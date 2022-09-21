Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Logitech’s G Fits can mold their ear tips to deliver made-for-you sound

Logitech’s G Fits can mold their ear tips to deliver made-for-you sound

/

The purple ear tip-molding LEDs seem like a perfect fit for RGB-loving gamers

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

|

Share this story

The Logitech G Fits wireless earbuds sitting in an opened yellow case.
Look familiar? Yep, these are practically identical to the UE Fits.
Image: Logitech

Logitech thinks that console and PC gamers, not just audiophiles, might appreciate having custom-molded ear tips for enhanced bass and sound quality. The $229.99 G Fits, releasing in October, borrow the same party trick from the 2020 UE Fits: a one-time, 60-second setup that uses LEDs to heat and morph the ear tips to the shape of your inner ear.

It’s identical to how we laid it out in the UE Fits review, where Chris Welch notes that the companion mobile app will remind you to firmly hold each earbud in your ear and to stay calm with a relaxed jaw. “During molding, the tips warm up, which is an unusual sensation for something in your ears,” Chris says. It’s far from your average setup process for earbuds, but it leads to a custom (and very comfortable) fit and seal for better sound.

A GIF showing a UE Fits ear bud achieving a custom mold by activating purple LEDs.
This is from UE Fits marketing, but the G Fits’ molding process is the same.
GIF: Ultimate Ears

The G Fits are also identical in design to the UE Fits, down to the pill-shaped design, big charging case, dual beamforming mics on each earbud, and more. The company has made a couple of updates to internals, including a new chipset, bigger batteries, as well as support for Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless 2.4GHz connection. The G Fits will include a USB-A transmitter (along with a USB-C to A adapter) for use in most modern consoles or computers, and they can also connect to your devices via Bluetooth 5.2. If you’re doing some mobile gaming, this model includes a low-latency Bluetooth mode.

If you’re considering these as an all-in-one solution for both a gaming headset and casual wireless earbuds, there are a few quick specs that you’ll likely want to know. It sports IPX3 for limited water and dust resistance, and sadly, the G Fits don’t support simultaneous wireless connections, so you won’t be able to game and take calls via Bluetooth at the same time.

A model turning to the side, smiling, while wearing the Logitech G Fits earbuds
The G Fits will be available in white or black when they launch in October.
Image: Logitech

Logitech claims that the G Fits can last up to seven hours per charge while using the Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless mode or 10 hours when connected via Bluetooth. The charging case can provide an extra eight hours of battery life in Lightspeed mode or another 12 hours for Bluetooth. The charging case doesn’t support wireless charging.

The G Fits are Logitech’s big play to make an impression with wireless gaming earbuds, joining the few companies like HyperX and EPOS that have tried before (with mixed results). Logitech’s $229.99 price is high, which isn’t surprising given that it’s borrowing a lot from earbuds that were similarly priced at launch (UE Fits launched at $249.99). I don’t doubt that the G Fits will make a great impression in terms of sound quality, though I’m skeptical that their onboard controls and few other features will make their high cost feel justifiable for most people looking for a headset.

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 15 minutes ago Alexa is better with buttons.

N
Twitter
Nilay Patel15 minutes ago
I cannot stop laughing at Trombone Champ.

You have to watch this video, and PC Gamer’s writeup is also great.

Accuracy and timing determine how well you play, with little words popping up to tell you how you’re doing. Words like Perfecto! Or Nice! If you’re sucking, as I typically do, you’ll get a Meh or sometimes a Nasty, which is maybe the funniest word to use to describe someone playing a trombone poorly.


J
Twitter
Jay Peters30 minutes ago
A lot of people are playing Cyberpunk 2077 right now.

The game has had 1 million players, “both new and returning,” each day this week, according to developer CD Projekt Red. Interest is likely up due to a big new update and the well-received Netflix anime.


Apple

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria Song1:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

Tom Warren25 seconds ago
Tech

Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

Jon Porter25 seconds ago
Gaming

The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

Cameron Faulkner25 seconds ago

Must Reads

  1. Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

    Monica ChinSep 21

  2. Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will have laser sensors and cameras that can detect drunk driving

    Andrew J. HawkinsSep 21

  3. Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

    Jess WeatherbedSep 21

  4. Visualizing how cool it is to be green

    Justine CalmaSep 21

  5. Microsoft Surface rumors heat up ahead of rumored October event

    Jon PorterSep 21

Policy

Your car should be able to tell if you’re too drunk or impaired to drive, NTSB says

Andrew J. Hawkins26 minutes ago
Microsoft

The Xbox button on Elite 2 controllers now supports RGB colors

Tom Warren27 minutes ago
Gaming

Vampire Survivors’ new higher price is still worth sinking your teeth into

Jess Weatherbed31 minutes ago
Gaming

Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond is coming to FIFA 23

Andrew Webster31 minutes ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
S
External Link
Sarah Jeong32 minutes ago
Is it just me or are right-wing extremists a little too into Tolkien?

The obvious example is Peter Thiel naming his surveillance company Palantir (after an unspeakably evil scrying artifact that irreversibly corrupts its users?) but once you notice one profile of an alt-right or extremist figure mentioning how much they love Lord of the Rings, you start seeing it everywhere — including the footnotes of specious lawsuits attempting to undermine the 2020 election.

Anyways, you should read this, about an ascendant hard-right politician in Italy, whose politics are intertwined with high fantasy fandom in a way that will be unsettling to nerds of good conscience. And if you want to read more about Italy’s neo-fascist Camp Hobbit youth rallies in the 1970s, Atlas Obscura has you covered.


Hobbits and the Hard Right: How Fantasy Inspires Italy’s Potential New Leader

[The New York Times]

Tech

See all Tech
Google

Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

Monica ChinAn hour ago
Policy

Kia plans to build EVs in the US to comply with new federal tax credit

Umar ShakirAn hour ago
R
External Link
Russell BrandomAn hour ago
Republicans are not wild about antitrust enforcement.

The US government’s two biggest antitrust regulators — FTC chair Lina Khan and Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter — appeared for a Senate Oversight hearing on Tuesday, and there were two quick takeaways:

1) Republicans still are eager to notch some kind of win against Khan and the Democratic FTC majority

2) They don’t really know how to do it yet.

Expect a lot of fireworks here if Republicans take back the Senate majority in November.


Analysis | Senate Republicans turn up the heat on FTC’s Khan

[Washington Post]

Science

NASA’s deep space telescope is having instrument trouble caused by “increased friction”

Nicole WetsmanAn hour ago
Tech

Getty Images bans AI-generated content over fears of legal challenges

James VincentTwo hours ago
Deals

Win a mystery bag of free stuff from The Verge and The Strategist

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago

Podcasts

  1. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  2. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  5. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

See all Podcasts
Science

Visualizing how cool it is to be green

Justine CalmaTwo hours ago
J
External Link
Jacob KastrenakesTwo hours ago
The Elon attrition is real.

“Hundreds of Twitter employees have fled since June,” according to Insider’s sources. That’s just over a month after Twitter agreed to sell the company to Musk — or, about as long as it’d take a highly qualified engineer to find a new job.

The company is down about 700 employees, according to the report, with many citing Musk and the acquisition as the reason why.


Twitter is facing an exodus of hundreds of workers since Elon Musk pitched them on his vision for the company three months ago

[Business Insider]

Tech

In Strange World’s new trailer, sci-fi adventuring is a family affair

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Apple

Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $55 today

Sheena VasaniTwo hours ago
Policy

Facebook is experimenting with letting users help write speech rules

Casey NewtonTwo hours ago

Most Popular

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  3. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

  5. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

J
Youtube
Jon PorterTwo hours ago
The PS VR2 has a new trailer, but no release date.

Maybe I’m just old fashioned, but it feels weird to release a slick trailer like this for a product without an official release date? Regardless, the ad offers a pretty nice summary of the headset’s key features, which you can also read about in our recent hands-on preview. The PS VR2 is currently scheduled for release in “early 2023.


N
Nilay PatelTwo hours ago
Here’s 3.5 hours of me and John Gruber talking about the iPhone 14.

Going on The Talk Show to dive deep on our iPhone reviews has become one of my favorite yearly traditions. A little bit of Apple Watch Ultra conversation in there too — and yes, I asked John what he thought of our redesign fonts.


Transpo

Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will have laser sensors and cameras that can detect drunk driving

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
D
External Link
David Pierce1:00 PM UTC
YouTube’s former business chief will be Warner Music’s next CEO,

according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s a totally fascinating match: YouTube has always seen itself as a music service, even though nobody else really sees it that way, and talks a lot about how much it pays labels and artists. Warner needs to figure out how to get more money out of YouTube — and TikTok, and Fortnite, and the other platforms. Robert Kyncl’s going to be trying to improve the deals Robert Kyncl helped broker!


Warner Music Set to Name YouTube Business Chief Robert Kyncl Next CEO

[WSJ]

Smart Home

Now you can touch Alexa on Fire tablets, too

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy1:00 PM UTC
Tech

Amazon’s 2022 Fire HD 8 tablets get a little faster, and a $10 price hike

Jon Porter1:00 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Smart Home

Netgear’s new Nighthawk USB dongle can add 6GHz Wi-Fi to your PC for $89.99

Umar Shakir12:30 PM UTC
A
The Verge
Andrew Webster12:22 PM UTC
Andor, the latest Star Wars show, is now streaming.

Yet another Star Wars show is out, with the first three episodes of Andor — a prequel to Rogue One — available today on Disney Plus. My colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore calls it “a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts.” My favorite part? There’s a sad droid named B2EMO.


Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20
Tech

Twitch is cutting how much its biggest streamers earn from subscriptions

Jay Peters12:21 PM UTC
Policy

TikTok plans to ban all political fundraising on its platform

Makena Kelly12:00 PM UTC
Tech

Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

Jess Weatherbed12:00 PM UTC
J
TikTok
Jess Weatherbed11:48 AM UTC
This nifty AI lighting tool can give any selfie that ‘Golden Hour’ glow.

ClipDrop Relight is a free web app that allows you to apply artificial lighting to images in seconds. The tool is intended to be used with photos, but it’s taken the art community by storm as folks use it to add depth and funky lighting to their illustrations. Sure, it may not be able to replicate the real Golden Hour, but it saves you from relying on the sun’s schedule. AI = 1, sun = 0.


@niimdae

App: ClipDrop Relight✨ #clipdropapp #relight #clipdroprelight #illustrationhack #tipsarte #digitalart #fyppp #illustration #portrait #lighting #artlighting

♬ Dark Beach - Pastel Ghost

Science

See all Science
Mobile

Watch LG’s tragically-canceled rollable get put through its paces

Jon Porter11:47 AM UTC
T
Youtube
Thomas Ricker11:34 AM UTC
YouTuber smashes up car to test iPhone crash detection.

Spoiler: it works.


Web

Nvidia’s RTX 6000 ADA professional GPU can create worlds and destroy wallets

Jess Weatherbed11:07 AM UTC

Creators

See all Creators