Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Google’s making it even easier to remove your personal info from search

Google’s making it even easier to remove your personal info from search

/

Its ‘Results about you’ tool lets you easily file a request to remove results containing your phone number, email, or home address

By Mitchell Clark

|

Share this story

An illustration of Google’s multicolor “G” logo
The Verge

Google’s “Results about you” tool, meant to simplify the process of removing search results that contain personally identifying information, is starting to roll out to some users, according to a report from 9to5Google. Google announced the feature earlier this year during its I/O conference, saying that it’d be coming to the Google app.

Google already had a way to remove search results that contained your home address, email address, or phone number, along with a host of other types of potentially dangerous or damaging information. That system wasn’t necessarily the easiest to access or use, though. If you found a search result that linked to your sensitive information, you’d have to go to a support page and fill out a form containing the URL you wanted to be removed from the search results.

Animated gif showing the remove result process in the Google app.
The in-app process Google’s adding is more straightforward than the traditional method.
GIF: Google

With the new tool, you’ll be able to directly make a request from the search page; if you see a search result linking to a page with your info on it, you can tap the three-dotted button next to it to access the “About this result” panel, which will have a “Remove result” option. From there, you’ll be able to submit a request to have that result removed.

There’s also a “Results about you” screen that you can get to by tapping your profile picture in the Google app, which lets you track the information removal requests you’ve made and see their status. According to 9to5Google, you’ll also be able to start a new request from this screen for various other search result removal requests, too, including ones that contain outdated or illegal info. As Google notes in its support document, this process only deindexes those webpages from its search results; someone could still access that info if they went directly to the site where it’s posted.

Google didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment on how long the rollout would take to complete.

Related

Earlier this year, Google updated its policies around removing personally identifying information. The change was relatively complex, and you can read more about it here, but the simplified version is that it lowered the bar for what Google would remove. The old rules let you get personal contact info removed from search results if someone was trying to dox you, but the review process involved asking whether those results could actively cause you harm. That process still exists but the one for removing personally identifying information is less strict; as long as it’s not “determined to be of public interest,” it should get removed from the results.

This new tool doesn’t change the actual process — it just makes it a lot more convenient to access. Given that finding your address or phone number in a search result could be pretty jarring, making it hard to remember where to find the form to get it taken down, it’s good that Google’s making it easier for people to start the process.

More from Google

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 5 minutes ago Alexa is better with buttons.

J
TikTok
Jay Peters5 minutes ago
Turns out the Apple Watch Ultra is about the same size as a Fig Newton.

In a TikTok video, Victoria Song, who reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra, compared the large smartwatch to a bunch of common household objects, like an AirPods case and a stack of quarters. One of the closest comparisons? A Fig Newton.


@verge

Size matters — at least, seems like that's the approach Apple took when designing the Apple Watch Ultra. #applewatchultra #apple #techtok

♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio
E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto38 minutes ago
The collapse of Three Arrows Capital has not put a dent in unsecured crypto lending.

And because crypto is a relatively “concentrated ecosystem,” there are systemic risks, S&P analyst Alex Birry tells Reuters. Which means the domino effect we saw this summer? That could absolutely happen again.


What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay

[Reuters]

Apple

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria Song1:00 PM UTC
Apple

How to customize your iPhone’s app icons

Barbara Krasnoff24 seconds ago
Deals

The best streaming service deals available right now

Sheena Vasani8 minutes ago
Apps

TikTok’s BeReal clone app is gaining traction outside the US

Mia Sato14 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. Microsoft announces a Surface event for October 12th

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  4. Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

    Monica ChinSep 21

  5. Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

    Jon PorterSep 21

Tech

Instagram’s finally working on protecting users from unsolicited nude photos

Sheena Vasani35 minutes ago
Gaming

Sega Dreamcast’s iconic memory card is making a (fundraised) comeback

Cameron FaulknerAn hour ago
Gaming

Microsoft is testing a way to mute the Xbox startup sound

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Apple

How to use Action mode on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Allison JohnsonTwo hours ago
C
Twitter
Corin FaifeTwo hours ago
Iran blocks mobile internet and social media in an attempt to curb growing protests.

For days, Iran has been gripped by major protests after the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the “morality police.” The latest data from NetBlocks shows how the regime is responding: by making it all but impossible to access Instagram and WhatsApp, some of the only major social media apps accessible in the country.


Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13

Tech

See all Tech
J
External Link
Jay Peters5:40 PM UTC
Meta and Google’s definitely-not-layoffs prod employees to compete for new jobs.

Meta isn’t saying it’s laying off employees, but the WSJ reports department reorganizations are sending “a significant number of staffers” into a purgatory internally referred to as “the 30 day list” as they seek other jobs internally.

When Google cut half of the incubating projects within Area 120 last week, it gave people until January to find new jobs, a longer than usual window. 1,400 staffers petitioned for more time for internal job searches in the spring.


Meta and Google Are Cutting Staff. Just Don’t Mention Layoffs.

[WSJ]

Apple

How to automatically change your Slack status when you have a meeting

Sheena Vasani5:39 PM UTC
Microsoft

Microsoft announces a Surface event for October 12th

Tom Warren5:14 PM UTC
D
David Pierce5:08 PM UTC
Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

We tried to figure out what’s next for Grand Theft Auto after a huge leak, whether TikTok is the future of Google, and why Apple won’t just make a camera. It’s a fun Vergecast, available wherever podcasts are sold!


A
The Verge
Alex Cranz4:54 PM UTC
I regret to inform you that phones are not good for cloud gaming.

Logitech announced the G Cloud Gaming Handheld earlier today. The new device comes with apps for some of the biggest cloud gaming services pre-installed, and you may be wondering what the point of it is when we all have very powerful phones with great screens. Don’t worry, I answered this question months ago when I wrote about just how bad phones are for serious cloud gaming! I cannot wait until we can run this thing through its paces and see if it gives us the cloud gaming hardware we need.


The phone is terrible for cloud gaming

Alex CranzJul 4
A
External Link
Adi Robertson4:50 PM UTC
I need to see Deathloop’s new, longer ending.

Deathloop’s perfunctory endings were a weak spot in a game full of great ideas, so I’m intrigued to hear that on top of new weapons and trinkets, the Goldenloop update contains an enigmatic “extended ending.” I’m not sure what that means, but it’s enough to make me consider booting the game up again. Besides, I could murder Aleksis much more elegantly this time.


Everything coming in Deathloop’s big Goldenloop update

[Polygon]

Podcasts

  1. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  4. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  5. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

See all Podcasts
Podcasts

I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

David Pierce4:30 PM UTC
D
External Link
Dan Seifert4:29 PM UTC
Here come the Dynamic Island clones.

It’s no secret that once Apple does something, the industry tends to follow, so it’s not much of a surprise that we’re already seeing Dynamic Island clones materialize. Last week we saw MIUI (the Android-based software on Xiaomi phones) themers incorporate Dynamic Island-like ideas into their software, and today 9to5Google reports that Redmi is asking its fans to come up with ideas for what a “Redmi Island” could look like. Apparently Redmi wants to use to display alerts like incoming calls, notifications, and more.
Sure sounds familiar.


Android might get its own version of Apple's Dynamic Island if Realme get its way

[9to5Google]

Gaming

A hacker used 2K Games’ support desk to send gamers malware

Corin Faife4:02 PM UTC
A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins4:01 PM UTC
Tesla is buzzing with robot fever.

Elon Musk’s company is getting ready to debut its supposedly not-fake humanoid robot, Optimus, during its “AI Day” event September 30th. What evidence do we have that it won’t just be another a person in a spandex robot costume doing an extremely awkward dance? There have been meetings! And job postings! And Elon tweeted that there may be a working prototype! Look, this will either be a major breakthrough in the field of robotics or a spectacular flop. But considering Musk has already solved the problem of self-driving cars, I’m inclined to— what’s that? [touches earpiece] I’m being told he hasn’t solved the problem of self-driving cars? And that humanoid robots could prove even more difficult? Oh well, then bring on the spandex dancers I guess.


Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

[Reuters]

Gaming

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

Tom Warren4:00 PM UTC

Most Popular

  1. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  2. Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

    Victoria SongSep 21

  3. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

  4. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

  5. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

Tech

Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

Jon Porter4:00 PM UTC
Gaming

The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

Cameron Faulkner4:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Logitech’s G Fits can mold their ear tips to deliver made-for-you sound

Cameron Faulkner4:00 PM UTC
N
Twitter
Nilay Patel3:45 PM UTC
I cannot stop laughing at Trombone Champ.

You have to watch this video, and PC Gamer’s writeup is also great.

Accuracy and timing determine how well you play, with little words popping up to tell you how you’re doing. Words like Perfecto! Or Nice! If you’re sucking, as I typically do, you’ll get a Meh or sometimes a Nasty, which is maybe the funniest word to use to describe someone playing a trombone poorly.


Policy

Your car should be able to tell if you’re too drunk or impaired to drive, NTSB says

Andrew J. Hawkins3:34 PM UTC
Microsoft

The Xbox button on Elite 2 controllers now supports RGB colors

Tom Warren3:33 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
J
Twitter
Jay Peters3:31 PM UTC
A lot of people are playing Cyberpunk 2077 right now.

The game has had 1 million players, “both new and returning,” each day this week, according to developer CD Projekt Red. Interest is likely up due to a big new update and the well-received Netflix anime.


Gaming

Vampire Survivors’ new higher price is still worth sinking your teeth into

Jess Weatherbed3:30 PM UTC
Gaming

Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond is coming to FIFA 23

Andrew Webster3:29 PM UTC
S
External Link
Sarah Jeong3:29 PM UTC
Is it just me or are right-wing extremists a little too into Tolkien?

The obvious example is Peter Thiel naming his surveillance company Palantir (after an unspeakably evil scrying artifact that irreversibly corrupts its users?) but once you notice one profile of an alt-right or extremist figure mentioning how much they love Lord of the Rings, you start seeing it everywhere — including the footnotes of specious lawsuits attempting to undermine the 2020 election.

Anyways, you should read this, about an ascendant hard-right politician in Italy, whose politics are intertwined with high fantasy fandom in a way that will be unsettling to nerds of good conscience. And if you want to read more about Italy’s neo-fascist Camp Hobbit youth rallies in the 1970s, Atlas Obscura has you covered.


Hobbits and the Hard Right: How Fantasy Inspires Italy’s Potential New Leader

[The New York Times]

Google

Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

Monica Chin3:00 PM UTC
Policy

Kia plans to build EVs in the US to comply with new federal tax credit

Umar Shakir2:58 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
R
External Link
Russell Brandom2:54 PM UTC
Republicans are not wild about antitrust enforcement.

The US government’s two biggest antitrust regulators — FTC chair Lina Khan and Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter — appeared for a Senate Oversight hearing on Tuesday, and there were two quick takeaways:

1) Republicans still are eager to notch some kind of win against Khan and the Democratic FTC majority

2) They don’t really know how to do it yet.

Expect a lot of fireworks here if Republicans take back the Senate majority in November.


Analysis | Senate Republicans turn up the heat on FTC’s Khan

[Washington Post]

Science

NASA’s deep space telescope is having instrument trouble caused by “increased friction”

Nicole Wetsman2:46 PM UTC
Tech

Getty Images bans AI-generated content over fears of legal challenges

James Vincent2:30 PM UTC
Deals

Win a mystery bag of free stuff from The Verge and The Strategist

Antonio G. Di Benedetto2:00 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators