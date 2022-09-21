Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Microsoft Surface rumors heat up ahead of rumored October event

Microsoft Surface rumors heat up ahead of rumored October event

/

Including a new Surface Pro 2-in-1 and Surface Laptop

By Jon Porter / @JonPorty

|

Share this story

The Surface Pro 8
Last year’s Surface Pro 8.
Image by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Microsoft is widely expected to launch its next generation of Surface devices at an event next month, and over the past week an increasing number of rumors have shed light on what form they could take. Top of the list is a new 2-in-1 device — the Surface Pro 9 — as well as the latest Surface Laptop 5.

WinFuture reports that both are expected to be available with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, up from the 11th Gen models seen in last year’s Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4. Specifically, it expects to see an Intel Core i5-1235U in the entry level models and a Core i7-1255U at the higher end, which should offer single-core performance increases of up to 22 percent and 12 percent respectively. Storage is expected to top out at 1TB, while up to 16GB of RAM should be available. 

12th Gen Intel processors lead the list of improvements

In addition to the Intel chips, the Surface Pro 9 could also be offered with an Arm-based processor. WinFuture reports that this will be branded as the Microsoft SQ3, and will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 platform. The good news is the laptop should actually support 5G this time around, which is more than can be said for last year’s Arm-powered Surface Pro X. If Microsoft is offering the Surface Pro 9 in both Intel and Arm flavors, that could mean we see an updated design and the end of the Surface Pro X line.

Over on the Surface Laptop 5 side, WinFuture reports that it’s yet to see any evidence of a version powered by an AMD processor. That’s in contrast to the Surface Laptop 4, which offered a choice of Intel and AMD. However, given that Surface chief Panos Panay posed for a selfie with AMD CEO Lisa Su just days ago, it would be surprising to see a Surface Laptop 5 without an AMD option. AMD refreshed its laptop processor lineup with the Ryzen 6000 series back at CES 2022, and announced new processors for low-power laptops just days ago.

Away from specs, the Surface Pro 9 might be available in new color options, with green (aka, “Forest”) and light blue (“Sapphire”) joining the standard black and silver variants. The screen size is expected to be 13.5-inches once again, while the Laptop 5 is expected to also be available in a larger 15-inch variant.

As for price, WinFuture reports that the Surface Pro 9 should start at €1,300 (around $1,288 and roughly €100 more than the starting price of last year’s Pro 8). Meanwhile the Laptop 5 should start at €1,200 for its 13.5-inch model (around $1,189 and roughly €50 more than last year) and €1,500 for the 15-inch version (around $1,487 and the same as last year). 

According to leaker WalkingCat, Microsoft’s event is currently scheduled for October 11th at 12pm ET, although this timing is yet to be officially confirmed by the company itself.

More from Microsoft

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed Two hours ago Yes, it happened again.

J
External Link
Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
Adobe has a $2.3 billion pot to keep Figma CEO and employees around for four years.

Forbes calls the retention package historic, with Figma CEO Dylan Field set to take home about half of the $2.3 billion earmarked as part of the acquisition by Adobe. Figma and Adobe would jointly decide what “subset of Figmates” would be entitled to the stock grants which vest in four years.

Neither Adobe nor Figma were available to speak to Forbes about the behemoth retention package, though we imagine those sharing in the riches would say “10/10, would be acquired by Adobe again.”


What Adobe’s Really Paying For Figma: $20 Billion — And Another Billion For CEO Dylan Field To Stick Around

[Forbes]

T
External Link
T.C. Sottek3:47 AM UTC
My Twitch streamer of the week is Reapz.

Hello, night Verge. The admins are asleep, so I’m going to post one of my favorite streams.

I spend a lot of time watching Twitch, and I’m constantly amazed by the creativity of variety streamers. Today I’m calling attention to Reapz: an Aussie who has one of the most creative technical setups I’ve seen. With a virtual soundstage and desk, he’s created the closest thing I’ve seen to a late night host on Twitch.


Reapz - Twitch

[Twitch]

Gaming

Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

Tom WarrenSep 20
Science

Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

Umar Shakir3:06 AM UTC
N
Youtube
Nilay Patel12:43 AM UTC
I want to interview the Sony party speaker team so badly.

This is like the fifth or sixth generation of these things. What are their meetings like? Do they go to frat parties to get feature ideas? Why did they go from “Mega Bass” to “Extra Bass” for the past few years back to “Mega Bass” for this one? Is this one team’s passion project or do they hire mercenary party speaker engineers? Please, someone contact me.


M
Youtube
Mitchell Clark12:18 AM UTC
“You think Big Brother is watching you on the subways? You’re absolutely right.”

New York City is planning on adding two surveillance cameras to its subway cars, around 13,000 in total. The Gothamist pointed out governor Kathy Hochul’s (frankly incredible) remarks about the move.

She said the similarity to 1984’s Big Brother is intentional. “If you’re concerned about this, best answer is don’t commit any crimes on the subways.”


Must Reads

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 21

  3. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion

    Richard LawlerSep 20

  5. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

J
Twitter
Jay PetersSep 20
Control’s lead designer shared video of an early build of the game with in-development graphics.

Some have criticized GTA VI’s graphics seen in the videos that leaked this weekend. But this early footage of Control shows how even some of the best-looking games use placeholder assets during development that are improved upon for a game’s final release. I’m a big fan of the boxes with “THROW ME” printed on the sides.


Tech

Twitch to ban Stake.com streams and other unlicensed gambling content

Ash ParrishSep 20
M
External Link
Mitchell ClarkSep 20
Satellite-to-phone service is getting closer.

The FCC has given Lynk, one of the companies competing with SpaceX, T-Mobile, and Apple, a license to operate a commercial satellite-to-mobile communication service (though currently it’s only for coverage outside the US).

Lynk will still have to find a mobile carrier to work with and get FCC approval for that specific service, but it’s now cleared an important hurdle — plus, the company’s CEO told Fierce Wireless that it’s currently “working with testing” for two US carriers.


Lynk acquires FCC license for commercial satellite-to-phone service

[Fierce Wireless]

E
External Link
Emma RothSep 20
Crunchyroll looks ready to dump anime voice actors who push for union deals.

Kyle McCarley, the American voice of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100, posted a video to YouTube, claiming Crunchyroll refused to even discuss a Netflix-like union contract ahead of S3.

According to Kotaku, the Sony-owned service confirmed it will “recast some roles.” McCarley’s voice fits the role of Mob so well it will be missed, but the consolidation of anime streaming rights leaves fewer companies to negotiate with — or watch.


Mob Psycho 100’s English Voice Actor Probably Isn't Coming Back Because Of Crunchyroll

[Kotaku]

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Gaming

Overwatch 2 loses lead hero designer just before sequel launches

Ash ParrishSep 20

Tech

See all Tech
Gaming

Razer releases cheaper, more compact Leviathan V2 X PC soundbar

Emma RothSep 20
Gaming

The new Quest update will stabilize your shaky VR recordings

Mitchell ClarkSep 20
Creators

Streamer involved in Twitch gambling saga now embroiled in sexual assault allegations

Ash ParrishSep 20
Apple

Turning on haptic keyboard feedback in iOS 16 could affect your battery life

Jay PetersSep 20
Policy

Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion

Richard LawlerSep 20
J
The Verge
Jacob KastrenakesSep 20
YouTube’s biggest defense against TikTok: money.

The company is going to start giving creators a share of ad revenue when commercials play between YouTube Shorts. The platform’s relatively generous payments are a large part of its rich creator culture, and now we’ll find out if they’re enough to lure short-form creators away from TikTok.


YouTube is turning on the money hose for Shorts — and taking on TikTok for real

David PierceSep 16

Podcasts

  1. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  2. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  3. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

  5. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

See all Podcasts
Google

Google search can help you buy train tickets in select countries

Jasmine HicksSep 20
E
Twitter
Elizabeth LopattoSep 20
Signal, the encrypted messaging app, gets free promotion from Twitter’s lawyers.

Last year, Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” leading to a spike in new users. Twitter’s lawyers said in a footnote in a previous filing that Musk had been messaging with investor Marc Andreessen of a16z on Signal about a Twitter investment. The problem for Twitter’s discovery process is that Signal messages can be set to auto-delete; Musk’s lawyers maintain he doesn’t ordinarily use Signal for business. Now, there’s a sealed motion that.... contains Musk’s Signal tweet. 👀


Apple

Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

Jay PetersSep 20
A
Alex CranzSep 20
If you’re into the minimalist PC build then Nvidia’s latest GPUs might present a problem.

Nvidia finally announced the 40-series—specifically the more expensive and more powerful 4090 and 4080. But big power means these are some big cards and that could be a problem for PC builders who prefer smaller, minimalist looks for their PCs. Builders at the /sffpc subreddit, that focuses on small form factor pc builds, are already worried.


4090 FE is extremely thick. The amount of ITX cases being able to fit a 90 series cafd is even lower. from sffpc
Tech

YouTube will let creators monetize videos with licensed music

Mia SatoSep 20

Most Popular

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  3. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Peloton Row hands-on: pretty much what you’d expect

    Victoria SongSep 20

  5. GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

    Tom WarrenSep 18

B
The Verge
Barbara KrasnoffSep 20
A lot of people seem to agree that lock screen widgets are one of the best new features of iOS 16.

So we put together a how-to on customizing your iPhone’s lock screen and wallpaper with widgets and design options, and even linking them to Focus modes. It’s easier than you’d think.


How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson and Barbara KrasnoffSep 20
Apple

How to personalize your iOS 16 lock screen with widgets and wallpaper

Allison Johnson and Barbara KrasnoffSep 20
M
Youtube
Mitchell ClarkSep 20
Apple replaced the iPhone 14 Pro’s SIM slot with a block of plastic.

iFixit’s teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro gives us a look at what’s behind the Dynamic Island, and does a good job of demonstrating why the regular iPhone 14’s removable back glass is so nice.

We also get to see what’s taken the place of the SIM slot: a bare PCB, and a plastic spacer. So useful!


Netflix

The Midnight Club’s first trailer looks like The Fault in Our Stars but with vengeful ghosts

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20
Google

Motorola’s new budget phones look surprisingly nice

Allison JohnsonSep 20
Policy

American Airlines reveals data breach — two months after it was discovered

Mitchell ClarkSep 20

Reviews

See all Reviews
Gaming

Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter

Jay PetersSep 20
A
The Verge
Andrew WebsterSep 20
Deathloop is out on Xbox Game Pass today.

If you subscribe to Xbox’s Game Pass service, you should definitely check out Arkane’s Deathloop, which is out now. It was one of my favorite games of last year when it debuted on the PS5 and PC, mixing extremely satisfying action with an intricate story about time loops. Here’s the full list of the latest Game Pass releases.


Deathloop is an intricate mystery that also happens to be an amazing action game

Andrew WebsterSep 13, 2021
Tech

Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot is full of puzzles and promise in new trailer

Andrew WebsterSep 20
Microsoft

Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11

Tom WarrenSep 20
Microsoft

Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

Tom WarrenSep 20
D
External Link
David PierceSep 20
Bluetooth speakerphones are an underrated accessory.

Wirecutter has a good roundup of options, which are as good for Zoom calls as advertised, but they’re also just useful in life! I use mine roughly as a desk phone, and also connect it every time we’re doing the “everyone gather around the phone to talk to Grandma” thing. I have the Jabra Speak 510, and love it.


Do You Need a Fancy Bluetooth Speakerphone to Make Your Zoom Meetings Better?

[Wirecutter: Reviews for the Real World]

Science

See all Science
Gaming

Deals PSA: Today’s the last day to buy Vampire Survivors on Steam for just $2.99

Antonio G. Di BenedettoSep 20
Apple

Apple quietly bankrolled a lobbying group for app developers

Makena KellySep 20
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 20
The SPAC-lash is here.

So remember the craze for SPACs, an alternative way to take a company public? The times, they have a-changed: the SPAC King of Silicon Valley, Chamath Palihapitiya, couldn’t find acquisition targets for two of his piles of cash. One of them, Social Capital Hedosophia VI, is the largest-ever SPAC.


SPAC King Palihapitiya Shutters Two SPACs as Deal Hunt Fails

[Bloomberg.com]

Creators

See all Creators