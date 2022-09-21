Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

/

It’s launching in October for $229.99. You can choose between two matte-textured colorways.

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Logitech G Astro A30 gaming headset being worn by a person facing the camera.
The A30 has an onboard mic, letting you chat on phone calls without bringing along its long, detachable boom mic.
Image: Logitech

Logitech has announced a new iteration of the Astro A30 wireless gaming headset, a product that’s gone without an update for several years. It’ll cost $229.99 when it releases in October. The new A30 looks like a modern take on the previous version (thankfully, it’s far less shiny), with the return of its customizable speaker tags that magnetically attach to each side as well as the square-ish shape of the speaker housings. The A30 will be available in matte navy or matte white, and each colorway has a cool (or chintzy, depending on your taste) chrome design effect beneath the replaceable speaker tags.

It’ll release with two models: one that includes a USB-A wireless transmitter that works with Xbox consoles, PC, macOS, and mobile, and one that works with those platforms and PlayStation consoles.

Console compatibility is a bit of a weird thing here. Just like its A20 Gen 2 from 2020, a single A30 headset can work with both families of consoles, but you’ll have to pay to unlock its cross-platform compatibility. It’ll sell you a second transmitter that you can pop into either console. Logitech didn’t respond to an inquiry about how much each transmitter will cost ahead of publication, but if it’s anything like the A20’s transmitter, it’ll likely cost around $20. The headset’s page listing was live ahead of the embargo lifting, and it revealed that Astro has a USB-C audio transmitter in the works that can plug directly into the Switch console and mobile devices or computers that have a USB-C port. On the page, it says, “Purchase additional USB-A and USB-C transmitters to enable a LIGHTSPEED 2.4 Ghz wireless connection to your other consoles and mobile devices.”

The A30 in white lays flat on a surface next to Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers.
This image from Best Buy’s product listing shows a USB-C transmitter plugged into a Switch console (seen at the top right).
Image: Logitech

The A30 offers a decent number of nice-to-have features, like swiveling ear cups, up to 27 hours of battery life per charge, and a multifunction joystick that makes it easy to adjust volume and game / chat audio on PC or Xbox (but not PlayStation, oddly). There are some more clever additions, too, like its ability to pull in audio from three sources at once (2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm wired) and the onboard mic it has so you don’t have to go outside to take calls with its long boom mic attached.

A picture showing off the navy and white colorways of the Astro A30 gaming headsets.
The A30 will be available in these two matte-textured colorways. A hard zip-up case is included, along with a USB-C charging cable, a 3.5mm audio cable, and a boom mic.
Image: Logitech

Though, to me, the A30’s most interesting feature is its deep integration with Logitech’s G Hub mobile app. From there, you can do the expected stuff, like check battery life and update its firmware. But the app also lets you set profiles, each with its own set of detailed preferences. You can, say, tweak the equalizer for the “Astro Footsteps” mode in the game profile and then set a custom EQ for a different profile. The app also lets you adjust the noise gate for its microphones as well as the amount of sidetone (which is akin to transparency modes in headphones that let in noise from the outside world).

Typically, headset makers try to cram as much of this kind of functionality as possible into the hardware itself, leading to a sloppy button layout with a steep learning curve. Logitech’s mobile software solves for some of that, and it gives tinkerers a place to run wild with settings. It’s just worth keeping in mind that, if for some reason you don’t want to use an app alongside the headset, the A30 offers fewer features with the hardware alone.

Two phone screen snapshots that showcase a couple of features delivered in the Logitech G Hub mobile app.
Here are a few screens you can expect to see within the Logitech G Hub mobile app.
Image: Logitech

I’ve only had a few days to check out the A30, and based on my initial impressions, the audio performance is well-rounded. The sound isn’t all-encompassing, filled with booming bass or a full array of immersive detail. For the price, I was expecting a bit more, though some gamers may be satisfied. Beyond performance, I’m most impressed with the app features that make the A30 feel more worth its somewhat high $229 cost.

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 16 minutes ago Alexa is better with buttons.

N
Twitter
Nilay Patel16 minutes ago
I cannot stop laughing at Trombone Champ.

You have to watch this video, and PC Gamer’s writeup is also great.

Accuracy and timing determine how well you play, with little words popping up to tell you how you’re doing. Words like Perfecto! Or Nice! If you’re sucking, as I typically do, you’ll get a Meh or sometimes a Nasty, which is maybe the funniest word to use to describe someone playing a trombone poorly.


J
Twitter
Jay Peters30 minutes ago
A lot of people are playing Cyberpunk 2077 right now.

The game has had 1 million players, “both new and returning,” each day this week, according to developer CD Projekt Red. Interest is likely up due to a big new update and the well-received Netflix anime.


Apple

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria Song1:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

Tom Warren36 seconds ago
Tech

Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

Jon Porter36 seconds ago
Gaming

Logitech’s G Fits can mold their ear tips to deliver made-for-you sound

Cameron Faulkner36 seconds ago

Must Reads

  1. Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

    Monica ChinSep 21

  2. Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will have laser sensors and cameras that can detect drunk driving

    Andrew J. HawkinsSep 21

  3. Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

    Jess WeatherbedSep 21

  4. Visualizing how cool it is to be green

    Justine CalmaSep 21

  5. Microsoft Surface rumors heat up ahead of rumored October event

    Jon PorterSep 21

Policy

Your car should be able to tell if you’re too drunk or impaired to drive, NTSB says

Andrew J. Hawkins26 minutes ago
Microsoft

The Xbox button on Elite 2 controllers now supports RGB colors

Tom Warren28 minutes ago
Gaming

Vampire Survivors’ new higher price is still worth sinking your teeth into

Jess Weatherbed31 minutes ago
Gaming

Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond is coming to FIFA 23

Andrew Webster31 minutes ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
S
External Link
Sarah Jeong32 minutes ago
Is it just me or are right-wing extremists a little too into Tolkien?

The obvious example is Peter Thiel naming his surveillance company Palantir (after an unspeakably evil scrying artifact that irreversibly corrupts its users?) but once you notice one profile of an alt-right or extremist figure mentioning how much they love Lord of the Rings, you start seeing it everywhere — including the footnotes of specious lawsuits attempting to undermine the 2020 election.

Anyways, you should read this, about an ascendant hard-right politician in Italy, whose politics are intertwined with high fantasy fandom in a way that will be unsettling to nerds of good conscience. And if you want to read more about Italy’s neo-fascist Camp Hobbit youth rallies in the 1970s, Atlas Obscura has you covered.


Hobbits and the Hard Right: How Fantasy Inspires Italy’s Potential New Leader

[The New York Times]

Tech

See all Tech
Google

Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

Monica ChinAn hour ago
Policy

Kia plans to build EVs in the US to comply with new federal tax credit

Umar ShakirAn hour ago
R
External Link
Russell BrandomAn hour ago
Republicans are not wild about antitrust enforcement.

The US government’s two biggest antitrust regulators — FTC chair Lina Khan and Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter — appeared for a Senate Oversight hearing on Tuesday, and there were two quick takeaways:

1) Republicans still are eager to notch some kind of win against Khan and the Democratic FTC majority

2) They don’t really know how to do it yet.

Expect a lot of fireworks here if Republicans take back the Senate majority in November.


Analysis | Senate Republicans turn up the heat on FTC’s Khan

[Washington Post]

Science

NASA’s deep space telescope is having instrument trouble caused by “increased friction”

Nicole WetsmanAn hour ago
Tech

Getty Images bans AI-generated content over fears of legal challenges

James VincentTwo hours ago
Deals

Win a mystery bag of free stuff from The Verge and The Strategist

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago

Podcasts

  1. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  2. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  5. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

See all Podcasts
Science

Visualizing how cool it is to be green

Justine CalmaTwo hours ago
J
External Link
Jacob KastrenakesTwo hours ago
The Elon attrition is real.

“Hundreds of Twitter employees have fled since June,” according to Insider’s sources. That’s just over a month after Twitter agreed to sell the company to Musk — or, about as long as it’d take a highly qualified engineer to find a new job.

The company is down about 700 employees, according to the report, with many citing Musk and the acquisition as the reason why.


Twitter is facing an exodus of hundreds of workers since Elon Musk pitched them on his vision for the company three months ago

[Business Insider]

Tech

In Strange World’s new trailer, sci-fi adventuring is a family affair

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Apple

Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $55 today

Sheena VasaniTwo hours ago
Policy

Facebook is experimenting with letting users help write speech rules

Casey NewtonTwo hours ago

Most Popular

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  3. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

  5. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

J
Youtube
Jon PorterTwo hours ago
The PS VR2 has a new trailer, but no release date.

Maybe I’m just old fashioned, but it feels weird to release a slick trailer like this for a product without an official release date? Regardless, the ad offers a pretty nice summary of the headset’s key features, which you can also read about in our recent hands-on preview. The PS VR2 is currently scheduled for release in “early 2023.


N
Nilay PatelTwo hours ago
Here’s 3.5 hours of me and John Gruber talking about the iPhone 14.

Going on The Talk Show to dive deep on our iPhone reviews has become one of my favorite yearly traditions. A little bit of Apple Watch Ultra conversation in there too — and yes, I asked John what he thought of our redesign fonts.


Transpo

Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will have laser sensors and cameras that can detect drunk driving

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
D
External Link
David Pierce1:00 PM UTC
YouTube’s former business chief will be Warner Music’s next CEO,

according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s a totally fascinating match: YouTube has always seen itself as a music service, even though nobody else really sees it that way, and talks a lot about how much it pays labels and artists. Warner needs to figure out how to get more money out of YouTube — and TikTok, and Fortnite, and the other platforms. Robert Kyncl’s going to be trying to improve the deals Robert Kyncl helped broker!


Warner Music Set to Name YouTube Business Chief Robert Kyncl Next CEO

[WSJ]

Smart Home

Now you can touch Alexa on Fire tablets, too

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy1:00 PM UTC
Tech

Amazon’s 2022 Fire HD 8 tablets get a little faster, and a $10 price hike

Jon Porter1:00 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Smart Home

Netgear’s new Nighthawk USB dongle can add 6GHz Wi-Fi to your PC for $89.99

Umar Shakir12:30 PM UTC
A
The Verge
Andrew Webster12:22 PM UTC
Andor, the latest Star Wars show, is now streaming.

Yet another Star Wars show is out, with the first three episodes of Andor — a prequel to Rogue One — available today on Disney Plus. My colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore calls it “a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts.” My favorite part? There’s a sad droid named B2EMO.


Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20
Tech

Twitch is cutting how much its biggest streamers earn from subscriptions

Jay Peters12:21 PM UTC
Policy

TikTok plans to ban all political fundraising on its platform

Makena Kelly12:00 PM UTC
Tech

Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

Jess Weatherbed12:00 PM UTC
J
TikTok
Jess Weatherbed11:48 AM UTC
This nifty AI lighting tool can give any selfie that ‘Golden Hour’ glow.

ClipDrop Relight is a free web app that allows you to apply artificial lighting to images in seconds. The tool is intended to be used with photos, but it’s taken the art community by storm as folks use it to add depth and funky lighting to their illustrations. Sure, it may not be able to replicate the real Golden Hour, but it saves you from relying on the sun’s schedule. AI = 1, sun = 0.


@niimdae

App: ClipDrop Relight✨ #clipdropapp #relight #clipdroprelight #illustrationhack #tipsarte #digitalart #fyppp #illustration #portrait #lighting #artlighting

♬ Dark Beach - Pastel Ghost

Science

See all Science
Mobile

Watch LG’s tragically-canceled rollable get put through its paces

Jon Porter11:47 AM UTC
T
Youtube
Thomas Ricker11:34 AM UTC
YouTuber smashes up car to test iPhone crash detection.

Spoiler: it works.


Web

Nvidia’s RTX 6000 ADA professional GPU can create worlds and destroy wallets

Jess Weatherbed11:07 AM UTC

Creators

See all Creators