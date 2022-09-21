Skip to main content
Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $55 today

Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $55 today

We’re also seeing the first discount to date on the new Apple Watch SE

By Sheena Vasani

An over-the-shoulder view of a person playing Ring Fit Adventure, a fitness action role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch. The player is holding the Ring Fit controller, a pilates ring with a Switch Joy-Con controller attached to it at arm's length in front of a TV with the game on-screen.
Gyms may have reopened, but Ring Fit Adventure remains a good excuse to stay in.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Are you, like me, wanting to get fit but don’t want to, well, actually leave the comfort of your home for the gym? Thankfully, Ring Fit Adventure poses a fun alternative for us lazy energetically challenged folks. The fitness-based RPG encourages you to work out as you explore, fight enemies with exercise reps, and collect items without ever stepping foot outside of your home. What’s more, the clever Nintendo Switch title allows you to adjust the difficulty and track your form, thus ensuring you’re working out correctly.

Right now, you can buy the game with a Ring-Con controller and a leg strap at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for $54.99 instead of $79.99, which matches the title’s all-time low. Just note the game doesn’t work particularly well with the Switch Lite since Nintendo’s handheld-only console can’t connect to a TV and requires you to purchase a separate set of Joy-Cons in order to play. Read our review.

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on Apple’s new Apple Watch SE, Amazon is currently taking around $10 off the 44mm GPS-enabled model, dropping the price to $269.98. That’s not a big discount on the watch, but it’s the first we’ve seen and a rare one to find on a new Apple device. Unlike its predecessor, the latest SE touts Apple’s S8 processor, which is the same chip found in the Apple Watch Series 8. It also offers the same Crash Detection feature as the Series 8, along with a display that’s 30 percent larger than that of the old Series 3. Read our Apple Watch SE hands-on.

If you’re in need of a pair of true wireless earbuds, the second-gen AirPods Pro are also on sale at Amazon for $239.99 instead of $249 ahead of their release date on Friday. According to Apple, the latest pair of premium earbuds boast noise cancellation that’s twice as good as the first-gen model. That’s a claim we can’t officially confirm, though we’ll be publishing our official review and will let you know as soon as we reach a verdict. The earbuds include other niceties as well, such as an updated MagSafe charging case that features a lanyard and a built-in speaker on the bottom so you can find it more easily using Apple’s Find My app. Read our second-gen AirPods Pro hands-on.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a great 4K TV so you can watch football or stream HBO’s House of the Dragon, you may want to consider Best Buy’s current deal on Hisense’s new 55-inch U8H Series TV. Regularly $1,149.99, Best Buy is currently selling the Mini LED TV for just $699.99, matching its all-time low price. That’s nearly a 50 percent discount on a premium ULED TV that offers a range of impressive features, including a fast 120Hz refresh rate, built-in support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and Dolby Vision and HDR10. It also uses Google’s TV platform, so you’ll be able to get a curated list of recommendations from all of your favorite streaming services. Plus, gamers will appreciate features like variable refresh rate (VRR) support and AMD FreeSync Premium.

We’re once again seeing a steep discount on Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5, which is perfect for those who missed out on the device during Amazon Prime Day. Right now, Amazon and Target are both selling the second-gen smart display for just $39.99 instead of $84.99, which is just $5 shy of its Prime Day price and a record low.

The Echo Show 5 is a great bedside companion, one that acts as a good smart alarm clock you can snooze with just a tap or set using your voice. It also functions similarly to other Alexa-enabled smart displays, so you can use it to control other smart home devices, play music, and perform a range of other tasks. Be aware, however, that Amazon just announced a launch event for September 28th, so it’s possible we may see some new smart displays in the near future — along with even steeper discounts on last-gen models. Read our review.

Some more deals worth a look

