Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond is coming to FIFA 23

EA has announced a number of deals about major teams and leagues being featured in the newest — and final — FIFA game. Now, we have news of a fake team — AFC Richmond, the fictional club from Ted Lasso, will be playable in FIFA 23. The team will be available in a handful of modes, including career mode, where you can take on the role of a polygonal Ted Lasso as manager. The club’s stadium, Nelson Road, will even be featured in the game.
Human actor Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the show, said in a statement, “It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumors but f*** it, totally worth it.” FIFA 23 is due to launch on September 30th on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. It’ll be the last soccer game from EA with the FIFA branding; starting next year, the company will kick off a new franchise dubbed EA Sports FC.
As for Ted Lasso, a third and potentially final season is currently in the works for Apple TV Plus.