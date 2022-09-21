The Xbox button on Elite 2 controllers now supports RGB colors

Microsoft now fully supports RGB colors on the Xbox button of its Elite 2 controllers. While platforms like Steam have offered color options for the Xbox button on Elite 2 controllers, Microsoft is now natively supporting this on its own Xbox consoles in a new September update issued today.
Xbox owners can pick from 16 million different hues for the Xbox button on Elite 2 controllers and even different saturation levels. It comes just as Microsoft starts shipping its new $129.99 Xbox Elite 2 Core controller today.
Alongside the controller customization, the September Xbox dashboard update also includes a redesigned Full library view that includes separate sections for games, apps, and more. You can also now select different default installation locations for games and apps on Xbox consoles.
If you’ve been a fan of the noise suppression for Xbox Series S / X consoles in party chats, this feature is now making its way to Xbox One and Windows 10 / 11 users. Noise suppression is enabled during party chats to remove annoying clicks, background music, and breathing. It’s similar to Discord’s Krisp audio filters and Nvidia’s impressive Broadcast app that allows PC players to filter out background noise.