Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Disney Plus’ Andor gets down to brass tacks about what it takes to win a war

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

|

A man kneeling to tinker with an object in a dimly lit room as a rectangular droid looks on curiously from behind him.
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor.
Image: Lucasfilm / Disney Plus

It’s rare for Star Wars projects to end up feeling like stronger, more interesting stories for hewing close to the tentpole movies that came before them. But that’s very much the case with Andor, Disney Plus’ new prequel series that keenly understands and expands upon everything that made Rogue One such a standout part of the franchise.

Rogue One, director Gareth Edwards’ harrowing, shell-shocked, but ultimately optimistic story about the small group of freedom fighters who won the Rebel Alliance’s first victory against the Galactic Empire, was unlike any other Star Wars story when it debuted in 2016. As part of a franchise that — at the time — felt increasingly incapable of escaping the gravitational pull of its nostalgia-logged core mythology and its players, Rogue One was a sophisticated and hard-edged reminder that there’s always been so much more to Star Wars than the Skywalker saga. Andor, from Rogue One writer-turned-showrunner Tony Gilroy, doesn’t at all stray too far from the tone, scale, or frankness about the human costs of warring with fascists that defined the film it’s building up to. 

Set largely just a few years before the events of Rogue One, Andor tells the origin story of its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a charming, world-weary thief who becomes a vital member of the Rebel Alliance right as the resistance is first beginning to come into existence. Though the Galactic Empire’s larger ambitions and its connections to the dark side of the Force aren’t widely known as Andor opens, Cassian, like countless other ordinary people living during the era, knows from personal experience just how profoundly destructive and cruel their overlords can be. That knowledge is why Cassian and so many of the other salvager-cum-mechanics eking out meager lives on the desert planet Ferrix are willing to keep their heads down in hopes of seeming too insignificant and defeated to draw the Empire’s attention.

A man walking through a scrapyard where another man is busy working to collect metal from a wrecked ship.
Cassian trudging through a village on Ferrix.
Image: Lucasfilm / Disney Plus

But Cassian’s traumatic history with the Empire from an earlier period, which Andor explores in flashbacks throughout its first season, is also why he has no issue with murdering a couple of the Empire’s low-level goons when they step to him incorrectly one evening at a seedy brothel — a split-second decision with unimaginably far-reaching consequences.

While the Cassian of Rogue One was a seasoned enough spy and revolutionary who understood how shooting first and asking questions later could come back to bite him in the ass ten-fold, Andor’s Cassian is a man still learning the importance of always thinking a few steps ahead. It’s a lesson Cassian’s loved ones like his adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and their emotionally codependent droid B2EMO (Dave Chapman) have tried to impress upon him more times than either of them can recall. But it isn’t until Maarva, B2EMO, and Cassian’s longtime flame Bix (Adria Arjona) all put themselves directly in harm’s way to protect him that their words start to echo back to him in ways Andor uses to illustrate some of the harsher realities of their universe.

Knowing what a Death Star is makes seeing its creation that much more horrific

Andor doesn’t exactly spell out what’s going on as it introduces relatively low-level Empire  bureaucrats Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and starts detailing how their commitment to their jobs makes them dangerous people. But we, as an audience, are meant to know about the Empire’s top-secret, resource-intensive project to build one of the largest weapons in its arsenal because knowing what a Death Star is makes seeing the details of its organizational genesis that much more horrific.

In stark contrast to Disney’s other Star Wars shows that have tended to feel like miniaturized bursts of storytelling intended to evoke the films’ grand space-operatic qualities, Andor’s a ground-level story about how its protagonists react and persevere as they learn more about what’s happening around them. Rather than merely building to bigger, flashier moments in Star Wars history, Andor’s far more interested in exploring the context in which those events happened and unpacking how they affected the people living through them.

A woman flanked by two armed guards as they stand in front of a spaceship they’ve just disembarked from.
Dedra Meero and her armed guards.
Image: Lucasfilm / Disney Plus

It’s because Andor’s first season spends a large chunk of time in the past with a younger Cassian, showing you just how much of his life the Empire destroyed, that the adult Cassian makes for such a compelling and sympathetic protagonist. Again, Andor’s Cassian isn’t yet a man moving through the world with years of experience going toe-to-toe with the countless, often nameless faces whose sheer numbers and commitment to the Empire’s cause are what make the entire enterprise so formidable. But there’s a rawness and calculated ferocity to Luna’s performance here that works exceptionally well with Andor’s framing of Cassian as a man in the midst of a crucible that helped him become a legend.

The same is also true of Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael and Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma, two dynamic members of the Resistance who wear a number of guises, both literal and metaphorical, as they navigate an increasingly treacherous political landscape. People are sometimes quick to write off Star Wars’ forays into political minutiae. But Andor’s discussions about the long-term implications of certain trade deals and how votes are moving through the Senate work to remind you of how much of the capital “E” evil in this franchise was designed to be imperceptible to elites and those born into relative economic stability.

While Andor’s first season starts off strong on its own merit, what’s most promising about the series as a whole is how Gilroy and the rest of the show’s creative team seem to have a solid idea of how they want to evolve and transform Cassian in the buildup to season 2, which leads right into the events of Rogue One. There’s something deeply comforting in knowing that Andor’s already intentionally moving toward a specific end zone and that its journey along the way is meant to make that ultimate destination all the more satisfying. It’s a somewhat new approach for Star Wars, especially in the era of its live-action TV spinoff series, but it’s almost certain to work in Andor’s favor as the series unfolds.

Andor also stars Forest Whitaker, Anton Lesser, Kathryn Hunter, Robert Emms, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The show hits Disney Plus on September 21st.

David Pierce10 minutes ago
Bluetooth speakerphones are an underrated accessory.

Wirecutter has a good roundup of options, which are as good for Zoom calls as advertised, but they’re also just useful in life! I use mine roughly as a desk phone, and also connect it every time we’re doing the “everyone gather around the phone to talk to Grandma” thing. I have the Jabra Speak 510, and love it.


Do You Need a Fancy Bluetooth Speakerphone to Make Your Zoom Meetings Better?

[Wirecutter: Reviews for the Real World]

E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto33 minutes ago
The SPAC-lash is here.

So remember the craze for SPACs, an alternative way to take a company public? The times, they have a-changed: the SPAC King of Silicon Valley, Chamath Palihapitiya, couldn’t find acquisition targets for two of his piles of cash. One of them, Social Capital Hedosophia VI, is the largest-ever SPAC.


SPAC King Palihapitiya Shutters Two SPACs as Deal Hunt Fails

[Bloomberg.com]

Richard Lawler38 minutes ago
Use every (mega) pixel.

Halide is touted as one of the best photography apps on the iPhone, and as usual, it has a new update out to help you get the most out of the best camera available on the platform — that 48-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Version 2.9.0 of Halide is live in the App Store, with quick 48MP shooting directly to HEIC or JPG and many other new features.


Nilay Patel39 minutes ago
Speaking of CarPlay.

Dan posted about CarPlay earlier and it reminded me that wireless CarPlay has actually set Apple back in its quest to somehow take over the car market — problems with it disconnecting are the number one complaint from new car owners, according to JD Power. Something to think about as Apple continues its relentless quest to remove all the ports from our phones.

The most frequent problem reported across the industry regardless of powertrain type or brand cachet related to smartphone connectivity. Dropped connections with Apple CarPlay was the number one problem, as Android Auto complaints leveled off from last year. Further, the number of reported problems with wireless Apple CarPlay increased as well, due to the feature being offered in more cars. 


Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
PC gamers showed up for a PlayStation hit.

NPD’s August update for videogame sales has arrived, noting that PS5 was number one in hardware sales for the month and that new-gen hardware sales are up significantly from last year due to improved supply for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

But the most astounding leap came from Marvel’s Spider-Man, which jumped from 84th on the chart the month before to number 3, thanks to Sony re-releasing the PlayStation exclusive on PC via Steam (and Steam Deck).


Dan SeifertTwo hours ago
Apple’s CarPlay is still frustratingly basic.

Stephen Hackett at 512 Pixels has blogged about the frustrations he’s had migrating to a new iPhone and not having his CarPlay preferences carry over, despite every other app on his phone copying over correctly.

I’m with him on that, but I’m more annoyed by the second point he highlights: CarPlay still treats every vehicle you connect to as a different thing. Instead of preserving your preferences when you plug in to a different car, it makes you set it all up again for each new vehicle. This is annoying for families with more than one car; it’s downright maddening for frequent users of rental cars. Seems like a simple thing to fix!


The CarPlay Settings Disconnect

[512 Pixels]

Richard Lawler12:49 PM UTC
Adnan is out.

Yesterday, a Baltimore City Circuit judge overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, setting him free — for the moment — after serving 23 years in a case documented by the podcast Serial. This morning, host Sarah Koenig released Serial’s first new episode in seven years.

It’s Baltimore, 2022. Adnan Syed has spent the last 23 years incarcerated, serving a life sentence for the murder of Hae Min Lee, a crime he says he didn’t commit. He has exhausted every legal avenue for relief, including a petition to the United States Supreme Court. But then, a prosecutor in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office stumbled upon two handwritten notes in Adnan’s case file, and that changed everything.


James Vincent11:48 AM UTC
For every living human there are 2.5 million ants, say scientists, unprompted.

I honestly don’t know what to do with this information, which comes via The Washington Post. This is just one guy’s opinion, but it seems like an awful lot of ants. Like God accidentally maxed out the ant-slider or spilled a bag of “Oops! All ants!” into the biosphere during Creation. What I need is a lie down and to not think about the millions — sorry, 20 quadrillion — of ants out there.


Scientists have calculated how many ants are on Earth. The number is so big it’s ‘unimaginable.’

[Washington Post]

Thomas Ricker9:01 AM UTC
Pixel Watch to start at $349.99?

9to5Google reports that the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch will start at $349.99, after having previously reported the cellular model will cost $399.99. That puts them above Samsung’s $279.99 Galaxy Watch 5 and closer to what Apple charges (starting at $399 for the Series 8). We’ll know for sure come October 6th.


Source: Google Pixel Watch to start at $349.99 in these colors

[9to5Google]

