Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot is full of puzzles and promise in new trailer

Halloween is a little over a month away, which means spooky season is upon us — and that means it’s time for some horror movies. One of the new flicks due out in time for the big day is Hulu’s reboot of Clive Barker’s classic Hellraiser. Based on the first trailer, the new iteration looks to retain the mixture of seduction and scares that made the original so distinct, with some very satisfying puzzle box scenes thrown in as well.
The reboot is directed by David Bruckner and will feature Sense8 star Jamie Clayton taking on the role of Pinhead. According to the official description, the new Hellraiser will follow “a young woman struggling with addiction” who “comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.” Barker, the series creator, will serve as a producer.
Hellraiser will start streaming on Hulu on October 7th.