Amazon’s annual product launch marathon is happening September 28th

Amazon is holding an event next week to announce new devices, features, and services. The fully virtual event will kick off at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on September 28th and is expected to include the usual deluge of Amazon devices announcements just in time for fall. Amazon confirmed the event in an email invitation to The Verge today.
It’s reasonable to assume there will be new Echo devices, new Ring products or services, and perhaps some surprises, too. Last year’s Amazon fall devices event was chock-full of news, including its new Astro home robot, the Echo Show 15, a Fibit-like fitness tracker, and even a new smart thermostat.
There haven’t been any substantial rumors about what to expect from Amazon this year, but as it has been two years since the last main Echo update, it’s possible the company could opt to refresh or update the device this year. Despite Amazon announcing it’s acquiring Roomba robot vacuum maker iRobot earlier this year, that deal hasn’t closed yet so we probably won’t be hearing anything more about any potential iRobot and Amazon integration.
Either way, stay tuned to The Verge on September 28th as we’ll be covering all the news from Amazon’s annual product launch marathon live as it happens.