How to watch Nvidia’s RTX 40-series announcement

Nvidia is getting ready to announce its next-generation GPUs today. We’re expecting to see the new RTX 40-series, and rumors suggest there could be two RTX 4080 models and an RTX 4090.
Nvidia has been teasing its RTX 40-series launch for a number of days now, and even has a 40-hour countdown that includes references to Ada Lovelace. Lovelace is Nvidia’s rumored next-gen GPU architecture that we’re expecting to hear a lot more about during today’s special broadcast at Nvidia’s GTC AI conference. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will hold a keynote at the opening of GTC today.
When does the Nvidia event start?
The Nvidia event is set to begin September 20th at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.
Where can I watch the Nvidia event?
A livestream for the Nvidia event will be available on Nvidia.com, Nvidia’s YouTube channel, and Twitch. We’ve also embedded Nvidia’s livestream above. If you can’t make the live event, there is usually a recording available right afterward on YouTube.
The Verge will be covering all of the Nvidia news during the event, so stay tuned for all the latest on Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs.