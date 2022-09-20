EA is making a single-player Iron Man game

EA is teaming up with Marvel to make a new single-player Iron Man game, EA announced on Tuesday. The game is being developed by Motive Studio, which is working on the upcoming Dead Space remake.
EA is describing this new Iron Man title as an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” Iron Man video game that will feature an “an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”
It’s currently in preproduction
The new game is currently in preproduction, so it seems as if it could be quite a while before we’ll actually be able to play it. The development team is led by Olivier Proulx, who worked on Square Enix’s well-received Guardians of the Galaxy game from last year.
This Iron Man title is just one of many Marvel video games currently in the works, including a currently unnamed game starring Black Panther and Captain America, the card battler Marvel Snap, and the strategy game Midnight Suns from the developers of X-COM. Disney showed glimpses of all those games and more at its recent games showcase. And in Tuesday’s blog post announcing the new Iron Man game, EA teased that it has “several new” Marvel games in development.