sub Mini in white and black, alongside other Sonos products, including One speakers and the Ray and Beam soundbars, suggesting multiple bundles may be in the works.