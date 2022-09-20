Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Razer releases cheaper, more compact Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar

Razer releases cheaper, more compact Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar

/

Razer’s Leviathan V2 X soundbar costs $99 and starts shipping on September 28th

By Emma Roth

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Razer’s Leviathan V2 X soundbar with RGB lightning in a PC setup
Razer’s Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar.
Image: Razer

Razer’s new Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar is a smaller, stripped-down version of its full-featured sibling that Razer released earlier this year. The 15.7-inch soundbar comes at a cheaper $99.99 price point but still offers a decent amount of features for the cost.

In terms of audio, you can expect two full-range drivers and two passive radiators with a maximum volume output of 90dB when one meter away. It’s missing the subwoofer and THX Spatial Audio that the standard $249 Leviathan V2 comes with, so you might miss out on more immersive, bass-rich audio that my colleague Cameron Faulkner said “sounds pretty fantastic” in his review.

The Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar next to a keyboard
Just look at that RGB.
Image: Razer

Like its more expensive counterpart, the Leviathan V2 X comes with customizable RGB lighting effects — but instead of 18 different lighting zones, you get 14. The Leviathan V2 X also has a USB-C port that you can use to plug into your computer, however, this limits you from using it with any other device, like a TV. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 in case you want to wirelessly connect it to your phone or computer.

Although the Leviathan V2 X lacks some of the bells and whistles the standard Leviathan soundbar has, it still seems like a budget-friendly option if you’re looking for a compact source of audio for your PC setup, but it’s hard to tell without actually getting our hands on it. The device is available for preorder now, with shipments starting on September 28th.

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed An hour ago Yes, it happened again.

J
The Verge
Jacob KastrenakesAn hour ago
YouTube’s biggest defense against TikTok: money.

The company is going to start giving creators a share of ad revenue when commercials play between YouTube Shorts. The platform’s relatively generous payments are a large part of its rich creator culture, and now we’ll find out if they’re enough to lure short-form creators away from TikTok.


YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real

David PierceSep 16
E
Twitter
Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
Signal, the encrypted messaging app, gets free promotion from Twitter’s lawyers.

Last year, Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” leading to a spike in new users. Twitter’s lawyers said in a footnote in a previous filing that Musk had been messaging with investor Marc Andreessen of a16z on Signal about a Twitter investment. The problem for Twitter’s discovery process is that Signal messages can be set to auto-delete; Musk’s lawyers maintain he doesn’t ordinarily use Signal for business. Now, there’s a sealed motion that.... contains Musk’s Signal tweet. 👀


Gaming

Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

Tom Warren3:24 PM UTC
Science

Tesla Megapack battery fire spurs shelter-in-place warning in California

Umar Shakir21 minutes ago
Gaming

The new Quest update will stabilize your shaky VR recordings

Mitchell Clark22 minutes ago
Creators

Streamer involved in Twitch gambling saga now embroiled in sexual assault allegations

Ash Parrish46 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. Tesla Megapack battery fire spurs shelter-in-place warning in California

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  2. Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion

    Richard LawlerSep 20

  3. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

  4. Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  5. The original Portal is getting a free ray-tracing update in November

    Cameron FaulknerSep 20

Apple

Turning on haptic keyboard feedback in iOS 16 could affect your battery life

Jay Peters53 minutes ago
Policy

Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion

Richard Lawler58 minutes ago
Google

Google search can help you buy train tickets in select countries

Jasmine HicksTwo hours ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Apple

Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
A
Alex CranzTwo hours ago
If you’re into the minimalist PC build then Nvidia’s latest GPUs might present a problem.

Nvidia finally announced the 40-series—specifically the more expensive and more powerful 4090 and 4080. But big power means these are some big cards and that could be a problem for PC builders who prefer smaller, minimalist looks for their PCs. Builders at the /sffpc subreddit, that focuses on small form factor pc builds, are already worried.


4090 FE is extremely thick. The amount of ITX cases being able to fit a 90 series cafd is even lower. from sffpc

Tech

See all Tech
Tech

YouTube will let creators monetize videos with licensed music

Mia SatoTwo hours ago
B
The Verge
Barbara KrasnoffTwo hours ago
A lot of people seem to agree that lock screen widgets are one of the best new features of iOS 16.

So we put together a how-to on customizing your iPhone’s lock screen and wallpaper with widgets and design options, and even linking them to Focus modes. It’s easier than you’d think.


How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson and Barbara Krasnoff6:14 PM UTC
Apple

How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson and Barbara Krasnoff6:14 PM UTC
M
Youtube
Mitchell Clark6:09 PM UTC
Apple replaced the iPhone 14 Pro’s SIM slot with a block of plastic.

iFixit’s teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro gives us a look at what’s behind the Dynamic Island, and does a good job of demonstrating why the regular iPhone 14’s removable back glass is so nice.

We also get to see what’s taken the place of the SIM slot: a bare PCB, and a plastic spacer. So useful!


Netflix

The Midnight Club’s first trailer looks like The Fault in Our Stars but with vengeful ghosts

Charles Pulliam-Moore6:08 PM UTC
Google

Motorola’s new budget phones look surprisingly nice

Allison Johnson5:57 PM UTC

Podcasts

  1. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  2. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  5. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

See all Podcasts
Policy

American Airlines reveals data breach — two months after it was discovered

Mitchell Clark5:54 PM UTC
Gaming

Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter

Jay Peters5:45 PM UTC
A
The Verge
Andrew Webster5:23 PM UTC
Deathloop is out on Xbox Game Pass today.

If you subscribe to Xbox’s Game Pass service, you should definitely check out Arkane’s Deathloop, which is out now. It was one of my favorite games of last year when it debuted on the PS5 and PC, mixing extremely satisfying action with an intricate story about time loops. Here’s the full list of the latest Game Pass releases.


Deathloop is an intricate mystery that also happens to be an amazing action game

Andrew WebsterSep 13, 2021
Tech

Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot is full of puzzles and promise in new trailer

Andrew Webster5:01 PM UTC
Microsoft

Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11

Tom Warren5:00 PM UTC

Most Popular

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

    Tom WarrenSep 18

  3. Beyond Meat COO reportedly attempts to consume human nose

    Elizabeth LopattoSep 19

  4. Peloton Row hands-on: pretty much what you’d expect

    Victoria SongSep 20

  5. Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive

    Mitchell ClarkSep 19

Microsoft

Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

Tom Warren5:00 PM UTC
D
External Link
David Pierce4:51 PM UTC
Bluetooth speakerphones are an underrated accessory.

Wirecutter has a good roundup of options, which are as good for Zoom calls as advertised, but they’re also just useful in life! I use mine roughly as a desk phone, and also connect it every time we’re doing the “everyone gather around the phone to talk to Grandma” thing. I have the Jabra Speak 510, and love it.


Do You Need a Fancy Bluetooth Speakerphone to Make Your Zoom Meetings Better?

[Wirecutter: Reviews for the Real World]

Gaming

Deals PSA: Today’s the last day to buy Vampire Survivors on Steam for just $2.99

Antonio G. Di Benedetto4:43 PM UTC
Apple

Apple quietly bankrolled a lobbying group for app developers

Makena Kelly4:37 PM UTC
E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto4:28 PM UTC
The SPAC-lash is here.

So remember the craze for SPACs, an alternative way to take a company public? The times, they have a-changed: the SPAC King of Silicon Valley, Chamath Palihapitiya, couldn’t find acquisition targets for two of his piles of cash. One of them, Social Capital Hedosophia VI, is the largest-ever SPAC.


SPAC King Palihapitiya Shutters Two SPACs as Deal Hunt Fails

[Bloomberg.com]

R
Twitter
Richard Lawler4:23 PM UTC
Use every (mega) pixel.

Halide is touted as one of the best photography apps on the iPhone, and as usual, it has a new update out to help you get the most out of the best camera available on the platform — that 48-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Version 2.9.0 of Halide is live in the App Store, with quick 48MP shooting directly to HEIC or JPG and many other new features.


Reviews

See all Reviews
Gaming

Nvidia shows off DLSS 3, the new version of its impressive upscaling tech

Jon Porter4:22 PM UTC
N
Quote
Nilay Patel4:21 PM UTC
Speaking of CarPlay.

Dan posted about CarPlay earlier and it reminded me that wireless CarPlay has actually set Apple back in its quest to somehow take over the car market — problems with it disconnecting are the number one complaint from new car owners, according to JD Power. Something to think about as Apple continues its relentless quest to remove all the ports from our phones.

The most frequent problem reported across the industry regardless of powertrain type or brand cachet related to smartphone connectivity. Dropped connections with Apple CarPlay was the number one problem, as Android Auto complaints leveled off from last year. Further, the number of reported problems with wireless Apple CarPlay increased as well, due to the feature being offered in more cars. 


Tech

This US political site has started using AI to illustrate its articles

James Vincent4:14 PM UTC
Tech

GM will sell 175,000 electric vehicles to Hertz over the next five years

Andrew J. Hawkins4:08 PM UTC
Gaming

The original Portal is getting a free ray-tracing update in November

Cameron Faulkner4:03 PM UTC
TV Shows

Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Charles Pulliam-Moore4:00 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
Google

Google is finally making its to-do list and reminder tools work together

David Pierce4:00 PM UTC
Gaming

EA is making a single-player Iron Man game

Jay Peters3:36 PM UTC
Gaming

Krafton shows off a ‘concept trailer’ for its ambitious fantasy epic

Andrew Webster3:29 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators