Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

NASA loads Artemis I rocket with fuel in major troubleshooting test

NASA loads Artemis I rocket with fuel in major troubleshooting test

/

There were a few leaks along the way but not too many

By Mary Beth Griggs

|

Share this story

People in white lab coats and hard hats stand on stairs near the base of a massive rocket
At the base of the Space Launch System, repair crews work to replace a seal on September 8th, 2022.
Photo by NASA / Chad Siwik

Today, NASA got its next-generation Moon rocket all tanked up with nowhere to go. Liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen fuel were loaded into the Space Launch System (SLS) today in an hours-long test of its troublesome fueling system.

It was what NASA called a “kinder, gentler” fueling procedure that was being tested after a hydrogen leak stymied the second launch attempt of the rocket and the Artemis I mission on September 3rd. The new procedures were “designed to transition temperature and pressures slowly during tanking to reduce the likelihood of leaks that could be caused by rapid changes in temperature or pressure,” NASA said in a blog post.

“I am extremely encouraged by the test today,” said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, launch director for NASA’s Artemis program, after the test. But she declined to speculate on the timing for the next launch attempt, saying that the team needed to look through today’s data and see if any changes needed to be made to the timeline. “I don’t like to get ahead of the data,” she added.

The test was designed to simulate almost everything the team would go through during the fueling process on launch day, without actually launching the rocket. The equipment was subject to the same super-cold temperatures that it would experience during a typical fueling. As the rocket was loaded with liquid hydrogen, engineers noticed a leak in part of the fueling system that connects to the rocket, known as a “quick disconnect umbilical line.” The team decided to warm up that part of the system to see if the quick disconnect would readjust itself and keep the leak from getting worse. The procedure seemed to work — it didn’t stop the leak, but it contained it to a “manageable” level.

NASA says that all objectives of the test were met, paving the way for another launch attempt. But exactly when that will be is still up in the air. NASA has a tentative launch date penciled in for as early as next Tuesday, September 27th, with a backup date on October 2nd.

But there are still a few things that have to get ironed out before the rocket can finally take to the skies. In addition to engineers from the launch team needing to go through today’s data to see if they want to make any changes to the fueling procedure, NASA also needs to get a sign-off from the Space Force to let them launch.

The Space Force is in charge of safety in the area that NASA will be launching in. They require that rockets have a system in place that will let them destroy the rocket if something goes wrong. That flight termination system was certified for 20 days when the rocket rolled out to the pad in August. NASA did get one short extension of the certification to 25 days ahead of the second launch attempt, but it has now been 35 days since the rocket arrived at the launchpad. We’ll see what the Space Force and NASA decide in the coming days.

More from this stream NASA’s Space Launch System: everything to know about the big launch

See all 23 stories

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 14 minutes ago Alexa is better with buttons.

E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto14 minutes ago
Crypto tokens are just “decentralized Ponzi schemes,” says JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Previously, Dimon has called Bitcoin “a fraud,” before deciding whoopsie, no, “The blockchain is real. You can have crypto yen and dollars and stuff like that.” Okay, babe, now please explain how the London Whale happened just one more time.


JPMorgan CEO Calls Crypto Tokens Like Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Schemes’

[Bloomberg.com]

J
Twitter
Jay PetersAn hour ago
Twitter has disclosed yet another security issue.

In some instances, accounts would remain logged in on mobile after a user voluntarily reset their password, according to a blog post. It’s not a great look for a company already under significant scrutiny for its security practices following explosive allegations from its former head of security.


Apple

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria Song1:00 PM UTC
Google

Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

Monica Chin42 minutes ago
E
Elizabeth LopattoAn hour ago
Meet the staffer behind Chancery Daily, a specialist publication that has been explaining Twitter v Musk.

“Chance,” one of the people behind the Chancery Daily Twitter account explains why the Delaware court is special. “Every little thing is going to be fought over in a $44 billion transaction, right?” Chance says. “Every little blessed thing.” If you were wondering how the Twitter v Musk sausage is made in Delaware’s Chancery Court, this is the inside-baseball podcast for you.


S
External Link
Sarah JeongAn hour ago
The real victims of Facebook catfish scams are the scammers, who have been human trafficked into scamming as a job.

Extraordinary investigative work from Cambodian news outlet VOD, interviewing Indonesian migrant workers who were allegedly brought to Cambodia and set to work as pretend beautiful women who would like you to invest in their cryptocurrency platform.

The workers say they lived and worked in the same building, and that their personal phones were taken away; one said he was beaten and tased for a mistake. The workers were rescued after one of their siblings saw a “TikTok describing forced labor and detention” that made him suspicious of his sister’s working conditions — he eventually sought out an NGO that intervened.


Learning to Scam Under the Threat of Tasers

[VOD]

Must Reads

  1. Microsoft announces a Surface event for October 12th

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  4. Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

    Monica ChinSep 21

  5. Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

    Jon PorterSep 21

Google

Google’s making it even easier to remove your personal info from search

Mitchell ClarkAn hour ago
Apple

How to customize your iPhone’s app icons

Barbara KrasnoffAn hour ago
J
TikTok
Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Turns out the Apple Watch Ultra is about the same size as a Fig Newton.

In a TikTok video, Victoria Song, who reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra, compared the large smartwatch to a bunch of common household objects, like an AirPods case and a stack of quarters. One of the closest comparisons? A Fig Newton.


@verge

Size matters — at least, seems like that's the approach Apple took when designing the Apple Watch Ultra. #applewatchultra #apple #techtok

♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio
Deals

The best streaming service deals available right now

Sheena VasaniTwo hours ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Apps

TikTok’s BeReal clone app is gaining traction outside the US

Mia SatoTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
Tech

Instagram’s finally working on protecting users from unsolicited nude photos

Sheena VasaniTwo hours ago
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
The collapse of Three Arrows Capital has not put a dent in unsecured crypto lending.

And because crypto is a relatively “concentrated ecosystem,” there are systemic risks, S&P analyst Alex Birry tells Reuters. Which means the domino effect we saw this summer? That could absolutely happen again.


What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay

[Reuters]

Gaming

Sega Dreamcast’s iconic memory card is making a (fundraised) comeback

Cameron FaulknerTwo hours ago
Gaming

Microsoft is testing a way to mute the Xbox startup sound

Jay Peters6:59 PM UTC
Apple

How to use Action mode on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Allison Johnson6:51 PM UTC
C
Twitter
Corin Faife6:48 PM UTC
Iran blocks mobile internet and social media in an attempt to curb growing protests.

For days, Iran has been gripped by major protests after the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the “morality police.” The latest data from NetBlocks shows how the regime is responding: by making it all but impossible to access Instagram and WhatsApp, some of the only major social media apps accessible in the country.


Podcasts

  1. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  4. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  5. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

See all Podcasts
J
External Link
Jay Peters5:40 PM UTC
Meta and Google’s definitely-not-layoffs prod employees to compete for new jobs.

Meta isn’t saying it’s laying off employees, but the WSJ reports department reorganizations are sending “a significant number of staffers” into a purgatory internally referred to as “the 30 day list” as they seek other jobs internally.

When Google cut half of the incubating projects within Area 120 last week, it gave people until January to find new jobs, a longer than usual window. 1,400 staffers petitioned for more time for internal job searches in the spring.


Meta and Google Are Cutting Staff. Just Don’t Mention Layoffs.

[WSJ]

Apple

How to automatically change your Slack status when you have a meeting

Sheena Vasani5:39 PM UTC
Microsoft

Microsoft announces a Surface event for October 12th

Tom Warren5:14 PM UTC
D
David Pierce5:08 PM UTC
Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

We tried to figure out what’s next for Grand Theft Auto after a huge leak, whether TikTok is the future of Google, and why Apple won’t just make a camera. It’s a fun Vergecast, available wherever podcasts are sold!


A
The Verge
Alex Cranz4:54 PM UTC
I regret to inform you that phones are not good for cloud gaming.

Logitech announced the G Cloud Gaming Handheld earlier today. The new device comes with apps for some of the biggest cloud gaming services pre-installed, and you may be wondering what the point of it is when we all have very powerful phones with great screens. Don’t worry, I answered this question months ago when I wrote about just how bad phones are for serious cloud gaming! I cannot wait until we can run this thing through its paces and see if it gives us the cloud gaming hardware we need.


The phone is terrible for cloud gaming

Alex CranzJul 4

Most Popular

  1. Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

    Victoria SongSep 21

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  3. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

  4. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

  5. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

A
External Link
Adi Robertson4:50 PM UTC
I need to see Deathloop’s new, longer ending.

Deathloop’s perfunctory endings were a weak spot in a game full of great ideas, so I’m intrigued to hear that on top of new weapons and trinkets, the Goldenloop update contains an enigmatic “extended ending.” I’m not sure what that means, but it’s enough to make me consider booting the game up again. Besides, I could murder Aleksis much more elegantly this time.


Everything coming in Deathloop’s big Goldenloop update

[Polygon]

Podcasts

I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

David Pierce4:30 PM UTC
D
External Link
Dan Seifert4:29 PM UTC
Here come the Dynamic Island clones.

It’s no secret that once Apple does something, the industry tends to follow, so it’s not much of a surprise that we’re already seeing Dynamic Island clones materialize. Last week we saw MIUI (the Android-based software on Xiaomi phones) themers incorporate Dynamic Island-like ideas into their software, and today 9to5Google reports that Redmi is asking its fans to come up with ideas for what a “Redmi Island” could look like. Apparently Redmi wants to use to display alerts like incoming calls, notifications, and more.
Sure sounds familiar.


Android might get its own version of Apple's Dynamic Island if Realme get its way

[9to5Google]

Gaming

A hacker used 2K Games’ support desk to send gamers malware

Corin Faife4:02 PM UTC
A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins4:01 PM UTC
Tesla is buzzing with robot fever.

Elon Musk’s company is getting ready to debut its supposedly not-fake humanoid robot, Optimus, during its “AI Day” event September 30th. What evidence do we have that it won’t just be another a person in a spandex robot costume doing an extremely awkward dance? There have been meetings! And job postings! And Elon tweeted that there may be a working prototype! Look, this will either be a major breakthrough in the field of robotics or a spectacular flop. But considering Musk has already solved the problem of self-driving cars, I’m inclined to— what’s that? [touches earpiece] I’m being told he hasn’t solved the problem of self-driving cars? And that humanoid robots could prove even more difficult? Oh well, then bring on the spandex dancers I guess.


Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

[Reuters]

Gaming

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

Tom Warren4:00 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Tech

Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

Jon Porter4:00 PM UTC
Gaming

The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

Cameron Faulkner4:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Logitech’s G Fits can mold their ear tips to deliver made-for-you sound

Cameron Faulkner4:00 PM UTC
N
Twitter
Nilay Patel3:45 PM UTC
I cannot stop laughing at Trombone Champ.

You have to watch this video, and PC Gamer’s writeup is also great.

Accuracy and timing determine how well you play, with little words popping up to tell you how you’re doing. Words like Perfecto! Or Nice! If you’re sucking, as I typically do, you’ll get a Meh or sometimes a Nasty, which is maybe the funniest word to use to describe someone playing a trombone poorly.


Policy

Your car should be able to tell if you’re too drunk or impaired to drive, NTSB says

Andrew J. Hawkins3:34 PM UTC
Microsoft

The Xbox button on Elite 2 controllers now supports RGB colors

Tom Warren3:33 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
J
Twitter
Jay Peters3:31 PM UTC
A lot of people are playing Cyberpunk 2077 right now.

The game has had 1 million players, “both new and returning,” each day this week, according to developer CD Projekt Red. Interest is likely up due to a big new update and the well-received Netflix anime.


Gaming

Vampire Survivors’ new higher price is still worth sinking your teeth into

Jess Weatherbed3:30 PM UTC
Gaming

Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond is coming to FIFA 23

Andrew Webster3:29 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators