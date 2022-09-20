Baby Yoda is a Tamagotchi now

It’s a wonder it took so long, but Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda, has now become a Tamagotchi.
The virtual pet toy will let you take care of the Mandalorian’s cuter half by feeding it squid chowder and macarons, playing some mini-games, and unlocking a bunch of outfits. But watch out: apparently “if you feed the Grogu Tamagotchi too much squid chowder, the squid will jump on him.” Considering that Grogu’s main personality trait is “hungry,” this seems like a perfect fit. Though it does appear that there are some dark possibilities depending on how well you take care of the little guy. The tagline reads, “Will you be able to successfully nurture Grogu or will the Dark Trooper take him away first?”
The humble Tamagotchi has been making a resurgence over the last few years, with new iterations featuring cameras, a smartwatch, and branded versions ranging from R2-D2 to BTS.
Bandai Namco says the Grogu toy will be available to preorder “soon” on Amazon. As for The Mandalorian, the series will continue with a third season on Disney Plus in February 2023. In the meantime, the latest Star Wars series, Andor, starts streaming tomorrow.