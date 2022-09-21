Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Visualizing how cool it is to be green

Visualizing how cool it is to be green

/

NASA mapped it

By Justine Calma / @justcalma

|

Share this story

People relax underneath a blossoming tree during a warm spring day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York, USA.&nbsp;
People relax underneath a blossoming tree during a warm spring day in Central Park in Manhattan.
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Thanks to a couple satellite images from NASA, we can see how cool it is to be green — literally. The maps below show that the greenest parts of the Northeastern US with the most lush vegetation have lower surface temperatures. Conversely, the least green regions align almost perfectly with the hottest areas. 

A map of land surface temperatures in the US Northeast from June 21 - September 22, 2019.
A map depicting green vegetation across the Northeast US from June 21 - September 22, 2019
The map on the left depicts land surface temperatures across the Northeast US from June 21st to September 22nd, 2019. The map on the right depicts how abundant vegetation is in the same region during the same time period.
NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey and topographic data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM)

That’s because trees and plants are crucial for calming down the phenomenon called the urban heat island effect. All the asphalt and big buildings in an urban jungle trap heat. As a result, cities tend to be several degrees hotter than surrounding areas. Within a city, more industrial areas tend to be even hotter. That tends to make heatwaves even more dangerous for low-income households and communities of color, particularly after the US’s history of segregation through redlining. In the US, neighborhoods where a majority of residents are people of color have 33 percent less tree canopy cover on average than majority white neighborhoods, sparking calls for more “tree equity” in America.

In June of last year, The Verge hit the streets with thermal cameras to see how this phenomenon plays out in New York City. When we trekked to East Harlem, a majority Hispanic and Black neighborhood, we recorded surface temperatures more than 20 degrees higher than those in the nearby Upper East Side, a more affluent, majority-white neighborhood. We also noticed more manicured gardens and shaded, tree-lined streets in the Upper East Side. We made a whole video about what we documented.

But you don’t have to just take our word for it. NASA’s maps show the same thing. The maps were made using Landsat data. The image on the left side of the slider shows average land surface temperatures in the Northeast between June 21st and September 22nd, 2019. The fiery colors get darker wherever it’s hottest. The image on the right shows the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), which basically just shows how much vegetation there is from region to region. The less green a location is on the map, the less greenery there is on the ground. The NDVI shows the ratio of visible light to near-infrared light, since leaves absorb visible light and reflect near-infrared light.

“The inequitable distribution of urban trees,” as NASA describes it, comes with health consequences. In a blog post, the agency points to a study published earlier this year that also used Landsat data to see how more green space in urban areas might reduce mortality among people older than 65, who tend to be more vulnerable to extreme heat. Beyond keeping neighborhoods cool, green spaces like parks are places to walk and exercise — which can help prevent chronic diseases. That study found that up to 38,000 deaths could have been avoided in 2019 by increasing NDVI values by just 0.1 unit. In other words, the more trees and plants we have around, the more people we keep safe and healthy.

More from Science

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 5 minutes ago Yes, it happened again.

J
External Link
Jacob Kastrenakes5 minutes ago
The Elon attrition is real.

“Hundreds of Twitter employees have fled since June,” according to Insider’s sources. That’s just over a month after Twitter agreed to sell the company to Musk — or, about as long as it’d take a highly qualified engineer to find a new job.

The company is down about 700 employees, according to the report, with many citing Musk and the acquisition as the reason why.


Twitter is facing an exodus of hundreds of workers since Elon Musk pitched them on his vision for the company three months ago

[Business Insider]

J
Youtube
Jon Porter35 minutes ago
The PS VR2 has a new trailer, but no release date.

Maybe I’m just old fashioned, but it feels weird to release a slick trailer like this for a product without an official release date? Regardless, the ad offers a pretty nice summary of the headset’s key features, which you can also read about in our recent hands-on preview. The PS VR2 is currently scheduled for release in “early 2023.


Apple

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria Song59 minutes ago
Tech

In Strange World’s new trailer, sci-fi adventuring is a family affair

Andrew Webster23 minutes ago
Apple

Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $55 today

Sheena Vasani26 minutes ago
Policy

Facebook is experimenting with letting users help write speech rules

Casey Newton29 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

    Jess WeatherbedSep 21

  2. Microsoft Surface rumors heat up ahead of rumored October event

    Jon PorterSep 21

  3. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 21

  5. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

N
Nilay Patel50 minutes ago
Here’s 3.5 hours of me and John Gruber talking about the iPhone 14.

Going on The Talk Show to dive deep on our iPhone reviews has become one of my favorite yearly traditions. A little bit of Apple Watch Ultra conversation in there too — and yes, I asked John what he thought of our redesign fonts.


Transpo

Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will have laser sensors and cameras that can detect drunk driving

Andrew J. Hawkins54 minutes ago
D
External Link
David Pierce59 minutes ago
YouTube’s former business chief will be Warner Music’s next CEO,

according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s a totally fascinating match: YouTube has always seen itself as a music service, even though nobody else really sees it that way, and talks a lot about how much it pays labels and artists. Warner needs to figure out how to get more money out of YouTube — and TikTok, and Fortnite, and the other platforms. Robert Kyncl’s going to be trying to improve the deals Robert Kyncl helped broker!


Warner Music Set to Name YouTube Business Chief Robert Kyncl Next CEO

[WSJ]

Smart Home

Now you can touch Alexa on Fire tablets, too

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy59 minutes ago
Tech

Amazon’s 2022 Fire HD 8 tablets get a little faster, and a $10 price hike

Jon Porter59 minutes ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13

Tech

See all Tech
Smart Home

Netgear’s new Nighthawk USB dongle can add 6GHz Wi-Fi to your PC for $89.99

Umar ShakirAn hour ago
A
The Verge
Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Andor, the latest Star Wars show, is now streaming.

Yet another Star Wars show is out, with the first three episodes of Andor — a prequel to Rogue One — available today on Disney Plus. My colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore calls it “a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts.” My favorite part? There’s a sad droid named B2EMO.


Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20
Tech

Twitch is cutting how much its biggest streamers earn from subscriptions

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Policy

TikTok plans to ban all political fundraising on its platform

Makena KellyTwo hours ago
Tech

Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
J
TikTok
Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
This nifty AI lighting tool can give any selfie that ‘Golden Hour’ glow.

ClipDrop Relight is a free web app that allows you to apply artificial lighting to images in seconds. The tool is intended to be used with photos, but it’s taken the art community by storm as folks use it to add depth and funky lighting to their illustrations. Sure, it may not be able to replicate the real Golden Hour, but it saves you from relying on the sun’s schedule. AI = 1, sun = 0.


@niimdae

App: ClipDrop Relight✨ #clipdropapp #relight #clipdroprelight #illustrationhack #tipsarte #digitalart #fyppp #illustration #portrait #lighting #artlighting

♬ Dark Beach - Pastel Ghost

Podcasts

  1. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  2. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  5. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

See all Podcasts
Mobile

Watch LG’s tragically-canceled rollable get put through its paces

Jon PorterTwo hours ago
T
Youtube
Thomas RickerTwo hours ago
YouTuber smashes up car to test iPhone crash detection.

Spoiler: it works.


Web

Nvidia’s RTX 6000 ADA professional GPU can create worlds and destroy wallets

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
T
Thomas Ricker10:47 AM UTC
Pausing Starlink RV subscriptions is a great cost-saving feature.

Starlink can be expensive, but for me, paying an average price of €53/mth this year for fast internet from the remote beach where I work and play during the summer is totally worth it (read my review here). When my Starlink RV service is active, it costs €105 each month. But autumn is approaching so I’m closing my surf shack and pausing my subscription until April. With any luck, the price will be reduced again by the time I fire it back up.


Microsoft

Microsoft Surface rumors heat up ahead of rumored October event

Jon Porter9:51 AM UTC

Most Popular

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  3. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

  5. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

J
External Link
Jess Weatherbed7:45 AM UTC
Adobe has a $2.3 billion pot to keep Figma CEO and employees around for four years.

Forbes calls the retention package historic, with Figma CEO Dylan Field set to take home about half of the $2.3 billion earmarked as part of the acquisition by Adobe. Figma and Adobe would jointly decide what “subset of Figmates” would be entitled to the stock grants which vest in four years.

Neither Adobe nor Figma were available to speak to Forbes about the behemoth retention package, though we imagine those sharing in the riches would say “10/10, would be acquired by Adobe again.”


What Adobe’s Really Paying For Figma: $20 Billion — And Another Billion For CEO Dylan Field To Stick Around

[Forbes]

T
External Link
T.C. Sottek3:47 AM UTC
My Twitch streamer of the week is Reapz.

Hello, night Verge. The admins are asleep, so I’m going to post one of my favorite streams.

I spend a lot of time watching Twitch, and I’m constantly amazed by the creativity of variety streamers. Today I’m calling attention to Reapz: an Aussie who has one of the most creative technical setups I’ve seen. With a virtual soundstage and desk, he’s created the closest thing I’ve seen to a late night host on Twitch.


Reapz - Twitch

[Twitch]

Science

Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

Umar Shakir3:06 AM UTC
N
Youtube
Nilay Patel12:43 AM UTC
I want to interview the Sony party speaker team so badly.

This is like the fifth or sixth generation of these things. What are their meetings like? Do they go to frat parties to get feature ideas? Why did they go from “Mega Bass” to “Extra Bass” for the past few years back to “Mega Bass” for this one? Is this one team’s passion project or do they hire mercenary party speaker engineers? Please, someone contact me.


M
Youtube
Mitchell Clark12:18 AM UTC
“You think Big Brother is watching you on the subways? You’re absolutely right.”

New York City is planning on adding two surveillance cameras to its subway cars, around 13,000 in total. The Gothamist pointed out governor Kathy Hochul’s (frankly incredible) remarks about the move.

She said the similarity to 1984’s Big Brother is intentional. “If you’re concerned about this, best answer is don’t commit any crimes on the subways.”


J
Twitter
Jay PetersSep 20
Control’s lead designer shared video of an early build of the game with in-development graphics.

Some have criticized GTA VI’s graphics seen in the videos that leaked this weekend. But this early footage of Control shows how even some of the best-looking games use placeholder assets during development that are improved upon for a game’s final release. I’m a big fan of the boxes with “THROW ME” printed on the sides.


Reviews

See all Reviews
Tech

Twitch to ban Stake.com streams and other unlicensed gambling content

Ash ParrishSep 20
M
External Link
Mitchell ClarkSep 20
Satellite-to-phone service is getting closer.

The FCC has given Lynk, one of the companies competing with SpaceX, T-Mobile, and Apple, a license to operate a commercial satellite-to-mobile communication service (though currently it’s only for coverage outside the US).

Lynk will still have to find a mobile carrier to work with and get FCC approval for that specific service, but it’s now cleared an important hurdle — plus, the company’s CEO told Fierce Wireless that it’s currently “working with testing” for two US carriers.


Lynk acquires FCC license for commercial satellite-to-phone service

[Fierce Wireless]

E
External Link
Emma RothSep 20
Crunchyroll looks ready to dump anime voice actors who push for union deals.

Kyle McCarley, the American voice of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100, posted a video to YouTube, claiming Crunchyroll refused to even discuss a Netflix-like union contract ahead of S3.

According to Kotaku, the Sony-owned service confirmed it will “recast some roles.” McCarley’s voice fits the role of Mob so well it will be missed, but the consolidation of anime streaming rights leaves fewer companies to negotiate with — or watch.


Mob Psycho 100’s English Voice Actor Probably Isn't Coming Back Because Of Crunchyroll

[Kotaku]

Gaming

Overwatch 2 loses lead hero designer just before sequel launches

Ash ParrishSep 20
Gaming

Razer releases cheaper, more compact Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar

Emma RothSep 20
Gaming

The new Quest update will stabilize your shaky VR recordings

Mitchell ClarkSep 20

Science

See all Science
Creators

Streamer involved in Twitch gambling saga now embroiled in sexual assault allegations

Ash ParrishSep 20
Apple

Turning on haptic keyboard feedback in iOS 16 could affect your battery life

Jay PetersSep 20
Policy

Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion

Richard LawlerSep 20
J
The Verge
Jacob KastrenakesSep 20
YouTube’s biggest defense against TikTok: money.

The company is going to start giving creators a share of ad revenue when commercials play between YouTube Shorts. The platform’s relatively generous payments are a large part of its rich creator culture, and now we’ll find out if they’re enough to lure short-form creators away from TikTok.


YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real

David PierceSep 16

Creators

See all Creators