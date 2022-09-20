Razer releases cheaper, more compact Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar

Razer’s new Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar is a smaller, stripped-down version of its full-featured sibling that Razer released earlier this year. The 15.7-inch soundbar comes at a cheaper $99.99 price point but still offers a decent amount of features for the cost.
In terms of audio, you can expect two full-range drivers and two passive radiators with a maximum volume output of 90dB when one meter away. It’s missing the subwoofer and THX Spatial Audio that the standard $249 Leviathan V2 comes with, so you might miss out on more immersive, bass-rich audio that my colleague Cameron Faulkner said “sounds pretty fantastic” in his review.
Like its more expensive counterpart, the Leviathan V2 X comes with customizable RGB lighting effects — but instead of 18 different lighting zones, you get 14. The Leviathan V2 X also has a USB-C port that you can use to plug into your computer, however, this limits you from using it with any other device, like a TV. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 in case you want to wirelessly connect it to your phone or computer.
Although the Leviathan V2 X lacks some of the bells and whistles the standard Leviathan soundbar has, it still seems like a budget-friendly option if you’re looking for a compact source of audio for your PC setup, but it’s hard to tell without actually getting our hands on it. The device is available for preorder now, with shipments starting on September 28th.