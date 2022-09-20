Skip to main content
EA is making a single-player Iron Man game

It’s currently in preproduction

By Jay Peters / @jaypeters

Iron Man stands before a white light. The Arc Reactor in his suit glows blue. The logos for Marvel and Motive are at the bottom of the screen.
A promotional image for the new Iron Man game.
Image: EA

EA is teaming up with Marvel to make a new single-player Iron Man game, EA announced on Tuesday. The game is being developed by Motive Studio, which is working on the upcoming Dead Space remake.

EA is describing this new Iron Man title as an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” Iron Man video game that will feature an “an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

It’s currently in preproduction

The new game is currently in preproduction, so it seems as if it could be quite a while before we’ll actually be able to play it. The development team is led by Olivier Proulx, who worked on Square Enix’s well-received Guardians of the Galaxy game from last year.

This Iron Man title is just one of many Marvel video games currently in the works, including a currently unnamed game starring Black Panther and Captain America, the card battler Marvel Snap, and the strategy game Midnight Suns from the developers of X-COM. Disney showed glimpses of all those games and more at its recent games showcase. And in Tuesday’s blog post announcing the new Iron Man game, EA teased that it has “several new” Marvel games in development.

