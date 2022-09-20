Twitch to ban Stake.com streams and other unlicensed gambling content

Satellite-to-phone service is getting closer.

The FCC has given Lynk, one of the companies competing with SpaceX, T-Mobile, and Apple, a license to operate a commercial satellite-to-mobile communication service (though currently it’s only for coverage outside the US).

Lynk will still have to find a mobile carrier to work with and get FCC approval for that specific service, but it’s now cleared an important hurdle — plus, the company’s CEO told Fierce Mobile that it’s currently “working with testing” for two US carriers.