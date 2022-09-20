Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

/

Now it looks like how it should have all along

By Jay Peters / @jaypeters

|

Share this story

An iPhone 14 Pro showing the Dynamic Island making a phone call
This is the old version. The new one will fill in based on how much battery you have.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple’s latest iOS 16.1 beta addresses a major complaint about the battery percentage indicator that was introduced with iOS 16: now, the battery icon will be filled in based on how much juice it actually has. The battery percentage still appears within the icon, which personally isn’t my favorite design, but now the whole thing looks a lot closer to how it should have been from the start.

Here’s an example of the revised indicator from a colleague running the newest iOS 16.1 beta. Users in the iOS beta subreddit shared examples as well.

A screenshot of an iPhone’s status bar shows the new battery percentage indicator. The indicator says there is 76 percent battery, and the battery icon is about three-quarters full.
The battery, at 76 percent, is mostly filled in.

The improved indicator isn’t the only battery status update. iOS 16.1 beta 2 can also show the battery percentage above the time on your lock screen when you begin to charge your device.

We don’t know when Apple plans to release iOS 16.1 publicly, but fingers crossed it arrives sometime soon. The company is also working on fixes for issues that have cropped up following the release of iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro last week, including frequent “allow paste” prompts (a problem that’s reportedly fixed in the new iOS 16.1 beta) and unexpected camera shake in some apps while using the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Related

More from Apple

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 8 minutes ago Yes, it happened again.

A
Alex Cranz8 minutes ago
If you’re into the minimalist PC build than Nvidia’s latest GPUs might present a problem.

Nvidia finally announced the 40-series—specifically the more expensive and more powerful 4090 and 4080. But big power means these are some big cards and that could be a problem for PC builders who prefer smaller, minimalist looks for their PCs. Builders at the /sffpc subreddit, that focuses on small form factor pc builds, are already worried.


4090 FE is extremely thick. The amount of ITX cases being able to fit a 90 series cafd is even lower. from sffpc
B
The Verge
Barbara Krasnoff20 minutes ago
A lot of people seem to agree that lock screen widgets are one of the best new features of iOS 16.

So we put together a how-to on customizing your iPhone’s lock screen and wallpaper with widgets and design options, and even linking them to Focus modes. It’s easier than you’d think.


How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson and Barbara Krasnoff26 minutes ago
Gaming

Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

Tom Warren3:24 PM UTC
Tech

YouTube will let creators monetize videos with licensed music

Mia Sato14 minutes ago
Apple

How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson and Barbara Krasnoff26 minutes ago
M
External Link
Mitchell Clark31 minutes ago
Apple replaced the iPhone 14 Pro’s SIM slot with a block of plastic.

iFixit’s teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro gives us a look at what’s behind the Dynamic Island, and does a good job of demonstrating why the regular iPhone 14’s removable back glass is so nice.

We also get to see what’s taken the place of the SIM slot: a bare PCB, and a plastic spacer. So useful!


iPhone Pro Max 14 Teardown Behind the Dynamic Island and the Mystery Buzz

[YouTube]

Must Reads

  1. A Tesla Megapack battery is on fire at a PG&E facility in California

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  2. Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  3. Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot is full of puzzles and promise in new trailer

    Andrew WebsterSep 20

  4. The original Portal is getting a free ray-tracing update in November

    Cameron FaulknerSep 20

  5. Motorola’s new budget phones look surprisingly nice

    Allison JohnsonSep 20

Netflix

The Midnight Club’s first trailer looks like The Fault in Our Stars but with vengeful ghosts

Charles Pulliam-Moore31 minutes ago
Science

A Tesla Megapack battery is on fire at a PG&E facility in California

Umar Shakir39 minutes ago
Google

Motorola’s new budget phones look surprisingly nice

Allison Johnson43 minutes ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Policy

American Airlines reveals data breach — two months after it was discovered

Mitchell Clark46 minutes ago
Gaming

Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter

Jay Peters55 minutes ago

Tech

See all Tech
A
The Verge
Andrew WebsterAn hour ago
Deathloop is out on Xbox Game Pass today.

If you subscribe to Xbox’s Game Pass service, you should definitely check out Arkane’s Deathloop, which is out now. It was one of my favorite games of last year when it debuted on the PS5 and PC, mixing extremely satisfying action with an intricate story about time loops. Here’s the full list of the latest Game Pass releases.


Deathloop is an intricate mystery that also happens to be an amazing action game

Andrew WebsterSep 13, 2021
Tech

Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot is full of puzzles and promise in new trailer

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Microsoft

Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
Microsoft

Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
D
External Link
David PierceTwo hours ago
Bluetooth speakerphones are an underrated accessory.

Wirecutter has a good roundup of options, which are as good for Zoom calls as advertised, but they’re also just useful in life! I use mine roughly as a desk phone, and also connect it every time we’re doing the “everyone gather around the phone to talk to Grandma” thing. I have the Jabra Speak 510, and love it.


Do You Need a Fancy Bluetooth Speakerphone to Make Your Zoom Meetings Better?

[Wirecutter: Reviews for the Real World]

Gaming

Deals PSA: Today’s the last day to buy Vampire Survivors on Steam for just $2.99

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago

Podcasts

  1. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  2. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  5. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

See all Podcasts
Apple

Apple quietly bankrolled a lobbying group for app developers

Makena KellyTwo hours ago
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
The SPAC-lash is here.

So remember the craze for SPACs, an alternative way to take a company public? The times, they have a-changed: the SPAC King of Silicon Valley, Chamath Palihapitiya, couldn’t find acquisition targets for two of his piles of cash. One of them, Social Capital Hedosophia VI, is the largest-ever SPAC.


SPAC King Palihapitiya Shutters Two SPACs as Deal Hunt Fails

[Bloomberg.com]

R
Twitter
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Use every (mega) pixel.

Halide is touted as one of the best photography apps on the iPhone, and as usual, it has a new update out to help you get the most out of the best camera available on the platform — that 48-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Version 2.9.0 of Halide is live in the App Store, with quick 48MP shooting directly to HEIC or JPG and many other new features.


Gaming

Nvidia shows off DLSS 3, the new version of its impressive upscaling tech

Jon PorterTwo hours ago
N
Quote
Nilay PatelTwo hours ago
Speaking of CarPlay.

Dan posted about CarPlay earlier and it reminded me that wireless CarPlay has actually set Apple back in its quest to somehow take over the car market — problems with it disconnecting are the number one complaint from new car owners, according to JD Power. Something to think about as Apple continues its relentless quest to remove all the ports from our phones.

The most frequent problem reported across the industry regardless of powertrain type or brand cachet related to smartphone connectivity. Dropped connections with Apple CarPlay was the number one problem, as Android Auto complaints leveled off from last year. Further, the number of reported problems with wireless Apple CarPlay increased as well, due to the feature being offered in more cars. 


Most Popular

  1. GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

    Tom WarrenSep 18

  2. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  3. Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive

    Mitchell ClarkSep 19

  4. Beyond Meat COO reportedly attempts to consume human nose

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 19

  5. Peloton Row hands-on: pretty much what you’d expect

    Victoria SongSep 20

Tech

This US political site has started using AI to illustrate its articles

James VincentTwo hours ago
Tech

GM will sell 175,000 electric vehicles to Hertz over the next five years

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Gaming

The original Portal is getting a free ray-tracing update in November

Cameron FaulknerTwo hours ago
Google

Google is finally making its to-do list and reminder tools work together

David PierceTwo hours ago
Gaming

EA is making a single-player Iron Man game

Jay Peters3:36 PM UTC
Gaming

Krafton shows off a ‘concept trailer’ for its ambitious fantasy epic

Andrew Webster3:29 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Science

Remote Alaskan towns are proof of concept for virtual hearing care

Nicole Wetsman3:18 PM UTC
R
Twitter
Richard Lawler2:43 PM UTC
PC gamers showed up for a PlayStation hit.

NPD’s August update for videogame sales has arrived, noting that PS5 was number one in hardware sales for the month and that new-gen hardware sales are up significantly from last year due to improved supply for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

But the most astounding leap came from Marvel’s Spider-Man, which jumped from 84th on the chart the month before to number 3, thanks to Sony re-releasing the PlayStation exclusive on PC via Steam (and Steam Deck).


Gaming

Baby Yoda is a Tamagotchi now

Andrew Webster2:43 PM UTC
Gaming

Nintendo is cutting off Facebook and Twitter logins soon

Emma Roth2:38 PM UTC
D
External Link
Dan Seifert2:37 PM UTC
Apple’s CarPlay is still frustratingly basic.

Stephen Hackett at 512 Pixels has blogged about the frustrations he’s had migrating to a new iPhone and not having his CarPlay preferences carry over, despite every other app on his phone copying over correctly.

I’m with him on that, but I’m more annoyed by the second point he highlights: CarPlay still treats every vehicle you connect to as a different thing. Instead of preserving your preferences when you plug in to a different car, it makes you set it all up again for each new vehicle. This is annoying for families with more than one car; it’s downright maddening for frequent users of rental cars. Seems like a simple thing to fix!


The CarPlay Settings Disconnect

[512 Pixels]

Microsoft

The souped-up Surface Pro 8 is down to $1,299 at Amazon

Alice Newcome-Beill2:33 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
Interview

Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

Nilay Patel2:30 PM UTC
Smart Home

Amazon’s annual product launch marathon is happening September 28th

Tom Warren2:29 PM UTC
Policy

Hacker steals $160 million from crypto trading firm Wintermute

Corin Faife2:21 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators