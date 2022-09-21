Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

/

Adobe’s ownership may not be the death sentence you assume it to be

By Jess Weatherbed

|

Share this story

An illustration containing black Adobe logos in front of white Figma logos on a red background.
Figma’s new ownership sparks an outcry within the digital design community.
Illustration by Kristen Radtke / The Verge

The world of creative technology was rocked last week by news that industry giant Adobe had acquired Figma, makers of a hugely popular suite of UI and UX design tools, for a whopping $20 billion. The response from designers was immediate — and for the most part, extremely negative.

Figma has been hailed as an underdog success story, having been designed from the bottom up with approachability and teamwork in mind. It offers premium features such as real-time collaboration on a free-to-use basis and browser-based accessibility that allows entire teams of people to work together across platforms from potentially any device. It’s also one of the strongest rivals to Adobe XD, Adobe’s own UX / UI design application, which hasn’t been able to keep pace with Figma’s innovations.

Pair this with other ongoing gripes about Adobe — some fair, some not — and it’s easy to see why Figma fans aren’t too enthused by its new parent company taking the reins.

Designers’ biggest fears appear to be that Adobe will ruin or even terminate the product. “There’s a lot of concern here that they’ll harvest Figma for some cool ideas, integrate those into their existing products in a half-assed way, then bury Figma to gain back the subscriptions they lost when it was free,” says Jared Spool, an analyst who studies user experience design strategy at Center Centre.

Spool isn’t alone in his poor view of Adobe and its services. “Every time I need to dive into Photoshop I’m blown away by how bloated and slow Creative Cloud is,” says Juan Buis, an independent UX designer who has previously worked with Spotify and Minecraft. By comparison, he states that “Figma loads quickly, is incredibly easy to use, and has character to boot — in a lot of ways the opposite of many Adobe tools.” Greg Lewis, a self-confessed ex-Adobe XD fanboy has made similar observations regarding Adobe’s lackluster offerings. “As each slow and disappointing release came out I started to worry that Adobe XD’s release strategy had changed,” he writes in a blog post. 

“I’m blown away by how bloated and slow Creative Cloud is.”

Adobe XD appears to have lost the community spirit on which Figma now thrives. Lewis notes that XD users could previously vote on which improvements should be implemented in UserVoice forums and that the XD product team would interact directly with customers. This kind of interaction has since disappeared, leaving users “shouting into the abyss,” according to Lewis. As updates for Adobe XD have seemingly slowed, new features have failed to be as accessible or consequential as updates rolled out by Figma, and the consumers are less likely to be thrilled when the few new innovations that are released are kept behind subscription paywalls.

Adobe XD prototyping
Adobe XD was created to spare UX designers from using a combination of different Adobe applications. Now, it seems some in the design community just want to avoid Adobe altogether.
Image: Adobe

Figma wasn’t the first to offer a rival service to Adobe’s own tools, but it has blown most of its competition out of the water thanks to its in-browser real-time collaboration tools, superior vector manipulation, and that all-important free membership tier. It quickly became the favored tool of UX / UI designers thanks to regular updates and new features that the community wanted from Adobe XD. “Up until 2020 I would still be able to make a confident argument that XD was on par,” Lewis writes. “But by 2021 it had just fallen too far behind. Having built design systems in Sketch and then Figma I could not see XD catching up with them anytime soon.”

Figma has encroached so much into Adobe XD’s market that when it had to make a choice between the two services, Microsoft chose Figma. “Figma spread across the company so fast that I don’t think Adobe was even able to catch up,” Václav Vančura, a former design lead for developer tools at Microsoft, told CNBC.

Figma tutorial page
Figma won over UX and UI developers thanks to its web-based accessibility and feature-packed free-to-use membership tier.
Image: Figma

It’s “like air and water for us” Jon Friedman, corporate vice president of design and research at Microsoft, told CNBC. “Figma’s become, I would say, sort of the No. 1 common tool we use to collaborate across all of the design community in the community and beyond.” Smaller users also recognize its benefits. A 2021 survey from UX Tools shows that Figma dominated a whopping 77 percent of the UI design market across the board, from independent developers to large teams, revealing just how much of a threat Figma was to Adobe.

“Adobe’s products are okay. But they’ve stopped innovating,” Spool says. “Figma was created out of the frustration of Adobe’s lack of innovation. It was built by designers for designers. It not only matched what Adobe did well; it took it much farther.”

“Adobe’s products are okay. But they’ve stopped innovating.”

Figma’s pricing model is also more attractive. While its paid subscription tiers start at $12 a month, compared to Adobe XD’s $9.99 a month, Figma has a huge advantage over Adobe Creative Cloud by including a free-to-use membership that retains many of its best features, helping to introduce the service to those who are new to the world of UI / UX design. By contrast, the Adobe XD starter edition (also available for free) limits you to one active shared document, two editors, and one active shared link, rendering it useless for team use.

There are concerns within the design community that Adobe’s acquisition could result in Figma slowly shutting down its free membership, alongside losing the freedom to develop independently from Adobe. Or worse: adopting the Adobe playbook of berating users with a litany of in-app messages designed to upsell subscribers to more expensive tiers.

Both Adobe and Figma are trying their best to ease those concerns. “Adobe is deeply committed to keeping Figma operating autonomously and I will continue to serve as CEO,” writes Dylan Field, Figma’s co-founder. Field also says that there are no plans to change Figma pricing (for now), though for some in the Figma community, these reassurances simply aren’t enough; association with Adobe alone is enough to drive them to look for alternative services such as Sketch or Penpot

Plenty of previous Adobe acquisitions haven’t resulted in the demise of the acquired product. When Adobe evolved TypeKit (another acquisition) into Adobe Fonts, sync limits and restrictive “web-only” fonts were scrapped, as were web font page view and domain limits. The service has arguably flourished under Adobe’s watch.

Other services have arguably flourished under Adobe’s watch

In addition, despite purchasing e-commerce giant Magento back in 2018, Adobe simply changed the name of Magento Commerce Edition (the premium version of the service) to Adobe Commerce, while continuing to support Magento Open Source as a free-to-use alternative. Adobe even integrated new features such as Magento Page Builder into Magento’s free model last year in a show of commitment to nurturing the platform and its community.

Figma FigJam tutorial GIF
Figma is unlikely to lose the features that helped to make it great, such as FigJam, under Adobe’s ownership.
Image: Figma

“Acquisitions of our beloved tools can cause some distress and panic, but looking historically it’s not as bad as you might think,” UX designer Chuck Rice writes in a blog post. “The login experience may change, but otherwise many of these tools remain the same or simply become even better.”

There’s also a potential upside to the acquisition. While Figma has plenty of integrations via community plug-ins, Adobe’s expertise could help to introduce features such as native support for 3D, photo editing, and advanced illustration. So the developmental relationship is far from one-sided.

Providing both Figma and Adobe remain true to their word, there’s hope that very little will actually change for the worse as both Figma and Adobe XD stand to gain new features and new expertise. While it may be unpleasant to imagine using Figma via the Creative Cloud, it’s just another doorway to accessing an already beloved product. As Buis laments, “I’m happy for the Figma team that they’ve been so successful, but I just hope Adobe won’t lose track of what makes the product so great.”

More from Tech

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 12 minutes ago Yes, it happened again.

J
External Link
Jess Weatherbed12 minutes ago
This nifty AI lighting tool can give any selfie that ‘Golden Hour’ glow.

ClipDrop Relight is a free web app that allows you to apply artificial lighting to images in seconds. The tool is intended to be used with photos, but it’s taken the art community by storm as folks use it to add depth and funky lighting to their illustrations. Sure, it may not be able to replicate the real Golden Hour, but it saves you from relying on the sun’s schedule. AI = 1, sun = 0.


App: ClipDrop Relight✨ #clipdropapp #relight #clipdroprelight #illustrationhack #tipsarte #digitalart #fyppp #illustration #portrait #lighting #artlighting

[TikTok]

T
Youtube
Thomas Ricker26 minutes ago
YouTuber smashes up car to test iPhone crash detection.

Spoiler: it works.


Microsoft

Microsoft Surface rumors heat up ahead of rumored October event

Jon PorterTwo hours ago
Policy

TikTok plans to ban all political fundraising on its platform

Makena Kelly20 seconds ago
Mobile

Watch LG’s tragically-canceled rollable get put through its paces

Jon Porter13 minutes ago
Web

Nvidia’s RTX 6000 ADA professional GPU can create worlds and destroy wallets

Jess Weatherbed54 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 21

  3. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion

    Richard LawlerSep 20

  5. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

T
Thomas RickerAn hour ago
Pausing Starlink RV subscriptions is a great cost-saving feature.

Starlink can be expensive, but for me, paying an average price of €53/mth this year for fast internet from the remote beach where I work and play during the summer is totally worth it (read my review here). When my Starlink RV service is active, it costs €105 each month. But autumn is approaching so I’m closing my surf shack and pausing my subscription until April. With any luck, the price will be reduced again by the time I fire it back up.


J
External Link
Jess Weatherbed7:45 AM UTC
Adobe has a $2.3 billion pot to keep Figma CEO and employees around for four years.

Forbes calls the retention package historic, with Figma CEO Dylan Field set to take home about half of the $2.3 billion earmarked as part of the acquisition by Adobe. Figma and Adobe would jointly decide what “subset of Figmates” would be entitled to the stock grants which vest in four years.

Neither Adobe nor Figma were available to speak to Forbes about the behemoth retention package, though we imagine those sharing in the riches would say “10/10, would be acquired by Adobe again.”


What Adobe’s Really Paying For Figma: $20 Billion — And Another Billion For CEO Dylan Field To Stick Around

[Forbes]

T
External Link
T.C. Sottek3:47 AM UTC
My Twitch streamer of the week is Reapz.

Hello, night Verge. The admins are asleep, so I’m going to post one of my favorite streams.

I spend a lot of time watching Twitch, and I’m constantly amazed by the creativity of variety streamers. Today I’m calling attention to Reapz: an Aussie who has one of the most creative technical setups I’ve seen. With a virtual soundstage and desk, he’s created the closest thing I’ve seen to a late night host on Twitch.


Reapz - Twitch

[Twitch]

Science

Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

Umar Shakir3:06 AM UTC

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
N
Youtube
Nilay Patel12:43 AM UTC
I want to interview the Sony party speaker team so badly.

This is like the fifth or sixth generation of these things. What are their meetings like? Do they go to frat parties to get feature ideas? Why did they go from “Mega Bass” to “Extra Bass” for the past few years back to “Mega Bass” for this one? Is this one team’s passion project or do they hire mercenary party speaker engineers? Please, someone contact me.


Tech

See all Tech
M
Youtube
Mitchell Clark12:18 AM UTC
“You think Big Brother is watching you on the subways? You’re absolutely right.”

New York City is planning on adding two surveillance cameras to its subway cars, around 13,000 in total. The Gothamist pointed out governor Kathy Hochul’s (frankly incredible) remarks about the move.

She said the similarity to 1984’s Big Brother is intentional. “If you’re concerned about this, best answer is don’t commit any crimes on the subways.”


J
Twitter
Jay PetersSep 20
Control’s lead designer shared video of an early build of the game with in-development graphics.

Some have criticized GTA VI’s graphics seen in the videos that leaked this weekend. But this early footage of Control shows how even some of the best-looking games use placeholder assets during development that are improved upon for a game’s final release. I’m a big fan of the boxes with “THROW ME” printed on the sides.


Tech

Twitch to ban Stake.com streams and other unlicensed gambling content

Ash ParrishSep 20
M
External Link
Mitchell ClarkSep 20
Satellite-to-phone service is getting closer.

The FCC has given Lynk, one of the companies competing with SpaceX, T-Mobile, and Apple, a license to operate a commercial satellite-to-mobile communication service (though currently it’s only for coverage outside the US).

Lynk will still have to find a mobile carrier to work with and get FCC approval for that specific service, but it’s now cleared an important hurdle — plus, the company’s CEO told Fierce Wireless that it’s currently “working with testing” for two US carriers.


Lynk acquires FCC license for commercial satellite-to-phone service

[Fierce Wireless]

E
External Link
Emma RothSep 20
Crunchyroll looks ready to dump anime voice actors who push for union deals.

Kyle McCarley, the American voice of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100, posted a video to YouTube, claiming Crunchyroll refused to even discuss a Netflix-like union contract ahead of S3.

According to Kotaku, the Sony-owned service confirmed it will “recast some roles.” McCarley’s voice fits the role of Mob so well it will be missed, but the consolidation of anime streaming rights leaves fewer companies to negotiate with — or watch.


Mob Psycho 100’s English Voice Actor Probably Isn't Coming Back Because Of Crunchyroll

[Kotaku]

Gaming

Overwatch 2 loses lead hero designer just before sequel launches

Ash ParrishSep 20

Podcasts

  1. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  2. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  5. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

See all Podcasts
Gaming

Razer releases cheaper, more compact Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar

Emma RothSep 20
Gaming

The new Quest update will stabilize your shaky VR recordings

Mitchell ClarkSep 20
Creators

Streamer involved in Twitch gambling saga now embroiled in sexual assault allegations

Ash ParrishSep 20
Apple

Turning on haptic keyboard feedback in iOS 16 could affect your battery life

Jay PetersSep 20
Policy

Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion

Richard LawlerSep 20

Most Popular

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  3. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Peloton Row hands-on: pretty much what you’d expect

    Victoria SongSep 20

  5. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

J
The Verge
Jacob KastrenakesSep 20
YouTube’s biggest defense against TikTok: money.

The company is going to start giving creators a share of ad revenue when commercials play between YouTube Shorts. The platform’s relatively generous payments are a large part of its rich creator culture, and now we’ll find out if they’re enough to lure short-form creators away from TikTok.


YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real

David PierceSep 16
Google

Google search can help you buy train tickets in select countries

Jasmine HicksSep 20
E
Twitter
Elizabeth LopattoSep 20
Signal, the encrypted messaging app, gets free promotion from Twitter’s lawyers.

Last year, Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” leading to a spike in new users. Twitter’s lawyers said in a footnote in a previous filing that Musk had been messaging with investor Marc Andreessen of a16z on Signal about a Twitter investment. The problem for Twitter’s discovery process is that Signal messages can be set to auto-delete; Musk’s lawyers maintain he doesn’t ordinarily use Signal for business. Now, there’s a sealed motion that.... contains Musk’s Signal tweet. 👀


Apple

Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

Jay PetersSep 20
A
Alex CranzSep 20
If you’re into the minimalist PC build then Nvidia’s latest GPUs might present a problem.

Nvidia finally announced the 40-series—specifically the more expensive and more powerful 4090 and 4080. But big power means these are some big cards and that could be a problem for PC builders who prefer smaller, minimalist looks for their PCs. Builders at the /sffpc subreddit, that focuses on small form factor pc builds, are already worried.


4090 FE is extremely thick. The amount of ITX cases being able to fit a 90 series cafd is even lower. from sffpc
Tech

YouTube will let creators monetize videos with licensed music

Mia SatoSep 20

Reviews

See all Reviews
B
The Verge
Barbara KrasnoffSep 20
A lot of people seem to agree that lock screen widgets are one of the best new features of iOS 16.

So we put together a how-to on customizing your iPhone’s lock screen and wallpaper with widgets and design options, and even linking them to Focus modes. It’s easier than you’d think.


How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson and Barbara KrasnoffSep 20
Apple

How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson and Barbara KrasnoffSep 20
M
Youtube
Mitchell ClarkSep 20
Apple replaced the iPhone 14 Pro’s SIM slot with a block of plastic.

iFixit’s teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro gives us a look at what’s behind the Dynamic Island, and does a good job of demonstrating why the regular iPhone 14’s removable back glass is so nice.

We also get to see what’s taken the place of the SIM slot: a bare PCB, and a plastic spacer. So useful!


Netflix

The Midnight Club’s first trailer looks like The Fault in Our Stars but with vengeful ghosts

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20
Google

Motorola’s new budget phones look surprisingly nice

Allison JohnsonSep 20
Policy

American Airlines reveals data breach — two months after it was discovered

Mitchell ClarkSep 20

Science

See all Science
Gaming

Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter

Jay PetersSep 20
A
The Verge
Andrew WebsterSep 20
Deathloop is out on Xbox Game Pass today.

If you subscribe to Xbox’s Game Pass service, you should definitely check out Arkane’s Deathloop, which is out now. It was one of my favorite games of last year when it debuted on the PS5 and PC, mixing extremely satisfying action with an intricate story about time loops. Here’s the full list of the latest Game Pass releases.


Deathloop is an intricate mystery that also happens to be an amazing action game

Andrew WebsterSep 13, 2021
Tech

Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot is full of puzzles and promise in new trailer

Andrew WebsterSep 20

Creators

See all Creators