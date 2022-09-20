Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter

Sonic Prime, Netflix’s upcoming animated series about Sega’s speedy blue blur, will be released sometime in “winter 2022,” according to a new teaser trailer for the show released on Tuesday. Previously, we had known that Sonic Prime would be out this year, and now we have a slightly more specific window for when the show will actually be available to stream.
At first glance, the new trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the show itself; we can see that Sonic will be fighting Shadow, one of his many rivals, as well as the villainous Eggman. (Big the Cat also makes another appearance.)
But text in Tuesday’s trailer mysteriously teases that Sonic will “shatter your world.” That line appears to reference the show’s multiverse aspect, which was briefly discussed in a description released in February 2021:
The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.
Personally, I’m hoping this all means Sonic Prime will feature characters and locations from across Sonic’s many games, comics, TV shows, and other adaptations. How about an entire episode dedicated to Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine? Followed by one based on Sonic Spinball?
Sonic Prime isn’t the only new Sonic adaptation in the works. A third entry in the wildly successful Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise is set to be released on December 20th, 2024, and Idris Elba’s Knuckles will star in a new series coming to Paramount Plus, reportedly next year. And Sonic Prime’s winter release window means the series will be releasing soon after Sonic’s next big game, Sonic Frontiers, launches on November 8th. It’s a good time to be a Sonic fan.